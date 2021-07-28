Ecuador revokes Assange's citizenship as Wikileaks asks public for help

Ecuador revokes Assange's citizenship as Wikileaks asks public for help
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Timothy Nerozzi
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ecuador ruled to revoke the citizenship of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, the South American country's judicial branch announced on Monday.

The Ecuadorian court revealed that Assange would no longer carry status as a naturalized citizen of the country due to issues with his application, according to CNN. The decision comes after years of strained relations between the Wikileaks founder and the Ecuadorian Embassy in London that gave him asylum from foreign prosecution.

Assange, a native Australian, is being held in the United Kingdom after charges were brought against him by the United States government, alleging that he assisted Chelsea Manning in attempts to hack into Defense Department computer networks and publish confidential military information in 2010.

JULIAN ASSANGE PUTS LIVES AT RISK, US SAYS WHILE SEEKING TO EXTRADITE WIKILEAKS FOUNDER FROM UK

For approximately seven years, Assange was protected from extradition by Ecuador's embassy, and he even received his citizenship in 2018, according to the BBC.


Ecuadorian officials claim Assange mistreated staff and acted destructively, saying that he rode scooters down the halls of the embassy and smeared feces on the walls. They also disapproved of his continued work with Wikileaks and his political activism, fearing that his stances could damage relations with other nations.

In April 2019, tensions boiled over, and the South American country rescinded Assange's asylum, handing him over to British authorities, according to CNN. At the time of his arrest, Ecuador announced that his naturalization was "suspended" without a definite decision to cut ties with the Wikileaks founder until now.

Assange's lawyer, Carlos Poveda, announced his intentions to appeal the ruling, saying, "More than the importance of nationality, it is a matter of respecting rights and following due process in withdrawing nationality," according to the Guardian.

Following the ruling, Wikileaks published a short message on social media on Wednesday asking readers to "donate to Julian Assange's High Court fight against extradition."

The post linked to a crowd-funding page set up by his partner, Stella Moris. The fundraiser has raised approximately $156,000, per the site.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The U.S. is appealing a lower British court's ruling that Assange cannot be extradited to stand trial, and he has been denied bail. He has been charged under the 1917 Espionage Act, as well as the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. If found guilty on all the charges, Assange faces up to 175 years in prison, though the U.S. has said it would likely only be four to six years.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Julian Assange, WikiLeaks, Ecuador, Citizenship, England, Espionage Act of 1917

Original Author: Timothy Nerozzi

Original Location: Ecuador revokes Assange's citizenship as Wikileaks asks public for help

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jackson, others arrested in anti-filibuster march

    The Rev. Jesse Jackson was among several dozen people arrested for refusing to leave the Phoenix office of Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. JUly 26)

  • Biden set to order stricter rules for competition in ag

    Psaki said Biden’s forthcoming executive order will also direct USDA to “increase opportunities for farmers to access markets and receive a fair return.”

  • Records suit against NC elections board over federal voter fraud probe can continue

    In 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina dropped a set of sweeping subpoenas on state and county election boards demanding documents on every registered voter in the state going back years.

  • Poor People’s Campaign march to prevent Texas voting restrictions

    Marchers set off from Georgetown on Wednesday morning, aiming to reach state capitol in Austin for a voting laws rally on Saturday The Poor People’s Campaign and local residents march to urge Joe Manchin to expand voting rights in Charleston, West Virginia, on 14 June. Photograph: Gaelen Morse/Reuters A group of civil rights activists from the Poor People’s Campaign started their four-day march through Texas on Wednesday morning, seeking to prevent a Republican plan to restrict voting rights in

  • We're closing in at last on fixing how military handles sexual assault: Gillibrand & Speier

    We have been fighting most of a decade to create a military justice system worthy of our service members. We're finally on the brink of real change.

  • More a molehill: Visitors slam London's new tourist 'mound'

    The Marble Arch Mound, an artificial hill beside one of the city’s busiest intersections, opened this week — and is already offering refunds to disappointed visitors and admitting “teething problems.” The hill’s website describes it as “a new and meaningful experience that captures the imagination of residents, businesses and visitors,” and local officials hope it will help draw people back to the commercial heart of London after more than a year of pandemic-related restrictions. Westminster Council, which is in charge of the mound, acknowledged that elements of it “are not yet ready for visitors.”

  • Olympics-Badminton-Japan's winning streak ends, China still unbeaten

    Japanese shuttlers had won 15 straight matches at the Tokyo Games but that incredible streak came to a halt on Tuesday with losses in both men's and women's doubles, leaving badminton superpower China as the only nation yet to taste defeat. Japan's Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda were overwhelmed by towering Chinese duo Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen, who both stand over 1.90m tall and rained down well-angled smashes to win 21-14 21-16 in just 38 minutes. China has long been the dominant force at the Games, winning 41 medals since badminton became an Olympic sport in 1992 -- more than double the combined tally of Indonesia and South Korea, the second and third most successful countries.

  • Texas speaker signs first warrant for Democratic lawmaker who fled state to block voting bill

    Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) has signed a warrant for the arrest of a Democratic legislator who fled the state earlier this month to prevent Republicans from passing new voting restrictions, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The warrant, signed Sunday, is the first against the lawmakers. It directs law enforcement to take state Rep. Philip Cortez into custody after he returns to Austin. It's unlikely to be carried out immediately because it cannot be enforced outside of Texas,

  • New Dem Ad Campaign Tells Sen. Sinema: You’re ‘the Problem’

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/Photos GettySen. Kyrsten Sinema is facing a fresh round of attacks from progressives aiming to turn up the pressure on the moderate Democrat back home and push her leftward on their most burning issues.Just Democracy, a coalition of advocacy groups run by progressive Black and brown organizers, is launching a new six-figure advertising campaign targeting Sinema, hitting cable stations in her home state of Arizona on Wednesday.The ads, seen fi

  • Drought-Stressed Chile Is Reining In Its Privatized Water Model

    (Bloomberg) -- Chilean senators approved a decade-old bill to reform the country’s water code, including setting horizons on entitlements and enshrining access as a human right.In a unanimous vote late Tuesday, lawmakers pushed through a package of changes that include capping currently unlimited water rights at a maximum of 30 years and empowering regulators to suspend rights that aren’t being used or if supplies are at risk. Agriculture accounts for most water consumption in Chile, which is a

  • America’s aging nuclear weapons come under scrutiny as Russia and China build up their arsenals

    CHINA’S MASSIVE MISSILE FIELDS: Using commercial satellite imagery, the Federation of American Scientists has documented an ambitious program by China to dramatically expand its ability to launch hundreds of nuclear weapons, identifying two fields of missile silos under construction which would accommodate roughly 230 ICBMs.

  • Tempers flare in U.S. Congress as COVID-19 mask mandates return

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tempers flared in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday after its chief physician urged lawmakers to resume wearing masks to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, with the top Democrat labeling Republican opposition as "moronic." A high-ranking aide to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of confirming a report based on garbled audio that Pelosi called her Republican counterpart "such a moron" because of his opposition to the new directive. "The Speaker believes that saying a mask requirement is 'not a decision based on science' is moronic," Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said in a tweet https://twitter.com/Drew_Hammill/status/1420391351997304834.

  • Seeking Mediterranean allies, Greece hosts Jordan's king

    King Abdullah II of Jordan was meeting Wednesday in Athens with the leaders of Greece and Cyprus as part of regular high-level contacts launched between the three Mediterranean countries in 2018. Greece is seeking to expand its economic and military cooperation with countries in the region, wary of ongoing rivalry with neighboring Turkey over mineral rights in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. “We look forward to seeing how we as three countries could tap into many opportunities, whether it’s trade, food security, tourism, energy, agriculture, water, the environment, health care and investment,” Abdullah said in opening remarks ahead of talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus.

  • Who these Olympics athletes are dating

    To celebrate the games, we’ve put together a list of the celebrity athletes and who they’re dating that you ought to look out for.

  • A potentially dangerous heat wave’s coming to Charlotte area. Here’s how to keep safe

    Highs will feel like they’re between 100 and 104 degrees Wednesday through Friday, the National Weather Service says.

  • Olympics-Swimming-McKeon smashes Olympic women's 100m freestyle record in heat

    Australia's Emma McKeon smashed the women's 100m freestyle Olympic record in the preliminary heats on Wednesday with a personal best time of 52.13 seconds. Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey, who won silver in the 200m freestyle earlier on Wednesday, was second quickest in 52.70 ahead of Great Britain's Anna Hopkin and Australia's Cate Campbell.

  • Athletes Are Posting TikToks About The Olympic Village Dining Hall And The Food Looks Amazing

    Only the best for the best!!

  • GOP senators announce agreement on "major issues" in infrastructure bill

    Negotiators are rushing to finalize details of the bill that includes some of President Biden's key domestic priorities.

  • With Lollapalooza starting Thursday, city urges anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to stay away, even if vaccinated

    CHICAGO — Chicago health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday she is “certainly hopeful” the city “won’t see a significant problem” with COVID-19 when it welcomes 100,000 daily attendees from around the world to Lollapalooza this week. “I would not feel comfortable moving ahead with Lollapalooza without COVID protocols in place. I don’t think I would feel comfortable if this were an ...

  • Rayssa Leal returns to Brazil with silver Olympic medal

    Upon her arrival, Leal skated across the airport lobby showing off her silver medal.She is on her way back to the city of Imperatriz where she was born and lives with her family.Japanese 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya clinched the Olympic title in the women's street skateboarding competition on Monday (July 26), shedding tears of happiness after nailing her final trick and becoming the country's youngest-ever gold medal winner.Bronze went to Japan's Funa Nakayama, aged 16.