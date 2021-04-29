Ecuador jail violence: Gunfight leaves five dead

·1 min read
Police search prisoners after gunfight
Wednesday's violence happened at a jail in Guayaquil

A gunfight in a prison in Ecuador left five inmates dead and 15 injured on Wednesday, the latest deadly incident in the country's overcrowded jails.

The violence in a prison in Guayaquil took place in a sector where members of the Los Choneros gang are held.

It happened shortly after a lawyer for the gang was shot dead in the capital.

In February, simultaneous fights at four prisons left 79 dead. The violence shocked the country and exposed the power of gangs operating in the jails.

Wednesday's violence happened at 10:00 local time (15:00 GMT) at Penitenciaría del Litoral, and authorities are investigating whether it is linked to the killing of the lawyer in Quito.

The prison authority said 37 inmates were being investigated. Security was reinforced in prisons across the country.

The Penitenciaría del Litoral was one of the four jails where February's violence took place, the deadliest incident in the country's prisons in years. It is believed the fights were prompted by a battle for control of the jails after a gang leader was killed in December.

Ecuador's prison system has capacity for 29,000 inmates but a prisoner population of 38,000, according to AFP news agency. There are 1,500 guards to oversee them, a shortfall of about 2,500, according to experts.

You may also find interesting:

Recommended Stories

  • Backyard bones investigated

    A Las Vegas homeowner was installing a pool, but builders found bones dating back to the last ice age as they were digging. ABC News' Will Ganss reports.

  • Pep: Not about UCL second leg but ‘most important’ Premier League title

    "One more goal always can happen with the quality they have," Pep said when asked about Man City's lead. "We'll take a good result. We need 90 minutes."

  • Idaho Passes Law Banning Critical Race Theory ‘Indoctrination’ at Public Schools

    Republican Governor of Idaho Brad Little signed into a law a bill prohibiting public school teachers from “indoctrinating” students with critical race theory. The bill received a majority vote of 28-7 in the legislature was subsequently sent to Little’s desk. It bans educators from forcing students to “affirm, adopt or adhere to” any teachings that profess that an existing identity group is inherently superior or inferior to another or responsible for any historical wrongs associated with their identity group. “The claim that there is widespread, systemic indoctrination occurring in Idaho classrooms is a serious allegation,” said Little. “Most worryingly, it undermines popular support for public education in Idaho.” HB 377, sponsored by state Republican Senator Carl Crabtree, also affirmed the obligation of teachers to protect the right of students to express differing opinions and “foster and defend intellectual honesty, freedom of inquiry and instruction, and freedom of speech and association.” In advocating for the passage of the bill, Republican state Senator Jim Rice remarked that it includes the “same principles that have been the foundation of the Civil Rights movement.” “It’s that every individual should be treated equally under the law, that no one should be compelled to believe something just because someone else does.” The legislation also bans funding to K-12 schools, colleges, and universities that force students to subscribe to tenets of critical race theory. In addition to Idaho, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas, and Arkansas have also introduced bills to curb indoctrination in public schools. “This bill does not intend to prohibit discussion in an open and free way,” Crabtree shared. “It is a preventative measure. It does not indicate that we have a rampant problem in Idaho. But we don’t want to get one.” Is your school implementing a ‘woke’ curriculum that emphasizes immutable characteristics over character? National Review would like to hear your story. Send your contact information, details regarding the curriculum, and, if applicable, documentation to wokecurriculum@nationalreview.com

  • Vanessa Carlton reflects on the story behind "A Thousand Miles"

    Vanessa Carlton talks to Yahoo Entertainment about the story behind "A Thousand Miles," and how different the music industry was back in 2002. She also reflects on what she thinks about the hit song being featured in the 2004 movie, White Chicks.

  • Jeopardy! contestant accused of 'racist dog whistle' says he regrets 'terrible misunderstanding'

    What is ... another Jeopardy! controversy? Hundreds of former Jeopardy! players have signed a letter calling on the quiz show to speak out against a contestant they said recently used a hand gesture that "very closely a gesture that has been coopted by white power groups, alt right groups, and an anti-government group that calls itself the Three Percenters," Variety reports. The player, three-time champion Kelly Donohue, has denied doing so, saying he was instead using his hand to indicate the number of games he won, as he did during each of his days on the show. "I absolutely, unequivocally condemn white supremacy and racism of any kind," Donohue wrote on Facebook. "People who know me personally know that I am not a racist, but for the public at large it bears repeating: I am not a racist and I reject and condemn white supremacy and all forms of bigotry for the evil they are." Donohue added that he regrets "this terrible misunderstanding." But in the letter, the former players write that "regardless of his stated intent, the gesture is a racist dog whistle," and they criticize the Jeopardy! producers for not removing it. "Intentional or not, the burden was on the production team to catch the similarity to a hate symbol and make sure it didn't end up on air," the players write, adding they "hope to see changes made so that future mistakes of this magnitude never make it on air." The letter also criticizes Donohue for in a previous episode using a "term for the Roma that is considered a slur." This was just the latest instance of former Jeopardy! players signing a letter critical of the show's producers. In March, hundreds of former contestants blasted the show for booking Dr. Oz as a guest host, writing that he has pushed "harmful ideas onto the American public" and that inviting him on was a "slap in the face." More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaPolice arrest 5 suspects in Lady Gaga dognapping, including woman who claimed she found the pups

  • Statues to hatchet-wielding colonist reconsidered

    A pair of fierce monuments honor an English colonist who, legend has it, slaughtered her Native American captors after the gruesome killing of her baby. The statues -- one in Massachusetts where Duston grips a hatchet and another in New Hampshire where she clutches a bundle of scalps — are being reconsidered amid the nationwide reckoning on racism and controversial public monuments. Historians, Native Americans and even some of Duston’s descendants argue Duston's 17th century tale became propaganda for European colonists as they decimated New England’s Indigenous population.

  • Joe Biden’s Address To Congress Snares 26.9M Viewers; Way Down From Trump As ABC Tops Broadcast & Cable – Update

    SECOND UPDATE, 2:49 PM PT: We have more numbers on viewership for Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress. An estimated 26.9 million people watched the president’s address across 16 broadcast and cable networks, according to Nielsen figures released this afternoon. That’s a steep drop from the 47.7 million who watched Donald Trump’s […]

  • 'Sitting ducks for organized crime': How Biden border policy fuels migrant kidnapping, extortion

    Biden said he wanted to expel more migrant families under Title 42. The policy is fueling border kidnappings and extortion of U.S. relatives.

  • U.S. arrests alleged 'Bitcoin Fog' money launderer

    U.S. officials on Tuesday arrested Roman Sterlingov, the alleged principal operator of cryptocurrency money laundering website Bitcoin Fog, according to a federal court filing. Sterlingov, a citizen of Russia and Sweden, was detained in Los Angeles on money-laundering related charges. Bitcoin Fog, launched in 2011, is one of the original Bitcoin "tumbler" or "mixer" services designed to help users anonymize cryptocurrencies payments, especially on so-called darknet online markets that trafficked in drugs and other illegal products, according to a legal statement accompanying the criminal complaint by Internal Revenue Service special agent Devon Beckett.

  • This Idaho native only needed 6 minutes to set a record in his first MLS start

    An Eagle native made quite the first impression for the Portland Timbers.

  • US average mortgage rates rise slightly; 30-year at 2.98%

    Mortgage rates rose slightly this week after three weeks of declines as new economic data underscores the recovering economy's strength. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average 30-year rate ticked up to 2.98% from 2.97% last week. Experts are expecting mortgage rates to increase modestly in the short term, while remaining at low levels in light of the Federal Reserve’s goal of keeping its key interest rate near zero until the economy recovers from the pandemic.

  • Ted Cruz Sparks Twitter Feud With Trevor Noah: ‘I Remember When The Daily Show Was Funny’

    “And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly,” Noah said Ted Cruz is picking a fight with Trevor Noah this week. After Noah did a segment on his show regarding the U.S. Census, and how the congressional seats worked out this year, Cruz took to Twitter to scold Noah for apparently bashing Texas. Cruz’s home state will pick up two seats in Congress as a result of the 2020 census, while New York needed just 89 more people to fill out their census to avoid losing one seat. Noah laments New York’s loss, but does not mention Texas is the clip he posted. Still, Cruz quoted it on Twitter, saying “Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are. Doesn’t understand why people like freedom.” To that, Noah responded via The Daily Show’s account, saying “Not sure I’d be using the words ‘fleeing’ and ‘Texas’ in the same sentence, Senator Cancun.” This tweet, of course, refers to when Ted Cruz left his home state and constituents in the middle of one of the worst Winter storms Texas had ever seen, which left thousands without power and water, to go on vacation with his family to Cancun. Cruz later tried to say he was simply dropping off his daughters in Cancun, and had every intention of immediately flying back, but records proved otherwise. Weeks later, at his CPAC speech, Cruz poked fun at the situation, joking about how awesome Cancun is. When Trevor Noah made reference to the incident, Cruz doubled down, tweeting back once more. “I wear your scorn with pride. I remember when the Daily Show was funny,” Cruz tweeted. Of course, it was Noah who got the last word (at least for now). “And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly.” Cruz had not responded to Noah’s last tweet at the time of this writing. You can check out the full conversation between the US Senator and the late-night host below. The 2020 Census: New York gets screwed out of a House seat, Texas is the big winner, and we’re back in the 1930s. pic.twitter.com/nxxd2Cp6iF— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021 Not sure I'd be using the words "fleeing" and "Texas" in the same sentence, Senator Cancun https://t.co/hgRsrN11vQ— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021 And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly https://t.co/auWBOXEebh— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021 Read original story Ted Cruz Sparks Twitter Feud With Trevor Noah: ‘I Remember When The Daily Show Was Funny’ At TheWrap

  • A Russian streamer whose girlfriend died after being locked in the cold during his livestream was sentenced to 6 years in prison, according to reports

    The Russian streamer known as Stas Reeflay, was sentenced after he was recorded leaving his girlfriend in the cold, where she died.

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • Bombshell Letter: Gaetz Paid for Sex With Minor, Wingman Says

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyA confession letter written by Joel Greenberg in the final months of the Trump presidency claims that he and close associate Rep. Matt Gaetz paid for sex with multiple women—as well as a girl who was 17 at the time.“On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s 1st Congressional District and myself,” Greenberg wrote in reference to the 17-year-old.“From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman.”The letter, which The Daily Beast recently obtained, was written after Greenberg—who was under federal indictment—asked Roger Stone to help him secure a pardon from then-President Donald Trump.A series of private messages starting in late 2020—also recently obtained by The Daily Beast—shows a number of exchanges between Greenberg and Stone conducted over the encrypted messaging app Signal, with communications set to disappear. However, Greenberg appears to have taken screenshots of a number of their conversations.“If I get you $250k in Bitcoin would that help or is this not a financial matter,” Greenberg wrote to Stone, one message shows.“I understand all of this and have taken it into consideration,” Stone replied. “I will know more in the next 24 hours I cannot push too hard because of the nonsense surrounding pardons.”“I hope you are prepared to wire me $250,000 because I am feeling confident,” Stone wrote to Greenberg on Jan. 13.In a text message to The Daily Beast, Stone said that Greenberg had tried to hire him to assist with a pardon, but he denied asking for or receiving payment or interceding on his behalf. He did, however, confirm he had Greenberg prepare “a document explaining his prosecution.”In the private text messages to Stone, Greenberg described his activities with Gaetz, repeatedly referring to the Republican congressman by his initials, “MG,” or as “Matt.”“My lawyers that I fired, know the whole story about MG’s involvement,” Greenberg wrote to Stone on Dec. 21. “They know he paid me to pay the girls and that he and I both had sex with the girl who was underage.”As part of the effort to obtain a pardon, Greenberg wrote multiple drafts of his confession letter. The Daily Beast obtained two typed versions and an earlier handwritten one. Certified forensic document examiner and handwriting expert Wendy Carlson compared the letter to writing samples obtained through two public records requests. She said it was her professional expert opinion that the person who authored a 2019 financial disclosure for Joel Greenberg, as well as Greenberg’s 2020 Board of Elections form, was the same as the author of the letter.“The person who authored the forms has been identified as the person who authored the letter,” Carlson said.The Crazy Case of Gaetz Wingman’s Fraudulent COVID Relief LoansIn those letters, Greenberg detailed his relationship with Gaetz. He confessed to paying young women for sex. And he claimed that he, Gaetz, and others had sex with a minor they believed to be 19 at the time. Greenberg said he learned she was underage on Sept. 4, 2017, from “an anonymous tip” and quickly contacted Gaetz.“Immediately I called the congressman and warned him to stay clear of this person and informed him she was underage,” Greenberg wrote. “He was equally shocked and disturbed by this revelation.”Greenberg continued in the handwritten draft that he “confronted” the then-17-year-old and explained to her “how serious of a situation this was, how many people she put in danger.”“She apologized and recognized that by lying about her age, she endangered many people,” he continued. “There was no further contact with this individual until after her 18th birthday.”But after she reached the age of legal consent in Florida, Greenberg re-established contact. As The Daily Beast previously reported, about five months after her 18th birthday, Gaetz sent Greenberg $900 in two Venmo transactions—one titled “Test” and the other titled “hit up ___.” The blank contained a nickname for this girl, and Greenberg paid her and two other women a total of $900 about six hours later.In his confession letter, Greenberg also admitted he facilitated Gaetz’s interactions with college students—and paid them on his behalf.“All of the girls were in college or post college and it was not uncommon for either myself or the Congressman to help anyone [sic] of these girls financially, whether it was a car payment, a flight home to see their family or something as simple as helping pay a speeding ticket,” Greenberg wrote.A partial record of Greenberg’s Venmo and Cash App transactions suggests that payments were usually for a lot more than “gas money.” The Daily Beast identified more than 150 Venmo payments from Greenberg to women, as well as more than 70 additional payments on the Cash App, that were generally between $300 and $500—though some exceeded $1,000. The Daily Beast also talked to 12 of the more than 40 different women who received money, and they all said they understood Greenberg was paying them at least in part for sex.Greenberg, a disgraced local politician in Florida, currently faces a sweeping 33-count indictment that ranges from stalking to sex trafficking. In March, The New York Times revealed that the initial investigation into the Seminole County tax official expanded as agents looked into his role in arranging paid sexual encounters for his friend, Matt Gaetz.Federal prosecutors have not criminally charged Gaetz—or even publicly confirmed the expansion of their probe. While Gaetz acknowledges the existence of the investigation, he denies having sex with an underage teen. But at some point, Greenberg began to cooperate with investigators, a development his lawyer has suggested poses a serious problem for Gaetz.That defense lawyer, Fritz Scheller, declined to comment for this story, citing attorney-client privilege.Gaetz’s office did not respond. However, Logan Circle Group, an outside public relations firm Gaetz has hired, sent the following statement:“Congressman Gaetz has never paid for sex nor has he had sex with a 17 year old as an adult. We are now one month after your outlet and others first reported such lies, and no one has gone on record to directly accuse him of either. Politico, however, has reported Mr. Greenberg threatening to make false accusations against others, which seems noteworthy for your story and in fact sounds like the entirety of your story. Congressman Gaetz has had no role in advocating for or against a pardon for Greenberg and doubts such a pardon was ever even considered.” Photo via Facebook The Politico article referred to in the statement does not say Greenberg was threatening to make false accusations against others, but does say that an associate claimed Greenberg had warned friends that “everyone is going to need a lawyer.”Neither the U.S. Secret Service nor federal prosecutors with the Middle District of Florida would provide comment for this article either, citing a policy of not confirming or denying the existence of an ongoing investigation.In the final months of the Trump presidency, Greenberg and Stone exchanged several texts about a pardon over the encrypted messaging app Signal. While images show that the pair frequently set messages to automatically delete, Greenberg regularly took screenshots of their communications.Stone, who received a presidential commutation in July but at the time had not yet been pardoned, communicated with Greenberg for months about the latter’s desire for a pardon.The messages show that in November, the pair discussed putting together a “document,” which later took the form of a confession letter and background missive about all the ways in which Greenberg had been loyal to Trump. In their early conversations, Greenberg told Stone that the letter was “about 8-10 pages” and asked if it should be shortened.“No,” Stone replied, “use as much space as you need to tell the story fully but be certain to include your leader ship [sic] for Trump prominently.”Greenberg almost immediately responded that he had “killed” himself for Trump. “And I’ve killed my self [sic] for Matt,” he said. Obtained by the Daily Beast The letter went through multiple drafts and detailed Greenberg’s encounters with Gaetz, but it also focused on Greenberg’s early support of Trump’s run in 2016, such as posting a “Super Trump” highway billboard on Interstate-4. (A version of the letter actually includes the image Greenberg used for the billboard.)On Nov. 20, 2020, Stone told Greenberg he had received “the document” and would show it to the team that “got me my commutation.”“I will review it with them and give you a budget. This is very doable and the time is now,” Stone wrote.An update from Stone came just after midnight on Dec. 8: “Your thing is being looked at and I will have an answer by Saturday as to whether you have a viable shot for justice and how to go about it.”“Thank you so much Roger,” Greenberg replied. “I am very thankful for you. I pray that the Lord will help. I remain optimistic and will wait to hear back from you.”Stone quickly sought to dampen expectations surrounding “the whole pardon circus.”“This is treacherous territory with a lot of different players such as Jared and Giuliani playing a hand,” Stone wrote, presumably referring to Trump adviser Jared Kushner and the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. “I have two things I’m trying to get done. Sit tight.”On Dec. 21, Greenberg told Stone that government investigators were pressing him to cooperate. “The FBI, DOJ, Secret Service and a bunch of people from DC have repeatedly made attempts to meet with my [sic] lately. I have declined. But they are definitely ramping up pressure.”“They want me to flip,” he continued. “They have made offers which I’ve declined. I even fired my lawyers this week because they tried to convince me to cooperate and that a pardon was impossible.”Greenberg then revealed to Stone that his former lawyers were aware of the “whole story” regarding Matt Gaetz’s role.“My lawyers that I fired, know the whole story about MG’s involvement. They know he paid me to pay the girls and that he and I both had sex with the girl who was underage. So naturally they think that is my golden ticket,” Greenberg wrote.“And while I have not had any communication with MG, he absolutely has to know that the sex charge they hit me with would be what they would hit him with,” Greenberg continued.A distressed Greenberg told Stone that he felt “abandoned" by his allies, but emphasized that Gaetz—who was ”like a son” to the President of the United States—could save him: “One conversation with POTUS and he can get this done and it all goes away.”Greenberg said that while he had discussed pardons with Gaetz’s lawyer, he had not heard a reply and would “have to do what's best for me and my family” after Trump left office.“You think MG is going to come visit me in prison?” he said, then proposed the $250,000 Bitcoin deposit.Stone replied that he had considered those points, but “cannot push too hard because of the nonsense surrounding pardons.”As Trump neared his final days in office, he signaled an intent to issue a wave of pardons, and reports at the time suggested legal reprieve could be had for the right price. Stone communicated with Greenberg about his efforts to navigate the heavy traffic of pardon-seekers. On Dec. 23, Trump pardoned Stone for the crimes from his 2019 conviction. The next day, on Christmas Eve, Stone acknowledged to Greenberg that he was having difficulty with the Gaetz dimension.“It is hard for me to understand why MG would do nothing[.] Yes he is potentially damaged if the matter goes forward,” Stone wrote. The three men—Greenberg, Stone, and Gaetz—all shared a friendship dating back several years, and Stone apparently couldn’t figure out why Gaetz wouldn’t help Greenberg get a pardon.But on the morning of Jan. 13, Greenberg received this text from Stone: “Today is the day. We will know by the end of the day. I think you sent me some document but it disappeared. I hope you are prepared to wire me $250,000 because I am feeling confident.”There was only a week left in the Trump presidency. It’s unclear if money was ever exchanged, but Greenberg offered to pay extra if Stone could, in fact, get him a pardon.“If you can get this done today I’ll add another 50k,” Greenberg texted Stone.In a subsequent message, Stone wrote that White House lawyer Pat Cipollone had taken Greenberg’s name out of the list of hundreds of people who might be pardoned. Cipollone didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment Thursday, but according to three people familiar with the matter, Greenberg’s name repeatedly made it to the Trump White House for a presidential pardon. The Daily Beast was shown an image of one such list, and Greenberg’s name and a favorable mini-profile were indeed included.Administration officials swiftly shot down Greenberg’s application, however, and several senior White House officials at the time said they were not even aware that Stone was involved in a behind-the-scenes maneuvering.But as Stone explained it in a Jan. 30 text—a full 10 days after Trump left office—Gaetz was partly to blame.“What I don’t understand is why MJ would not help me at all and actually told me not to help you which I tried to do anyway. In the end it would not have mattered. Cipollone killed everything we wanted to get done and that includes stuff MG wanted,” Stone wrote, immediately clarifying that “MJ” was a typo and that he meant “MG.”“Ok. He actually said not to help me? Wow,” Greenberg replied.“If you repeat it you’re really going to hurt me,” Stone warned.“I won’t Roger. I don’t and haven’t talked to him. I won’t,” Greenberg said.Stone acknowledged Thursday night that there may be “copies of correspondence between me and Mr. Greenberg,” but he questioned whether they were complete, unedited, or accurate.“I made no formal or informal effort in regard to a pardon for Mr. Greenberg,” Stone said. “I recall requesting a document explaining his prosecution The [sic] details of which I was unfamiliar with.”“I never requested or received a penny from Mr. Greenberg,” he added. “I recall him offering to retain me and I declined. To be clear I did advocate pardons for a number of people who I had [sic] been unfairly treated by the justice system and was compensated by no one for doing so.”“Urge you to be very careful,” Stone said at the end of his text. “I will take any appropriate legal action in the event that you publish anything that is false or defamatory. Sounds to me like you have been presented some kind of cut and paste record.”—With additional reporting by Asawin Suebsaeng and Matt FullerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Rudy's an idiot' who 'drinks too much': Michael Cohen relishes Giuliani's legal woes and predicts he'll flip on Trump

    Ex-Trump lawyer and convicted felon Michael Cohen laughed at current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's legal troubles, telling CNN, "Rudy, I told you so!"

  • Kamala Harris said America isn't a 'racist country,' but warned the nation shouldn't 'ignore the realities' of racism

    Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about racism in the United States on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

  • ‘Been a bleep show.’ Reaction to Aaron Rodgers wanting to leave Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers reportedly wants to be traded or is refusing to play in 2021.

  • Patriots wait, draft former Alabama QB Mac Jones at No. 15

    Mac Jones has only been to New England once, a trip to Boston about 10 years ago to catch a cruise. The Patriots selected the former Alabama standout with the No. 15 pick of Thursday's NFL draft, making him the first quarterback selected in the first round during Bill Belichick’s 21-year tenure in New England.

  • Rudy Giuliani tells Tucker Carlson he offered FBI agents Hunter Biden’s laptop during raid

    Former New York mayor rails about timing of early morning raid on his apartment