Ecuador president declares state of emergency over drug violence

Associated Press

It was nearly last call on a Friday when Jacob Eli Knight Vasquez went to get a drink across the street from the tavern where he worked in northwest Portland — an area with a thriving dining scene, where citygoers enjoy laid-back eateries, international cuisines and cozy cafés. Nationally, homicides increased by nearly 30% from 2019 to 2020, based on FBI data. However, in Portland, deadly violence is increasing at a faster rate than nearly all major cities, with an 83% increase in homicides in 2020. Portland has seen more homicides in 2021 than some larger cities, including San Francisco, and it's had twice as many slayings as its larger Pacific Northwest neighbor, Seattle.