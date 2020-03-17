Ecuador coronavirus cases nearly double to 111, vice president says

QUITO, March 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador has recorded 111 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Andean country, Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner said on Tuesday, nearly double Monday's count of 58.

The announcement comes after the government declared a nighttime curfew and other measures to restrict internal movement in a bid to stop the spread of the virus. Two people have died of the virus in Ecuador, while 451 are being monitored.

Sonnenholzner said the majority of the cases were "imported," referring to patients who contracted the coronavirus while abroad, but that there were two possible instances of patients who were exposed in Ecuador.

"There is a possibility that we have community contagion," Sonnenholzner told reporters in a virtual press conference, adding that the country does not have access to as many test kits as it needs. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)