Ecuador banana industry slips over war in Ukraine

Karla PESANTES
·3 min read

Until recently, the incessant bustle of Ecuadoran banana plantations provided evidence of the industry's robust export business. But from one week to the next, the groves have fallen silent -- trade victims to a conflict half a world away.

Ecuador is the world's largest banana exporter, but the sector has been hammered by the war in Ukraine. Now, with nowhere to send them, containers of the rotting fruit are piling up not far from where they were originally harvested.

"One in every five bananas produced in Ecuador goes to Ukraine and Russia," said Franklin Torres, president of Ecuador's FENABE banana producers federation.

"This war really affected us in that sense."

The vast majority of that portion goes to Russia, where banana sales are worth $698 million a year to Ecuador, which usually sends almost two million boxes of bananas a week to the eastern European neighbors.

But due to international transport sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is not receiving its cargos of bananas.

The conflict has put the brakes on production in El Triunfo, close to Guayaquil, the site of Ecuador's main port..

"The banana producers are finished, I have not processed a single box for three weeks," said Mireya Carrera, 62, the owner of the Thalia banana plantation.

"The staff are leaving on their own without being fired because I cannot pay them."

She used to fill three containers with 3,000 20-kilogram (43-pound) boxes of bananas from her 28 hectare plantation.

"Now I have 7,000 bunches with no buyer," she told AFP.

- 'Price crisis' -

The industry had already been hit by falling prices.

Torres said it costs $5.50 to produce a box of bananas, and even though the internal sales price is $6.25, "right now we're receiving less than $2 for each box of bananas, we're receiving $1 or $1.20.

"Truly it's an insult to any type of business. What we're receiving is shameful and it's not even worth picking them."

He said the industry has lost "more than $10 million in three weeks."

"Every year we have the problem of low prices, but now it has become impossible to get a contract for bananas. I prefer to give them away," said Carrera.

Seeing Ecuador's surplus of bananas, other markets "have started reducing their price offers," said Richard Salazar, president of the ACORBANEC association for banana commercialization and export.

According to Jose Antonio Hidalgo, director of the AEBE association of banana exporters, within a week of the war starting, the bananas destined for Russia and Ukraine needed a new market, "causing a price crisis."

Around a million boxes have remained unsold in the last month.

Faced with the prospect of a surplus sending the domestic price plummeting, the banana business union decided to donate them to local food programs.

Ecuador has 160,000 hectares of banana plantations that in 2021 generated almost $3.5 billion in sales around the world.

The South American country has more than 260 banana exporters.

- Unrealistic utopia -

The banana industry generates 50,000 direct jobs and 250,000 indirect ones in Ecuador.

The war has already cost around 6,000 permanent employees their jobs, according to ACORBANEC.

The difficulties have also impacted he El Porvenir plantation in neighboring Puerto Inca, which neighbors Guayaquil.

Having sold a container with more than 1,000 boxes "what we received is to pay salaries," said the plantation's administrator Lourdes Cedeno.

El Porvenir already had to halve salaries in March as it was.

Banana producers, who protested in Guayaquil last week, want the government to help them out by buying their fruit for its food programs.

President Guillermo Lasso said that "is not realistic. We need to place them in other markets in the world."

But for Salazar, "Putting them in other markets is utopian. There's no other market in the world that can buy as much as Russia," he said.

str/sp/vel/mr/bc/caw

Recommended Stories

  • Energy expert discusses impact of war in Ukraine

    U.S. oil producers are under pressure to increase oil and gas production to make up for the loss of Russia's supply. For some perspective, Good Day talked to Bob McNally, the founder and president of the industry consultant Rapidan.

  • Analysis: Amazon workers form labor union

    When a scrappy group of former and current warehouse workers on Staten Island, New York went head-to-head with Amazon in a union election, many compared it to a David and Goliath battle. (April 4)

  • Corona Beer Maker’s Largest Holder May Cede Some Control

    (Bloomberg) -- Constellation Brands Inc.’s controlling family proposed relinquishing some of its voting power, which could make the Corona beer maker more flexible for deals.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Security Council TuesdayThe Sands

  • Voices: Once, I publicly said I’d disown my Trump-voting relatives. This study proves I was wrong

    I’m not too proud to say I changed my mind — and the latest research shows we should all be open to doing the same

  • Here's a look at Hatcher's On Target BBQ in Alcoa

    Here's a quick look at menu items and the interior of Hatchers' On Target BBQ in Alcoa.

  • BBQ sandwich with peanut butter cups? It’s on the menu at Kansas City Royals games

    Just in time for opening day, Kauffman Stadium has a whole list of new menu offerings. But this one comes under the label “unlikely, yet delicious, food combinations.”

  • Come Out With Pride Orlando announces adults-only prom for LGBTQIA+

    Come Out With Pride Orlando is hosting its Pride Prom on April 16 at the Orlando Museum of Art.

  • McDonald's Turned Its Crispy Chicken Sandwiches into Rugs That You Can Actually Buy

    The chain teamed with TikTok tufting artist @happyrugs to design a limited-edition collection.

  • Texas Grid’s Review of Crypto Miners Connection May Take Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas cryptocurrency miners may have to wait up to a few months for approval to connect to the state power grid, according to operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Security CouncilWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instea

  • Will Tiger Woods play the 2022 Masters? His competition sounds off on possible return

    “Tiger is Tiger, and you can never count him out.”

  • N.Y. Agency to Sell $600 Million Green Bonds to Modernize Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- The New York Power Authority, the largest state-owned electric utility in the U.S., plans to sell about $600 million of tax-exempt green bonds Tuesday for two projects that will help rebuild the transmission grid and move renewable power more cheaply.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy

  • Police: Car theft in Evansville leads to fatal hit-and-run, murder charge for teen

    Evansville police said 16-year-old Mateo Rodriguez ran a person over while attempting to steal a car from a gas station parking lot.

  • Russia-Ukraine war creates halo effect for defense stocks

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsThe Russia-Ukraine conflict is changing the conversation around investing in the business of defense.Why it matters: Defense contractors are polarizing, and often take heat for profiting from armed conflicts. But Eastern Europe's turmoil underscores the dirty but necessary work of waging war and appears to be thawing investor attitudes toward the sector. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Case in point: At least one inves

  • Facebook owner Meta briefly blocks hashtags tied to Bucha killings

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms briefly restricted hashtags related to civilian deaths in northern Ukraine, where bodies of people shot at close range were found in a town seized back from Russian forces, a company spokesman confirmed on Monday. Meta spokesman Andy Stone said automated systems that scan for violent imagery on Facebook and Instagram, which the company also owns, were responsible for blocking hashtags including #bucha and #buchamassacre.

  • Tornado touched down in Bedminster area Thursday, NWS says

    Officials from the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Bucks County and caused damage in Bedminster on Thursday night.

  • Suspected drunk driver gets bond after not appearing in court for death of Pct. 7 deputy constable

    A suspected drunk driver waived his right to appear in court Monday after being charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of a Harris County Pct. 7 deputy constable.

  • Harris Co. Precinct 7 Constable Deputy killed in crash involving suspected drunk driver

    Authorities say a Harris Co. Pct. 7 Constable Deputy was killed Saturday following a fiery crash with a drunk driver in southwest Harris County.

  • Best Month for Stocks Now Faces Off With Fed, Inflation Catch

    (Bloomberg) -- April is a good month for stocks.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Actually, it’s so good that it has been the best month for the S&P 500 for the past 25 years. And hopes are high that after a first quarte

  • Fear Grips Ukrainian Students in the U.S. With No Clear Path Home

    More than a month into the Russian invasion, Ukrainian students in the U.S. and others in American academia with strong ties to the besieged country drift daily between hope and despair, brightened at the start of every peace talk and heartsick at the end of every failed negotiation. Wondering when life will return to normal […]

  • Shein said to be raising $1 billion at $100 billion valuation

    The fast fashion e-commerce company that few in the tech industry had even heard of two years ago is aiming to raise $1 billion at a valuation of $100 billion. Shein's fundraising plan was first reported by Bloomberg and we've reached out to the firm and its investors for comment. Given its growth, it should surprise no one though that investors are piling in to get a slice of this rising challenger of Zara and Amazon despite its skyrocketing valuation.