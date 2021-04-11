Ecuador, Peru head to polls under strict virus measures

  • Women dance during an outdoor exercise class backdropped by a wall blanketed with an electoral ad promoting presidential candidate Pedro Castillo in the Villa Maria shanty town of Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Peruvians head to the polls Sunday to choose a president from a field of 18 candidates following years of political turmoil that have seen a series of presidents and even the whole congress itself ousted over corruption scandals. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • A boy walks past election posters promoting presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso, representing the Creating Opportunities party or CREO, in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, April 9, 2021. Ecuadoreans face a runoff on Sunday between Lasso and Andres Arauz, a disciple of former leftist President Rafael Correa. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
  • Pedestrians cross a street past a median draped with electoral ads promoting presidential and congressional candidates in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Peruvians head to the polls Sunday to choose a president from a field of 18 candidates following years of political turmoil that have seen a series of presidents and even the whole congress itself ousted over corruption scandals. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Pedestrians walk past electoral ads promoting presidential candidates in the San Juan de Miraflores neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Peruvians head to the polls Sunday to choose a president from a field of 18 candidates following years of political turmoil that have seen a series of presidents and even the whole congress itself ousted over corruption scandals. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • A billboard promoting presidential candidate Daniel Urresti towers over the Villa Maria shanty town of Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Peruvians head to the polls Sunday to choose a president from a field of 18 candidates following years of political turmoil that have seen a series of presidents and even the whole congress itself ousted over corruption scandals. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Pedestrians walk past campaign posters promoting presidential candidates Andres Arauz of the United for Hope Alliance or UNES, and Guillermo Lasso of the Creating Opportunities party or CREO, in Quito, Ecuador, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Ecuadoreans face a presidential runoff race on Sunday between conservative businessman Lasso and Arauz, a protege of former President Rafael Correa. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
  • A soldier stands guard at a polling station a day ahead of a general election, in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Peruvians head to the polls Sunday to choose a president from a field of 18 candidates following years of political turmoil that have seen a series of presidents and even the whole congress itself ousted over corruption scandals. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Electoral workers, one carrying folding cardboard voting booths, walk past rows of registration tables set up at a polling station a day ahead of a general election, in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Peruvians head to the polls Sunday to choose a president from a field of 18 candidates following years of political turmoil that have seen a series of presidents and even the whole congress itself ousted over corruption scandals. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • A child stands in the doorway of a beauty salon next to campaign posters promoting presidential candidate Andres Arauz of the United for Hope Alliance or UNES, in Quito, Ecuador, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Ecuadoreans face a runoff on Sunday between conservative businessman Guillermo Lasso and Arauz, a disciple of former leftist President Rafael Correa. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
  • A woman stands in the doorway of her home next to her window blanketed with posters of presidential candidate Andres Arauz of the United for Hope Alliance or UNES, in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, April 9, 2021. Ecuadoreans face a runoff on Sunday between conservative businessman Guillermo Lasso and Arauz, a disciple of former leftist President Rafael Correa. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
  • A woman walks near a campaign poster promoting presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso of the Creating Opportunities party or CREO, in Quito, Ecuador, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Ecuadoreans face a presidential runoff race on Sunday between the conservative businessman Lasso and Andres Arauz of the United for Hope Alliance or UNES, a protege of former President Rafael Correa. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
1 / 11

Peru Elections

Women dance during an outdoor exercise class backdropped by a wall blanketed with an electoral ad promoting presidential candidate Pedro Castillo in the Villa Maria shanty town of Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Peruvians head to the polls Sunday to choose a president from a field of 18 candidates following years of political turmoil that have seen a series of presidents and even the whole congress itself ousted over corruption scandals. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
REGINA GARCIA CANO and MAURICIO MUÑOZ
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Ecuador and Peru choose new presidents Sunday under strict public health measures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has recently strengthened in the neighboring South American nations.

Ecuadoreans face a runoff between a conservative businessman and a protégé of former leftist President Rafael Correa, while Peruvians have 18 options to pick from in the first round. All seats in Peru’s congress, too, are being contested.

The elections come amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in both countries and meager progress in their vaccination programs. Lockdowns have returned, threating further damage to the nations’ already battered economies.

In Ecuador, voters have been ordered to wear a mask, bring their own hand sanitizer and pencil, keep a 5-foot (1.5-meter) distance from others and avoid all personal contact in the polling place. The only time voters will be allowed to lower their mask will be during the identification process.

Election officials in Peru have scheduled specific times for people to vote to avoid overcrowding at the polls. People will have to wipe their shoes on sanitizing mats, wear masks, undergo a temperature check and carry their own blue-ink pen. Poll workers will be paid for the first time.

Ecuador’s runoff features leftist candidate Andres Arauz, who led the first round of voting with more than 30% on Feb. 7, and former banker Guillermo Lasso, who edged into the final by finishing about half of a percentage point above environmentalist and Indigenous candidate Yaku Pérez.

Arauz is backed by Correa, a major force in the troubled Andean nation despite a corruption conviction. He has proposed making the wealthy pay more taxes, backing away from agreements with the International Monetary Fund, and finding legal mechanisms to force the repatriation of deposits that Ecuadorians have abroad.

Lasso finished second in the last two presidential contests. He favors free-market policies and Ecuador’s rapprochement with international organizations. He has proposed raising the minimum wage to $500, finding ways to include more youth and women in the labor market and eliminating tariffs for agricultural equipment.

The country is deep in a recession that many fear will worsen as lockdowns return because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. Ecuador has tallied more than 341,000 cases and over 17,000 deaths as of Friday.

Meanwhile, Peru’s election has turned into a popularity contest in which a candidate has even addressed how he suppresses his sexual desires. The crowded field of presidential hopefuls comes months after the country’s political chaos reached a new level in November, when three men were named presidents in a week after one was impeached by Congress over corruption allegations and protests forced his successor to resign.

All former Peruvian presidents who ruled since 1985 have been ensnared in corruption allegation, some imprisoned or arrested in their mansions. One died by suicide before police could arrest him.

To avoid a June runoff, a candidate needs more than 50% of votes, and recent polls show the leading candidate garnering only about 15% support.

In polls, centrist Yonhy Lescano has been followed by center-right George Forsyth, conservative Rafael López Aliaga and Keiko Fujimori, the opposition leader and daughter of the polarizing former President Alberto Fujimori.

The country is among those hardest hit by COVID-19, with more than 1.5 million cases and over 53,400 deaths as of Friday.

___

Garcia Cano reported from Mexico City.

Recommended Stories

  • From 'Porky' to goalie: Peru's presidential candidates

    Eighteen presidential candidates are trying to convince Peruvians tired of politics to vote for them.

  • Biden Admin Weighs Cash Transfers to Central America to Slow Migration

    The Biden administration is considering cash transfers to Northern Triangle countries in a bid to ease migration from those nations to the U.S., Reuters reported on Saturday. The potential cash transfers could be accomplished by channeling funds through international or non-governmental organizations that would vet applicants, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Coronavirus vaccine exports are also being studied as a way to improve the economy of the Northern Triangle region, or the nations of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. “We’re looking at all of the productive options to address both the economic reasons people may be migrating, as well as the protection and security reasons,” said Roberta Jacobson, the White House coordinator for the southern border. “The one thing I can promise you is the U.S. government isn’t going to be handing out money or checks to people.” Jacobson said that the potential export of coronavirus vaccines was being considered separately from the immigration issue. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) criticized the cash transfer proposal. “It’s insulting to the millions of Americans who are out of work or facing despair in our country,” McCarthy said. The Biden administration is struggling with record-breaking levels of illegal crossings from Mexico into the U.S., with many migrants making the journey from the Northern Triangle region. U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained 172,331 migrants at the border in March, including 18,890 unaccompanied minors, the highest number of migrant children ever detained in a single month. The number of migrants detained in March increased almost 100,000 from the 78,442 detained in January, the sharpest rise in attempted crossings in almost 20 years.

  • ‘People don’t want any of them’: Peru election sees unpredictable contest

    About 28% of Peruvians wouldn’t choose any of the candidates, poll shows ahead of Sunday’s vote Peru’s presidential candidates Yonhy Lescano, Daniel Salaverry, Julio Guzmán, Rafael Santos and Rafael López Aliaga on stage after participating in a debate in Lima on 31 March. Photograph: Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters An ultra-conservative millionaire who admits to scourging himself daily to repress sexual desire is just one of an assortment of low-polling candidates who all have a shot at becoming Peru’s next president. Rafael López Aliaga is technically tied with five other contenders in an unpredictable contest to make a runoff vote in June, including a former goalkeeper, a Sorbonne-educated socialist and the daughter of the country’s jailed former leader Alberto Fujimori. Sunday’s vote will take place during a second wave of Covid-19 which this week set a new record for daily deaths as the highly contagious Brazilian variant takes hold. Neighbouring Chile postponed a constituent assembly vote due for the same day after a surge in cases. Peruvians joke they have been long accustomed to voting for the mal menor – or the lesser evil – but Hernán Chaparro, a political analyst, said “that concept has been overtaken”. “There’s not even a least bad one – the people voting don’t want any of them!” he said. About 28% of Peruvians would not choose any of the candidates, according to a poll by the Institute of Peruvian Studies. Other polls show the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by three different presidents – all amid a spate of political crises – has only compounded voter disenchantment. “The pandemic has left a state with holes in it and enormously frustrated citizens, who reject politicians, and are not very interested in the elections,” said Fernando Tuesta, a political science professor at Lima’s Pontifical Catholic University. “Add to that the highest number of candidates in living memory, who don’t spark passion, and show more weaknesses than strengths.” López Aliaga, a financier and rail magnate, has drawn comparisons to far-right figures like the Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro (which he rejects) and Donald Trump. A member of the ultra-conservative Catholic group Opus Dei, López Aliaga has opposed same-sex marriage and pledged to refuse abortion to underage rape victims, prompting concerns among human rights activists also alarmed by his use of conspiracy theories, disinformation and hate speech against opponents and journalists. López Aliaga’s candidacy may have robbed some rightwing votes from Keiko Fujimori, but the daughter of Alberto Fujimori emerged with a slight lead over the five other candidates, according to two final polls published on Thursday. Keiko Fujimori waves to supporters in Lima, Peru, on 8 April. Photograph: Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters The runner-up in the 2011 and 2016 presidential election, Fujimori has herself faced corruption allegations and spent months behind bars in pre-trial detention, although she is now under house arrest due to the pandemic. Her father governed Peru in the 1990s and was convicted of death squad killings and rampant corruption. Vying for many of the same voters is Hernando De Soto, 79, a radical free-market economist who got a Covid-19 jab in the US while calling for Peru’s vaccination programme to be privatised. Older Peruvians remember him as a key adviser to strongman Fujimori when he dissolved congress and sent troops on to the streets in 1992. At the other end of the political spectrum, Pedro Castillo, a teacher from the radical left, has surprised rivals by his rapid rise in the polls to a chance of winning a place in the runoff. He competes with centre-left Yonhy Lescano, 62, who belongs to the tarnished Acción Popular party but vehemently opposed its role in leading congress’ ousting of former leader Martín Vizcarra in November which sparked huge pro-democracy protests. For younger voters, the options are largely disheartening. “It’s really complicated because many of the candidates have very bad reputations,” nursing student Amiel Eduardo, 20, told the Guardian. Some young voters are looking to the leftist Verónika Mendoza, 40, as one of the more enlightened candidates in a conservative field – and one of very few to support legal abortion and same-sex marriage. But the second-time candidate’s socialist economic policies worry some voters and, although she has criticised Nicolás Maduro’s authoritarian government in Venezuela, some in her party continue to defend it. Lastly, George Forsyth, 38, a former goalkeeper for the Alianza Lima football club, also served for two years as mayor of La Victoria, a crime-ridden district of the capital, before resigning to join the presidential race. Voting is compulsory in Peru but turnout for this election is expected to be lower than previous ones due to the Covid-19 pandemic, especially among older voters. “Peruvians are so tired of corruption that they basically don’t believe in anyone,” said Natalia Sobrevilla, a Peruvian historian teaching at the University of Kent. “Because everyone is polling so low and the differences [in votes] are so small, any change can really alter the result,” she said. Peruvians’ trust in their elected representatives is at a record low after years of influence-peddling and a string of toppled presidents. The Odebrecht scandal – in which a Brazilian construction firm was found to have paid massive bribes across Latin America – led to the jailing of three former Peruvian presidents, and the death of another, Alan García, who fatally shot himself rather than be arrested in 2019. “In the past, we’ve had a fragile democracy in Peru,” said Chaparro. “But now it’s in intensive care.”

  • Shadow of COVID-19 and economic downturn hovers over elections in Ecuador and Peru

    Voters go to the polls in Ecuador and Peru on Sunday in contentious elections shaped by fallout from the pandemic.

  • Dangerous storms tearing through the South

    The forecast for millions of people includes the possibility for damaging wind, hail and tornadoes.

  • 'I'm not going anywhere': Matt Gaetz defiant in Florida speech after House Ethics Committee opens investigation

    Gaetz denied that he paid women for sex - including, potentially, an underage girl - blaming the media for what he said were "conspiracy theories."

  • Rapper Big Boogie among 2 dozen arrested after Mississippi highway shooting, reports say

    “It was something out of a movie.”

  • When to Apply for Social Security Retirement Benefits

    Understand when to apply for Social Security benefits and when you can expect to receive monthly payments based on age and date of birth.

  • Ecuador ponders return to socialism in presidential runoff

    Ecuadoreans will vote in a presidential runoff on Sunday to decide whether to maintain the pro-market policies of the last four years or return to the socialism of the preceding decade as the Andean country seeks to revive its stagnant economy. Left-wing economist Andres Arauz won the first round of the election in February, garnering almost 33% of the vote, on promises of generous cash handouts and a resumption of the socialist policies of his mentor, former President Rafael Correa. Arauz's rival, banker and third-time presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso, is promising to create jobs through foreign investment and financial support for the agricultural sector.

  • Why a Cratered Virgin Galactic Stock May Have More Downside Risk

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) shares have crashed after a moonshot rally to start 2021. But what are the chances for a second launch? Or is there a more durable manned mission for SPCE stock investors to explore? Let’s take a look at market conditions off and on the price chart, then offer a risk-adjusted determination aligned with that information. Source: Tun Pichitanon / Shutterstock.com To boldly go where no man has gone before, or rather no prior SPCE investors. In early January and as a beneficiary of the GameStop (NYSE:GME) short-squeeze meme trade, shares of Sir Richard Branson’s space tourism outfit rocketed higher by nearly 150% in less than three weeks to all-time-highs. Heady short interest at the time in excess of 70% of the stock’s float certainly played a hand in the spectacular rally. Yet, as with its well-shorted peers though, the ride up in SPCE stock didn’t last. From GameStop to AMC (NYSE:AMC), Blackberry (NYSE:BB), Koss Inc. (NASDAQ:KOSS) and others, SPCE shares plunged nearly as fast. And in less than four trading weeks Virgin Galactic was back on the launch pad with some obvious wear and tear. So, what exactly happened?InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The Short Story Vastly reduced short-interest fuel from burned and battered bears covering on the way up is one obvious choice for SPCE’s steep stock correction of 62%. Today, the amount of stock being sold short stands at a comparatively meager 15%. The fact is the once sky-high statistic appears to have shed over 85% on the ride up. According to MarketBeat, the percentage of SPCE shares being shorted was down to 10% of the stock’s float near its early February peak valuation. But Virgin has another threat which it can’t simply shake off. 7 Great Stocks to Buy Under $10 To be fair, Virgin Galactic’s stock correction of the past couple months has likely been helped by testing challenges in the New Mexico desert, which persist to this day. But the other drag on SPCE shares and possibly more lethal longer-term is another starship attempting to boldly go into Virgin’s extraterrestrial turf. Competition from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s SpaceX venture appears to have assisted with the cratering share price in SPCE. SpaceX is currently working on prototype, vertical-take-off and landing or VTOL tests for its spacecraft called Starship. If successful, Starship will be the world’s biggest vessel with those capabilities. That could severely impact SPCE’s mission. There are real-world constraints of flying just a half dozen paying customers for a very pricey few minutes of weightless flight time. The thing is, SpaceX’s Starship would be able to fly 100 tourists for once-in-a-lifetime extraterrestrial journeys that could theoretically last weeks. Bottom line, betting against Elon has consistently proven a losing business proposition. And rather than worrying about the size of SPCE’s bearish passengers on any given day, bullish investors may be increasingly prone to permanently aborting that mission altogether. SPCE Stock Weekly Price Chart Source: Charts by TradingView I’ll be the first to admit, it wasn’t long ago the technical visuals on SPCE stock had my interest as a name to buy as shares carved out a smaller triangle pattern. Combined with Virgin finding support off the 62% retracement level tied to its November 2019 all-time-low and challenging the stock’s launch area out of a larger triangle prior to this year’s massive rally, SPCE was on the radar for purchasing. But an actual SPCE stock buy decision remains on hold. It may also be permanently disabled. A detailed wait-and-see approach based on a breakout above pattern resistance near $33.50 and backed by a bullish stochastics crossover hasn’t occurred. What’s more, positioning in SPCE is now favoring a nearby bearish initiation. This is based on what we’re seeing off and on the price chart. With the secondary indicator already bearishly crossed, I’d look to gain short exposure as shares lose the 62% level, as well as triangle support if SPCE sinks below last week’s hammer-like doji candlestick. From there, a bearish leaning May $26/$22/$18 put butterfly combination that’s profitably centered near deeper zone support of $17.50 to about $21.50 looks like a good way to suit up. On the date of publication, Chris Tyler does not hold, directly or indirectly, any positions in securities mentioned in this article. Chris Tyler is a former floor-based, derivatives market maker on the American and Pacific exchanges. The information offered is based on his professional experience but strictly intended for educational purposes only. Any use of this information is 100% the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Why a Cratered Virgin Galactic Stock May Have More Downside Risk appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Marriott is testing contactless check-in via kiosk as travel begins to return - see how to works

    The hotel giant is now testing digital kiosks and a "grab-and-go marketplace" full of snacks, drinks, and complimentary breakfasts.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Race at Martinsville postponed for rain. NASCAR will try again Sunday

    The Cup Series completed 42 laps after a long rain delay and before the skies opened up again Saturday night.

  • Prince Philip: Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies on playing the duke in The Crown

    What was it like to take on the part of the Duke of Edinburgh in the award-winning Netflix series?

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.

  • Erne gets shootout winner, Red Wings beat Hurricanes 5-4

    Adam Erne scored in the seventh round of the shootout as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Saturday night. Erne also scored his team’s last goal in regulation, giving him four goals in the last six games. “It has been going well lately,” Erne said.

  • Avalanche acquire goaltender Devan Dubnyk from Sharks

    After injuries to their top two goaltenders derailed the Colorado Avalanche in the playoffs last year, they're loading up on depth in net in hopes of making a deep run this season. Colorado acquired veteran goaltender Devan Dubynk from the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. Dubnyk and March trade pickup Jonas Johansson give the NHL-leading Avalanche some insurance in net behind starter Philipp Grubauer, with their sights set on the Stanley Cup.

  • Justin Turner's blast wins home opener for Dodgers, who celebrate 2020 title

    A limited number of fans see the Dodgers win their home opener and receive their 2020 championship rings Friday.

  • Myanmar citizens flee to India to escape violence

    India is the closest refuge for Myanmar nationals fleeing violence following February's military coup.

  • St Vincent volcano: Ash rains down on Caribbean island

    Thousands of people in Saint Vincent have been evacuated after the La Soufrière volcano erupted.