NextShark

Blackpink member Lisa has been on a roll since her solo debut, but some fans are upset with what they deem as cultural appropriation on the K-pop star’s part. One fan felt it was so important that they took time out of a video call with Lisa to confront her on the issue. Not just braids: Lisa has been breaking records with her single “Lalisa,” but many BLINKs, Blackpink’s fanbase, have taken offense to her hairstyle for the cover of her single “Money,” and a fan told her why, according to Sportskeeda.