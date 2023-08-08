Ecuadoreans skeptical of candidates amid joblessness, rising migration

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO (Reuters) - Lack of employment is pushing an increasing number of young Ecuadorean professionals to migrate, say officials and families, amid voter pessimism about economic revival promised by presidential candidates vying to win elections later this month.

Less than four of every 10 "economically active" people had adequate employment - or a job that provided benefits and more than the minimum wage of $450 per month - in the second quarter of the year, according to the statistics agency for the country. Ecuador's economy was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than half of workers had informal jobs.

Outgoing President Guillermo Lasso, who called early elections to avoid his possible removal by lawmakers, had pledged to create two million jobs.

His government says 500,000 new jobs were created during his two-year administration.

Lack of employment is a daily challenge for many Ecuadoreans, some of whom see migration, even in dangerous conditions, as the best option to improve their lives, said Francis Romero, director of Ecuadorean polling firm Click Report.

The top candidates in the Aug. 20 presidential vote have not made specific pledges about jobs, but have made other proposals.

In the lead is Luisa Gonzalez, who is backed by former President Rafael Correa and has garnered 26.6% support in a July poll. She has promised tax benefits for companies who hire young people and protections for working mothers.

Former lawmaker Fernando Villavicencio, with 13.3% voting intention, has pledged private investment in agriculture to create jobs, while candidate Otto Sonnenholzner, polling at 7.5%, has said he will support employment for older adults through entrepreneurship initiatives.

Indigenous candidate Yaku Perez, with 12.5% of voting intention, has said he will analyze a reduction in working hours and regulate digital platforms.

Just over 16% said they would vote for none of the candidates, while 7.6% were unsure. Final polling is expected later this week.

None of the candidates, who must get more than 50% of valid votes or more than 40% if they are 10 points ahead of their nearest rival to win in a first round, have included migration policies in their campaigning.

"We're really tired of officials' false promises, the hopes are nil," said Jefferson Goyburo, a 48-year-old taxi driver in Guayaquil, whose son Luis, 21, migrated to Spain. "Sometimes I want to cry because there's no work, nor any security, for anyone in this country."

Rising violence is also a major issue for voters - more than 3,500 violent deaths were registered in the first half of 2023.

WAVE OF MIGRATION

Some 822,000 Ecuadoreans between the ages of 18 and 45 left the country legally through June, according to the government, with a majority failing to return within the time frame stipulated by their visas for other countries.

During all of 2022 some 1.4 million Ecuadoreans left their country.

Top destinations were the United States, Colombia, Peru and Europe, while some 600,000 foreigners, particularly Venezuelans, entered Ecuador, increasing the demand for jobs.

"Lots of activity in human movement is without a doubt because of the lack of employment, the lack of security," Ecuador's migration sub-secretary Fausto Iniguez told Reuters.

The government does not keep figures on those who attempt risky migrations, but has recognized that criminal groups transport some people.

Some 25,000 Ecuadoreans have traveled this year through the dangerous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama, nearly reaching the 29,000 figure recorded for all of 2022, according to Panama's migration office.

"Migration depends on the lack of jobs," said Flor Haro, who directs the Familia Sin Fronteras foundation, which provides information to migrants and is receiving four times its previous number of requests, some 2,000 per month. "It's a new migrant wave, it can't be treated as an isolated issue."

Remittances from those abroad help to soothe unemployment, she said.

The central bank said remittances rose 8% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a year earlier, to $1.19 billion.

"They left because they were fired from their jobs and they couldn't find another; they had to help the family," said 61-year-old Yolanda Acosta about two younger cousins who are trying to reach the United States via the Darien.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito, additional reporting by Yury Garcia in Guayaquil; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Aurora Ellis)