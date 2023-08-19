Ecuador elections dominated by fears of assassination and violence

Christian Zurita addresses the public at the closing event of his presidential campaign - MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP

Ecuadorian state prosecutor Victor Hugo Alcívar was driving home when armed assailants intercepted his car and shot him three times through the window.

Miraculously, he survived the attack in May last year, but the friend he was travelling with was not so lucky.

“I still don’t know how I made it,” he told The Telegraph.

Lawlessness and assassinations have dominated Ecuador’s general election. In the run-up to Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary poll, eight political candidates have been murdered, three have survived attempts on their lives and seven have received death threats.

Mr Alcívar, who has only recently returned to work, believes he was targeted for going after gangsters in the northern city of Santo Domingo. He said it is not uncommon for judges and prosecutors to be approached by organised crime groups offering bribes.

“The danger comes when you refuse,” he said.

Targeted killings have become commonplace in Ecuador in recent years as organised crime groups vie for influence over justice, politics and the state, pitching the country into turmoil.

Eight prosecutors and two judges have been murdered in the past two years, with dozens more threatened.

On Saturday the mayor of the city of La Libertad said he had survived an assassination attempt after gunmen fired 30 bullets into his car.

And Otto Sonnenholzner, a presidential candidate, said a shoot-out occurred on Saturday outside a restaurant where he and his family were eating.

But it was the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio just over a week ago that plunged Ecuador into its latest state of emergency.

“These types of murders serve as a punishment, but also as a warning to others of what might happen to them if they don’t comply,” said Mr Alcívar.

When Villavicencio, an outspoken critic of the state’s links to organised crime, was shot after he left an event in the capital Quito on August 10, the message was clear.

“It shows the criminals have the power,” said Carolina Portaluppi, a political analyst. “They use weapons to silence and discipline their enemies.”

Sandwiched between Colombia and Peru, which have the world’s highest rate of cocaine production, Ecuador has become a playground for foreign drug mafias seeking to export cocaine from its shores to the US and Europe.

Police in Ecuador registered 3,568 violent deaths in the first six months of this year, far more than the 2,042 reported during the same period in 2022.

The epicentre of the country’s violence is the coastal city of Guayaquil, where last Monday, three people were killed, including two children, and seven passers-by were injured in a shoot-out between gangs in the south of the city.

The following day, a 16-year-old boy was gunned down outside his school. His was just one of 20 murders on Tuesday.

Then, on Wednesday, the city centre was evacuated because of a suspected car bomb. Specialist units also carried out a controlled explosion at the city’s bus station. Both were false alarms.

Once known best for its long, beach-side promenade and quaint historic district, today Guayaquil is a city on edge in a country that is struggling to confront powerful criminal gangs.

Along with murders, robberies have also soared and the fear in Guayaquil is palpable.

Bars and restaurants close early. Shopping centres have installed metal detectors. Newsagents and pharmacies no longer allow customers to enter - purchases are made through gaps in metal shutters.

A soldier stands guard at a security checkpoint in Duran - Martin Mejia/AP

Angela Molina, a 46-year-old mother of two who works in a bank, said she and her neighbours live with self-imposed curfews to keep their families safe.

“Why would anyone go out with their family? You’re going to get robbed, and if you leave your valuables at home, then you get killed because they’re annoyed you have nothing for them to steal,” she said.

“If you’re lucky and don’t die immediately, they’ll take you to hospital. But the hospitals have no equipment, no doctors and no medicine so you die anyway.”

The police, she added, “will never investigate who killed you because they’re probably protecting the people who robbed you in the first place”.

“And to top it off? Not one of the candidates has any real solutions. They just want to line their pockets.”

President Guillermo Lasso’s response has been to declare a string of states of emergency.

In April, he decreed that civilians could carry weapons in the streets and public spaces. It only added to the chaos, experts say.

Thousands of police and soldiers have been deployed to protect polling stations.

But Ecuadorians have lost faith in their political leaders and those meant to protect them.

Candidate Andrea Gonzalez wears a bulletproof vest during her closing campaign rally - HENRY ROMERO/REUTERS

Sunday’s vote was triggered after Mr Lasso dissolved parliament to avoid being impeached for embezzlement. In April, corruption charges were also brought against his predecessor Lenin Moreno, who continues to protest his innocence.

Before his murder, presidential hopeful Villavicencio revealed that at least 20 of the candidates standing on Sunday were being investigated for direct links to drug trafficking. Leaked intelligence reports also showed how members of the security forces are implicated in the cocaine trade, providing weapons to some of the country’s most violent gangs.

Such corruption has slowly eroded state legitimacy and fuels accusations that Ecuador has become a narcostate.

“The Ecuadorean state is not capable of serving and protecting its citizens,” said Ms Portaluppi, the analyst. “Instead, it facilitates corruption and organised crime.”

In Guayaquil’s northwestern district of Mount Sinai, gangs control their turf with extortion and murder. Political candidates had to pay fees to be able to campaign in their territory. Here people talk only in whispers.

‘The gang rules this place, not the government’

“The law is silence,” said one resident, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals. “Hear nothing, say nothing,” she said. “The gang rules this place, not the government.”

A mother of three, the resident explained how she has taken her children out of school.

“At school, they get recruited by gangs. At home, I can keep them safe,” she said.

In Mount Sinai, families pay two dollars a week to the local gang, a large amount of money for households that live in abject poverty and rely on the informal sector for work. Many houses here have been daubed with drawings of lions, the symbol of the local gang, “Los Fatales”.

Guayaquil’s criminal underworld is complex. Much of the recent violence is a result of a power vacuum following the killing of Jorge Zambrano, alias “Rasquiña” or “JL,” the leader of Los Choneros, in December 2020.

Founded in the 1990s, Los Choneros became Ecuador’s largest and most feared gang, but the death of JL exacerbated infighting and several powerful splinter groups have since emerged.

Los Choneros and its rivals fight over territory and control of trafficking routes, which it runs for cartels from Mexico and Colombia, as well as the mafia in Italy, Albania and other eastern European countries. Much of the bloody conflict has played out in prisons where at least 400 inmates have died since 2021.

Frontrunner Luisa González of the Movimiento Revolucion Ciudadana party promised her supporters that she would take back control from the gangs - HENRY ROMERO/REUTERS

Villavicencio’s murder has thrown the presidential race wide open.

His last-minute replacement, 53-year-old journalist Christian Zurita, will face off against seven other candidates, including a leftist frontrunner, a former vice president, an indigenous leader and an ex-army sniper nicknamed “Rambo”.

Late on Thursday a convoy of hundreds of cars weaved its way through the south of the Guayaquil, sounding their horns in support of Luisa González, the frontrunner.

Speaking at her final rally before Sunday’s vote, she promised her supporters that she would take back control from the gangs, saying Ecuador required an iron fist and pledging to improve education and employment opportunities for the young.

As she spoke, the crowd was jittery. Many ducked for cover several times as fireworks were mistaken for gunfire.

“I will vote with fear,” said 52-year-old teacher Margarita Torres, who came to hear Ms González speak. “I have no expectations and no hope, but democracy must prevail.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.