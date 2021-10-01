Ecuador police raids prison after riot carnage

Reuters Videos

A 96-year-old German woman was caught hours after failing to turn up for her trial on Thursday (September 30)on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two.Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old to the murder of more than 11 thousand people when she was a typist at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.Court spokeswoman Frederike Milhoffer."The defendant left her home in the early hours of this morning and took a taxi to an unknown location. As a result of this flight the chamber has issued an arrest warrant."Milhoffer later confirmed that Furchner had been detained and that a doctor was assessing whether her health would allow her to be imprisoned.The next hearing is scheduled for October 19.Charges cannot be read until Furchner, who faces trial in an adolescent court because of her young age at the time of the alleged crimes, is present in court in person.Although prosecutors convicted major perpetrators - those who issued orders or pulled triggers - in the 1960s "Frankfurt Auschwitz Trials," the practice until the 2000s was to leave lower-level suspects alone.According to Der Spiegel, Furchner transcribed execution orders dictated to her by camp commandant Paul-Werner Hoppe, who was convicted of accessory to murder in 1955.