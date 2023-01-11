Ecuador lowers taxes on capital sent abroad, guns

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ecuador President Lasso
·1 min read

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador will lower taxes on capital sent abroad and items like alcohol and trim overall value-added tax on specific shopping days this year, President Guillermo Lasso said on Tuesday.

Capital sent abroad will this year be taxed at 2%, instead of 4%, Lasso said in a televised address, making imported products like machinery cheaper and attracting foreign investment.

Sales tax will be cut to 8% from 12% during four long weekends this year, Lasso, a conservative former banker, added, and taxes on sugary drinks, beer, alcohol and other items will also fall an unspecified amount.

"This is good news for everyone, with these actions the state is putting about $140 million in the pockets of citizens," he said.

Lasso has pledged to shore up Ecuador's economy, which was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He reached a new trade deal with China this month and also restructured his country's debt with the Asian country, but has failed to nudge oil production to promised new heights amid protests against his government.

Taxes on guns and ammunition, which can only legally be purchased by state entities and private security companies, will be cut sharply from 300% to 30%, Lasso added, in a bid to help fight a crime wave.

"That way we'll facilitate the legal provision of equipment which is so necessary for the fight against crime," he said.

Rising crime and violence in the streets and in prisons has drawn the worry and ire of Ecuadoreans. The government blames the violence on drug trafficking gangs.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar stands firm while traders await CPI

    The dollar held its ground on Wednesday, in spite of downward pressure from lower bond yields and higher stocks, as traders waited on this week's U.S. consumer price data to see whether it will confirm that inflation is in retreat. The Australian dollar nudged about 0.3% higher to $0.6912 after data showed the annual pace of inflation increased to 7.3% in November, leaving room for more rate hikes. But for the past month or so the common currency has struggled to make headway, and traders have been cautious in selling dollars while the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to promise hikes and the global economic outlook is bleak.

  • Short-Tenor India Credit Lures Fund Seeing End to RBI Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment in India’s short-tenor credit may boost returns from as early as next month, with rate-setters coming close to the end of their monetary tightening cycle, according to IDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT Cre

  • Oil slips as U.S. crude, fuel inventories reignite demand concerns

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday, erasing the previous session's gains, after industry data showed an unexpected build in crude and fuel inventories in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, which reignited worries about fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 59 cents, or 0.8%, to $74.53 a barrel at 0134 GMT, while Brent crude futures were down 62 cents, or 0.8%, at $79.48 a barrel. U.S. crude stocks jumped by 14.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 6, sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).

  • Asheville Council appoints retired Marine, ROTC instructor Jesse Warren to school board

    To fill a vacancy left by former board member Peyton O'Conner's resignation, Asheville Council appointed Jesse Warren to the Asheville school board.

  • Oxbotica raises $140 million to deploy self-driving commercial vehicles

    Self-driving software startup Oxbotica has raised $140 million from investors to speed deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in areas including heavy industry, ports and airports. The Series C round includes funding from new investors including Japanese insurer Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, the venture capital arm of software company Trimble and the venture capital arm of Japanese oil refiner Eneos. It also includes fresh funding from existing investors including Tencent and the venture capital arm of BP, as well as Kiko Ventures, the clean tech investment platform of IP Group and Oxbotica's first institutional investor.

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of AnnAik Limited (Catalist:A52)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of AnnAik Limited ( Catalist:A52 ) by taking the forecast...

  • Wells Fargo to slash mortgage division, Des Moines metro's top private employer

    Wells Fargo says it's pulling back on its mortgage lending and servicing business after paying a record fine.

  • Apple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From Samsung

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning to start using its own custom displays in mobile devices as early as 2024, an effort to reduce its reliance on technology partners like Samsung and LG and bring more components in-house.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT Creator

  • Biden 'Surprised' By Classified Documents Found In His Former Private Office

    The president says he does not know what the documents contain.

  • This $108 Nordstrom swimsuit is 'extremely flattering' — and it's perfect for vacation

    Nordstrom shoppers call this swimsuit "both flattering and supportive."

  • Oil Rises as China Sparks Optimism With Generous Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s generous quota for crude imports boosted oil with renewed hopes for a demand revival in the world’s largest buyer. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapWest Texas Intermediate rose 1.2% to

  • Tesla files for $776 million expansion of Texas gigafactory

    It plans to add five new facilities at its Austin site, including a cell test lab and a unit named "Cathode", according to the company's filings on the Texas state department of licensing's website on Monday and Tuesday. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Austin expansion comes days after Reuters reported that Tesla promoted its China chief Tom Zhu to take direct oversight of the carmaker's U.S. assembly plants as well as sales operations in North America and Europe.

  • There's a key difference between the classified documents found at a former Biden office and the ones Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago, national security expert says

    Trump griped about the finding. One expert explained the difference in how Biden's team handled the documents and how Trump's team did.

  • Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders bans 'Latinx' from Arkansas government documents

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will ban the use of the term "Latinx" in government documents — the latest in a series of executive actions on her first day.

  • McCarthy expected to keep 3 Democrats off House committees

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leading Republicans are expected to soon make good on a vow to keep three Democrats from seats on influential committees in the new House. McCarthy's focus is Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, two California lawmakers who have served on the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Republicans plan to sue Gov. Katie Hobbs for being against discrimination

    When a group of unhinged extremists call themselves a "freedom" caucus you can be sure they believe in just the opposite.

  • New York Daily News Says Donald Trump's Tax Returns Prove 2 Things

    The tax returns puncture claims that are central to the former president's story, an editorial points out.

  • Why Trump loyalist went to prison rather than blame the boss

    The former president's family business has stuck by the man whose evidence saw it convicted of tax crimes. Why?

  • Russia nears breakthrough in 'savage' assault on eastern Ukraine

    Russian forces appear close to capturing Soledar, a small but strategically important town on the front lines of the war near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

  • Madison Cawthorn never bothered to hand over constituent casework to the successor who beat him and it's now a gigantic mess

    Outgoing members of Congress were required to sign over the database of constituent casework by December 23. His former constituents are in trouble.