Ecuador picks conservative for president; Peru eyes runoff

  • Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate of Creating Opportunities party, CREO, celebrates after a presidential runoff election at his campaign headquarters in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, April 11, 2021. With most of the votes counted Lasso, a former banker, had a lead over economist Andres Arauz, a protege of former President Rafael Correa.(AP Photo/Angel Dejesus)
  • Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate of Creating Opportunities party, CREO, speaks to supporters after a presidential runoff election at his campaign headquarters in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, April 11, 2021. With most of the votes counted Lasso, a former banker, had a lead over economist Andres Arauz, a protege of former President Rafael Correa.(AP Photo/Angel Dejesus)
  • Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate of Creating Opportunities party, CREO, center, celebrates with his wife María de Lourdes Alcívar, right, after a presidential runoff election at his campaign headquarters in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, April 11, 2021. With most of the votes counted Lasso, a former banker, had a lead over economist Andres Arauz, a protege of former President Rafael Correa.(AP Photo/Angel Dejesus)
  • Andres Arauz, presidential candidate of the Alianza Union por la Esperanza, UNES, party waves an Ecuador national flag at his campaign headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, after the closing of the polls for a runoff presidential election Sunday, April 11, 2021. Ecuadorians voted Sunday to choose between Arauz, an economist protégé of former President Rafael Correa, and former banker Guillermo Lasso, of Creating Opportunities party, or CREO. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
  • Andres Arauz, presidential candidate of the Alianza Union por la Esperanza, UNES, party speaks to supporters gathered at his campaign headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, after the closing of the polls for a runoff presidential election Sunday, April 11, 2021. Ecuadorians voted Sunday to choose between Arauz, an economist protégé of former President Rafael Correa, and former banker Guillermo Lasso, of Creating Opportunities party, or CREO. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
  • Andres Arauz, presidential candidate of the Alianza Union por la Esperanza, UNES, speaks from his campaign headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 11, 20201. With most of the votes counted Guillermo Lasso, candidate of Creating Opportunities party, CREO, a former banker, had a lead over Arauz, a protege of former President Rafael Correa. (AP Photo/Angel Dejesus)
  • Supporters of Guillermo Lasso, candidate of Creating Opportunities party or CREO, celebrate in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Lasso, a former banker, won a runoff presidential election beating economist Andres Arauz, an economist protege of former President Rafael Correa.(AP Photo/Angel Dejesus)
  • Voters line up at a polling station during a presidential runoff election in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Angel Dejesus)
  • Voters wearing masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 line up at a polling post during general elections in Ollantaytambo, Peru, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Sharon Castellanos)
  • A voter, accompanied by his daughter, marks his ballot during a runoff presidential election in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Ecuadorians are voting, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to choose between Andres Arauz, from the Union of Hope coalition, an economist protégé of former President Rafael Correa, and former banker Guillermo Lasso, of Creating Opportunities party, or CREO. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
  • Wearing a mask and face shield, an electoral official waits for voters at a school being used as a polling station during general elections in Cuzco, Peru, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Peruvians went to the polls amid a surge in new COVID-19 infections. (AP Photo/Sharon Castellanos)
  • Voters wait for the opening of a polling station during general elections in Lima, Peru, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • In this photo released by Peruvian news agency Andina, Peru Libre party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo waves at supporters after casting his ballot in the general elections in Cajamarca, Peru, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (POOL via AP)
  • Avanza Pais party presidential candidate Hernando De Soto, wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, waves to supporter upon his arrival to vote during general elections in Lima, Peru, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Keiko Fujimori, daughter of imprisoned ex-President Alberto Fujimori and presidential candidate for the Popular Force party, talks to journalists after voting during general elections in Lima, Peru, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Peruvians went to the polls amid a surge in new COVID-19 infections.(AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
1 / 15

APTOPIX Ecuador Elections

Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate of Creating Opportunities party, CREO, celebrates after a presidential runoff election at his campaign headquarters in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, April 11, 2021. With most of the votes counted Lasso, a former banker, had a lead over economist Andres Arauz, a protege of former President Rafael Correa.(AP Photo/Angel Dejesus)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
REGINA GARCIA CANO and GONZALO SOLANO
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A conservative businessman seemed headed to Ecuador's presidency, with voters rejecting the leftist movement started by former President Rafael Correa more than a decade ago. And in neighboring Peru, it remained unclear which of 18 presidential hopefuls would fill the two spots in a June runoff election.

The South American nations held elections Sunday under strict public health measures because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has recently seen a spike in cases and the return of lockdowns. Peruvians also elected a new Congress.

The Electoral Council in Ecuador did not declare a winner in the contest to replace President Lenín Moreno next month, but results released by the agency showed former banker Guillermo Lasso with about 53% of votes and leftist Andrés Arauz with 47%, with over 93% of votes counted. Arauz had led the first round of voting with more than 30% on Feb. 7, while Lasso edged into the final by finishing about a half percentage point ahead of environmentalist and Indigenous candidate Yaku Pérez.

Arauz conceded the election and so did his main backer, Correa, who remains a force in Ecuador despite a corruption conviction while living in self-exile in Belgium beyond the reach of Ecuadoran prosecutors. Moreno was also an ally of Correa but turned against him while in office.

“Sincerely, we believed we would win, but our projections were wrong,” Correa tweeted. “Good luck to Guillermo Lasso, his success will be that of Ecuador. I only ask you to stop the lawfare, which destroys lives and families.”

Correa, who oversaw an economic boom before the country hit a slowdown beginning in 2015, was sentenced in absentia last year to eight years in prison for his role in what prosecutors described as an elaborate scheme that demanded millions of dollars from businessmen in exchange for the contracts of large infrastructure projects between 2012 and 2016. He calls the allegations trumped-up charges for political ends.

Lasso finished second in the previous two presidential contests. He favors free-market policies and Ecuador’s rapprochement with international organizations. During the campaign, he proposed raising the minimum wage to $500, finding ways to include more youth and women in the labor market and eliminating tariffs for agricultural equipment.

“For years, I have dreamed of the possibility of serving Ecuadorians so that the country progresses, so that we can all live better,” Lasso said before a room full of supporters despite social distancing guidelines in the port city of Guayaquil. “Today, you have resolved that this be so.”

Accompanied by his wife, María de Lourdes Alcívar, Lasso said that beginning inauguration day May 24 he will dedicate himself “to the construction of a national project that continues to listen to everyone, because this project will be yours.”

Despite his declared conservative position on issues such as marriage equality, he promised to accept other points of view. He was expected to arrive to the capital city of Quito on Monday.

Ecuador is deep in a recession that many fear will worsen as lockdowns return because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. Ecuador has tallied more than 344,000 cases and over 17,200 deaths as of Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

The new president’s main task will be “to depolarize the country,” said Grace M. Jaramillo, an adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia whose research includes Latin America. “There will be no signs of governance if the new government does not reach out and generate a platform where agreements with the (National) Assembly are possible.”

In Peru, experts did not expect comprehensive election results quickly. The presidential election turned into a popularity contest in which one candidate even addressed how he suppresses his sexual desires. The crowded field of presidential hopefuls came months after the country’s political chaos reached a new level in November, when three men were president in a single week after one was impeached by Congress over corruption allegations and protests forced his successor to resign in favor of the third.

All former Peruvian presidents who governed since 1985 have been ensnared in corruption allegation, some imprisoned or arrested in their mansions. One died by suicide before police could arrest him.

Claudia Navas, a political, social and security risk analyst with the global firm Control Risks, said the fragmented election was the result of a political system that has 11 parties lacking ideological cohesiveness. She said Peruvians overall do not trust politicians, with corruption being a key driver of the disillusionment toward the political system.

Navas said the congressional elections would likely result in a splintered legislature, with no party holding a clear majority and political alliances remaining short lived. She said the new Congress also was likely to continue to exercise its impeachment authority to reinforce its own influence and block any initiative that threatens its own power.

“So, we’ll likely continue to see significant legislative populism. This implies moves that seek to satisfy the public short-term needs and demands to the detriment of medium- and long-term sustainability,” Navas said. “Regardless of who wins, we believe that the president is somewhat unlikely to complete his or her term in office because of the of the populist-type of stance of the Congress and the risk of political instability is likely to persist through the administration.

To avoid a June runoff, a candidate would need more than 50% of the votes, and an exit poll indicated the leading candidate would get only about 16% support. The poll had conservative leftist teacher Pedro Castillo as the frontrunner, followed by right-wing economist Hernando de Soto and Keiko Fujimori, the opposition leader and daughter of the polarizing former President Alberto Fujimori.

The country is among the hardest hit by COVID-19, with more than 1.6 million cases and over 54,600 deaths as of Sunday.

___

Associated Press writer Regina Garcia Cano reported this story from Mexico City and AP writer Gonzalo Solano reported from Quito.

Recommended Stories

  • Ecuador appears to elect conservative banker in presidential vote

    Voters in Ecuador appeared to turn to a conservative businessman in Sunday's presidential runoff election, rebuffing a leftist movement that has held the presidency for over a decade marked by an economic boom and then a yearslong recession, while in neighboring Peru a crowded field of 18 candidates was virtually certain to result in a second round of presidential voting in June.

  • Shadow of COVID-19 and economic downturn hovers over elections in Ecuador and Peru

    Voters go to the polls in Ecuador and Peru on Sunday in contentious elections shaped by fallout from the pandemic.

  • Ecuador braces for return of socialism in presidential run-off

    Ecuador is bracing for the potential return of Rafael Correa, the domineering socialist former president who gave refuge to Julian Assange while cracking down on the free press at home. His protégé, economist Andrés Arauz, 36, is running neck and neck in the polls against conservative banker Guillermo Lasso ahead of the Andean nation’s runoff election on Sunday. At stake could be Ecuador’s free-market economic model and, some fear, its democracy. Mr Arauz has sought to portray himself as his own man but is widely viewed as lacking the charisma and political skills of his 57-year-old mentor. Many Ecuadorians believe that the former president, who last year was sentenced by a Quito court in absentia to an eight-year prison sentence for corruption, will be pulling the strings from his exile in Belgium, his wife’s homeland. Should Mr Arauz win, he is promising to give away $1,000 to one million poor families, rewrite the constitution to shake up the justice system — possibly paving the way for Correa’s conviction to be overturned, allowing him to return to Quito — and a resumption of the heavy social spending of his mentor’s 2007-2017 presidency.

  • St Vincent residents wake to ash-covered streets

    Locals on the Caribbean island of St Vincent are surveying the damage after a volcano erupted on Friday, following decades of inactivity.Rumbling noises could be heard from La Soufriere volcano, as grey ash blanketed cars, buildings and roads showing a ghost-like landscape in the capital Georgetown.On Saturday, a disaster response member who gave his name as Bill, explained that the eruption has big implications for the farming community."Life will be very difficult for people within this side of the country."In a statement at 10am Saturday, emergency services warned that those living close to the volcano should be prepared to evacuate.The Prime Minister said it was unclear how much more ash would vent from the volcano and said more than 3,200 people were now in shelters.Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where just over 100,000 people live, has not experienced volcanic activity since 1979.

  • Man accused of hitting woman, 4 parked cars in Point Breeze

    A 22-year-old man is facing DUI and reckless endangerment charges after hitting a woman and four parked cars while behind the wheel in Philadelphia on Saturday night, according to police.

  • Corporate executives set to join effort to increase voter access in the wake of new voting laws: WSJ

    The statement from business leaders in support of increased voter access could be released as soon as this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Peru Heads to Runoff Election After Presidential Vote Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru is heading to a presidential runoff in June after exit polls on Sunday showed a fragmented and politically divided nation with no candidate getting anywhere close to the threshold needed to win in the first round.As voting stations closed, Pedro Castillo, a rural community organizer and teacher who says he wants to boost the national education budget, was leading with 16.1% of the votes, according to a closely-watched exit poll by Ipsos. Former central bank director Hernando de Soto and ex-legislator Keiko Fujimori were tied at 11.9% each, followed by former congressman Yonhy Lescano with 11%.The poll also showed Rafael Lopez Aliaga, a socially conservative businessman, and Veronika Mendoza, a French-educated former congresswoman who wants the rich to pay a wealth tax, with 10.5% and 8.8% of the vote respectively. The exit poll had a 3% margin of error.With 18 candidates in the race, the final positions could change in the coming hours when official results are released.The country’s electoral authority, ONPE, said it will release preliminary data around midnight, but warned that those results won’t necessarily be representative of the final tally. The top two candidates will meet in a June runoff and the winner will take office on July 28.The fact that Castillo was in sixth place in two major polls a week ago highlights the volatility that has dominated Peruvian politics. The country has had three presidents since November. And every elected head of state but one since 1985 has either been impeached, imprisoned or sought in criminal investigations.Why Uncertainty Tops Ballot in April 11 Peru Election: QuickTakeThe election is also taking place amid a surge in Covid-19 infections and in the aftermath of the worst economic slump since the 1980s.Peruvians also voted Sunday for the 130 members of the unicameral congress. With 20 different parties fielding candidates, the new president will have a challenge in forming a governing coalition.“The candidates that have had a less-confrontational stance are the ones that might create a path toward stability,” said Jose Carlos Requena, a political analyst and columnist in Lima. “Whoever takes office will need to create a coalition so they can actually accomplish something.”RudderlessThe nation of 32 million people has been in political disarray since November when congress ousted Martin Vizcarra despite his high approval ratings at the time.Read More: Impeached, Jailed, Wanted: President Is a Dangerous Job in Peru“The bizarre spectacle of a president who was quite popular being forced out in what amounted to a rebellion in congress - for Wall Street and the international community it raises the question: Can anyone successfully govern Peru?” said Brian Winter, the editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly, before the vote.(Recasts to include exit poll.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

    The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.

  • Prince Charles breaks the royal family's public silence after Prince Philip's death: 'I miss my father enormously'

    The Prince of Wales is the first of Queen and Prince Philip's four children to share a statement after the death of their father.

  • Iran calls blackout at underground atomic facility 'nuclear terrorism.' Israeli outlets blame an Israeli cyberattack.

    Suspicion for Sunday's attack fall on US ally Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday.

  • ‘We need to come together.’ Throngs at SC park mourn the 6 mass shooting victims

    People gathered in Rock Hill’s Fountain Park to pay homage to the six people killed last week: well-known Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, two of their grandkids and two AC techs from NC.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Police officer accused of pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia fired

    A Windsor police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer and forcing him to the ground in December has been fired.

  • Minnesota police shoot, kill man after traffic stop incident

    The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead. Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon. The incident, which sparked protests late into Sunday night, happened with Minneapolis already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death.

  • Mass flight cancellations at MIA leave passengers stranded with no hotel or rental car access

    Thousands of desperate passengers on Sunday were left stranded at Miami International Airport after their flights were canceled because of inclement weather, airport officials confirmed.

  • Dave Roberts lines up Dodgers' top pitchers to take on Padres

    Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer are set to take the mound when the Dodgers open their three-game series against the Padres on Friday.

  • Gaetz and Trump rep challenge report that the Florida congressman was denied a meeting with the former president

    Gaetz and Trump rep. Jason Miller contradicted CNN's report that Gaetz was denied a meeting with the former president.

  • John Boehner says that Mitch McConnell 'holds his feelings, thoughts, and emotions in a lockbox'

    For Boehner, a jovial, backslapping politician who is known to publicly cry, McConnell's steely and to-the-point demeanor is quite a contrast.

  • A 911 dispatcher in Louisiana was arrested after authorities say she refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally deposited into her account

    According to a lawsuit filed last week, Charles Schwab & Co. mistakenly transferred the woman more than $1.2 million. It meant to transfer $82.56.

  • Volcano eruption in St. Vincent brings new worries: Destruction of parts of the country

    The eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which saw the eruption of its La Soufrière volcano for the first time in 42 years, woke up Sunday to heavy ash fall everywhere, more explosive eruptions, minor earthquakes overnight and a new worry: the possible destruction of communities from heavy flows of lava droplets and hot gas.