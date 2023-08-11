Ecuador presidential candidate Villavicencio’s murder may be warning of worse things to come | Opinion

The Aug. 9 murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio is only the latest example of Ecuador’s descent into widespread drug-related violence. And, tragically, the country’s security crisis may only get worse in the near future.

Villavicencio, 59, a former union leader and journalist best known for his muckracking corruption investigations into former leftist populist President Rafael Correa, was among the four leading presidential candidates in the Aug. 20 elections. Police killed one suspected killer and arrested six others, all of them Colombians believed to belong to a drug gang.

Many Ecuadorian and foreign-security experts say the origins of the current lawlessness in the country can be traced to Correa’s rule, from 2007-2017. During that time, Correa — who has been convicted to eight years in prison on corruption charges and lives in Belgium — struck a peace agreement with drug gangs and expelled the U.S. anti-narcotics military base of Manta.

In addition, Correa launched a “ciudadano universal” — universal citizenship — immigration policy that invited people from all over the world to move to Ecuador with virtually no questions asked. That allowed Colombian, Albanian, Slovenian and Italian mafias, among others, to make their new home in Ecuador.

“What we are seeing today is the result of bad decisions that Correa made some 15 years ago, which turned Ecuador into fertile ground for narcotics groups,” former vice president and current presidential candidate Otto Sonnenholzner told me in an interview. “For many years, nobody controlled the borders, nor the air space to control drug trafficking.”

Correa’s policies produced a “mafia peace,” during which drug-trafficking groups operated almost freely without much violence, Sonnenholzner said. But when Europe and Asia became major cocaine export destinations and a new Ecuadorian government began a crackdown on drug traffickers in 2019, drug gangs started to fight among themselves for control of the business, he added.

Doug Farah, president of the Washington D.C.-based IBI Consulting firm, specializing in transnational criminal organizations in Latin America, told me that “the biggest damage to Ecuador’s security” was done by Correa’s decision to lift visa restrictions.

“Correa’s alliance with Colombian FARC rebels and the fact that he opened the doors for all of criminal groups ended up overwhelming the security system,” Farah said.

Other experts say that Ecuador was destined to become a drug-infested country with or without Correa because, among other things, the country is sandwiched between two of the world’s biggest cocaine producers — Colombia and Peru. In addition, Ecuador is one of the few countries in the region that uses the U.S. dollar as legal tender, which makes it attractive for drug traffickers to launder their cocaine income.

Steven Dudley, co-founder of the Insight Crime think tank on Latin American security issues, told me that Ecuador’s rising violence is because of a combination of market trends, such as the increase in drug exports to Europe and Asia, which led to fights among criminal gangs for territory, and bad decisions by Ecuadorian government.

Many security experts fear that Ecuador’s drug mafias may gain even more ground, and violence could escalate, if Correa’s candidate Luisa Gonzalez wins the Aug. 20 elections.

Although there are large numbers of undecided voters who could tilt the election in any direction, Gonzalez is leading comfortably in the polls. Many Ecuadorians have fond memories of Correa’s years in office, when Ecuador benefited from its biggest oil boom in recent memory.

Farah, the IBI security consultant and a frequent expert witness at U.S. congressional hearings, says Correa’s de facto return to power through a loyalist surrogate such as Gonzalez could inflict more damage than he did in the early 2000s.

“The difference between this time and last time is that Correa would be more emboldened, because he would have [leftist President Gustavo] Petro in Colombia, and [leftist President Nicolás] Maduro in Venezuela,” Farah said. He added that the cocaine business has grown substantially in Colombia and Venezuela in recent years, and that “Ecuador could become a criminalized state.”

Such warnings shouldn’t be dismissed. Ecuador’s geographical location and its dollarized economy already make it a natural haven for foreign drug-trafficking rings.

But if Ecuador elects a government that ends up making deals with international criminal groups or countries that tolerate them, such as Venezuela, Ecuador’s security crisis may become even worse.

