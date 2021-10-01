Ecuador police raids prison after riot carnage

Images shows police hammering their way into the prison where rioting left at least 116 inmates dead, some of them decapitated, as rival drug gangs went to war armed with guns and grenades. Police later said they regained control of the prison on Thursday.

