How the Ecuador assassination leads back to UK drug gangs

Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead as he left a campaign rally in Quito on Wednesday

Ecuador was once called an island of peace in a region plagued by instability, but in recent years the country has become a hub for international drug traffickers, who have joined forces with local street gangs and unleashed a wave of violence unlike anything in its history.

Wednesday’s assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio cements Ecuador’s descent into criminal chaos. The gang alleged to be behind the murder has close ties to Albanian factions that ship cocaine to the UK, as well as to Mexican drug cartels. Los Lobos, or the Wolves, are thought to include up to 8,000 members, most of whom run their criminal underworld from Ecuadorian prisons.

Mr Villavicencio was an outspoken critic of alleged links between organised crime and politics in his country. The 59-year-old was one of eight presidential candidates in elections scheduled for Aug 20.

Much of the record 19,000 kilos of cocaine that were seized in the UK last year are likely to have been sourced by Albanian factions that work with Los Lobos and other Ecuadorian gangs to ship the drug to British shores, often via ports in Belgium or the Netherlands.

The National Crime Agency says that violent Albanian criminal groups dominate the British underworld. They negotiate directly with South American producers and deliver cocaine directly to dealers on the streets of British towns and cities.

“Ecuador constitutes prized turf to guarantee cocaine pipelines to the USA and Europe, bypassing increasing interdiction efforts in Colombian ports,” said Mauricio Jaramillo, a professor of international relations at El Rosario University in Bogotá.

Mr Villavicencio had pledged to strengthen ties to the UK as part of his campaign. He believed his country needed help to fight organised crime.

“The police and armed forces in Ecuador lack experience in tackling drug trafficking,” added Prof Jaramillo. “And the gangs can take advantage of that.”

Bitter territorial rivalry

International traffickers rely on local gangs in Ecuador to help them transport their cocaine and provide security. Authorities believe the Mexican Sinaloa cartel has close ties with Los Choneros, the country’s biggest gang, while their rivals, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, have formed alliances with Los Lobos. Both Ecuadorian gangs are known to work with European criminal structures present in the country, responsible for particular trafficking routes.

Story continues

It has created a bitter territorial rivalry to become the biggest and the best among Ecuador’s street gangs. Working with the traffickers from abroad brings profit and helps the gangs increase their influence.

Last year, local gangs told The Telegraph how they have frequently been paid by Mexicans with weapons, instead of cash, for their services. This has increased their violent capabilities and made their rivalries bloodier.

In the port city of Guayaquil, the epicentre of much of Ecuador’s violence, the homicide rate has doubled to 34.1 per 100,000 inhabitants, making it one of the world’s most dangerous cities. In February 2022, two bodies were found hanging from a pedestrian bridge linking the city to the nearby town of Durán. Police say the killings were linked to the seizure of over 7 tonnes of cocaine. Such executions, imitating the infamous Mexican cartels, send a clear message of defiance.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.