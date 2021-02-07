Ecuadoreans vote for president; austerity-weary nation leans toward socialism

  • A soldier carries cardboard for ballot boxes at a polling station ahead of Ecuador's presidential election on February 7, in Quito
  • Soldiers handle electoral material at a polling station ahead of Ecuador's presidential election on February 7, in Quito
  • Soldiers carry electoral material at a polling station ahead of Ecuador's presidential election on February 7, in Quito
  • Soldiers carry electoral material at a polling station ahead of Ecuador's presidential election on February 7, in Quito
  • FILE PHOTO: Conservative Ecuadorean presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso addresses the media ahead of the February 7 presidential vote, in Guayaquil
1 / 5

Ecuadoreans vote for president; austerity-weary nation leans toward socialism

A soldier carries cardboard for ballot boxes at a polling station ahead of Ecuador's presidential election on February 7, in Quito
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexandra Valencia and Brian Ellsworth
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Alexandra Valencia and Brian Ellsworth

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuadoreans choose a new president on Sunday, with many voters weary of painful economic austerity measures and eager for a return to socialism, encouraging left-wing candidate Andres Arauz who hopes to win without needing a runoff vote.

The 36-year-old economist, a protege of former president Rafael Correa, leads in polls on promises to make $1 billion in direct cash payments to families and to disavow the conditions of a $6.5 billion IMF financing package.

His main rival, Guillermo Lasso, has been hurt by his image as a conservative banker, and pollsters say the possibility of low voter turnout due to the pandemic could dent his support.Lawyer and indigenous activist Yaku Perez is third in the polls.

An Arauz victory would extend Latin America's return to leftist policies, already evident in Argentina and Bolivia, a challenge for Washington as it duels with China for influence in the hemisphere.

"We have to continue convincing (people), so that ... our victory, the victory of hope, will be in a single round," Arauz wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

"Let's do this right away."

A brutal coronavirus outbreak last year left bodies uncollected on the streets of Ecuador's largest city, Guayaquil. Lockdowns around the world slashed fuel demand and prices for oil, Ecuador's main export, battering an economy also reeling from sharp cuts to government spending.

President Lenin Moreno, a former Correa ally, drove a pro-market agenda on hopes of reviving a sluggish and heavily indebted economy. His efforts sparked an angry backlash, with 10 days of violent street protests in 2019 against a planned fuel price hike.

Ecuadorean law makes voting mandatory and applies a $40 penalty for abstention.

Middle class voters who favor Lasso may be more likely to pay the fine to avoid coronavirus exposure, while low-income voters that lean toward Arauz have greater incentive to vote because they are less able to afford the fine.

Pollsters in recent days have started to see a slightly greater likelihood of Arauz winning a single round. Arauz allies are expected to make a strong showing in voting for a new legislature.

Financial markets are watching, and Arauz's rhetoric has already sparked a bond selloff.

He has said he will continue paying the country's debts, but has said social investment will take priority and also has called for an investigation of last year's $17.4 billion bond restructuring.

Arauz's mentor, Correa, used nearly identical rhetoric during his 2006 election campaign. His government quickly defaulted on bonds and then bought them back at a discount.

Last month, Ecuadorean bonds were the worst performers among the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified index, with a -15% total return.

To win in a single round, Arauz needs more than 50% of valid votes, or 40% total with 10 percentage points more than the runner-up. Otherwise, a runoff vote will be held on April 11.

Perez, third in opinion polls, is running on an anti-mining platform, vowing to protect watersheds from pollution.

Also, the city of Cuenca will vote in a referendum on whether to ban mining around any of the rivers that go through the city. This could spook mining companies already contending with opposition from indigenous activists.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by David Gregorio)

Latest Stories

  • Dr. Patel: Why lead COVID vaccines – even with lower efficacy – are a success across the board

    On Thursday, Johnson & Johnson submitted it’s COVID-19 vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If greenlit by the Food and Drug Administration, it could be the nation’s third COVID vaccine producer, joining Pfizer and Moderna. Johnson & Johnson said last week that its one-dose vaccine has an overall 66% efficacy rate, not as high as Pfizer or Moderna’s two-dose vaccines with nearly 95% efficacy. Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains why all of the top coronavirus vaccine manufacturers with clinical trials are considered a success across the board.

  • Ex-GOP congressman suggests many Republicans are discussing whether to form a new anti-Trump party

    'A new faction within the party or one that operates independently of the party. That's the conversation that many Republicans are having'

  • Biden administration doesn't want to get 'mixed up' in Brexit over Northern Ireland border row

    Joe Biden doesn't want to get "mixed up" in Brexit over the Northern Ireland border row, an ally of the president has told the Sunday Telegraph, The source said the new White House administration is monitoring the situation carefully but is loathe to intervene, marking a significant departure from Donald Trump's foreign policy style. The European Union's recent blunder triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol in a row over vaccines, threatening to effectively create a border on the island of Ireland, set off alarm bells in Washington DC. There was no public comment on the issue at the time from Mr Biden, who has made statements on the subject in the past and is deeply personally committed to the Good Friday Agreement, or from his administration. But it was considered the latest in a series of troubling diplomatic faux pas by the EU as the US seeks to rebuild relations. The Biden source told The Sunday Telegraph: "Whatever the EU or the UK does [in relation to Northern Ireland] the administration wants to tread carefully, wait and see what develops, and not take a hard position. It's a tough one because you have the UK, Ireland and the EU, and you can't win.

  • 10 Not-Cheesy Valentine’s Day Gifts to Give Your Friends

    Okay, one does include actual cheeseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Himalayan glacier breaks in India, up to 150 feared dead in floods

    As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A witness reported a wall of dust, rock and water as an avalanche roared down the Dhauli Ganga river valley located more than 500 km (310 miles) in the state of Uttarakhand, north of New Delhi. "It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village told Reuters by phone.

  • Myanmar junta blocks internet access as coup protests expand

    Myanmar’s new military authorities appeared to have cut most access to the internet on Saturday as they faced a rising tide of protest over their coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. Numerous internet users noted a slow disappearance of data services, especially from mobile service providers, that accelerated sharply late Saturday morning. Broadband connection also later failed, while there were mixed reports on whether landline telephone service and mobile voice connections were still working.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his $2 million bail

    Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, from Illinois who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired John Pierce, a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case.

  • ‘Something has gone seriously awry’: Supreme Court strikes down California’s Covid ban on church worsip

    The court rejected similar restrictions in New York

  • Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communities

    After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times. As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding wariness about government-driven health programs. Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers in private to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantaged people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where are we on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comSenator Ivanka?5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problem'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBO

  • Biden administration suspends Trump asylum deals with El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

    The Biden administration said on Saturday it was immediately suspending Trump-era asylum agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, part of a bid to undo his Republican predecessor's hardline immigration policies. In a statement, State Department Secretary Antony Blinken said the United States had "suspended and initiated the process to terminate the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as the first concrete steps on the path to greater partnership and collaboration in the region laid out by President Biden."

  • Pushed by China, Guyana cancels Taiwanese investment office

    Under pressure from mainland China, Guyana’s government has cancelled permission for Taiwan to open a trade and investment office in the South American country. The cancellation came Thursday after Foreign Minister Hugh Todd met with the ambassador of China, which insists that Taiwan is legally a part of its territory and not an independent nation.

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • Libya power brokers welcome accord but challenges lie ahead

    Libya's parallel eastern administration welcomed Friday's announcement of a new interim government to unite the country, but added it would only cede power if the eastern-based parliament approved. Libya has been split between east and west since 2014, with the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, and a rival administration in Benghazi backed by Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA). On Friday, participants in U.N. talks in Switzerland voted on a new presidency council and government head to oversee the run-up to national parliamentary and presidential elections planned for December.

  • QAnon Shaman pictured without horns and face paint in mugshot, as he’s moved to jail with organic food

    Jacob Anthony Chansley was transported to Virginia facility on Thursday evening

  • German firm to remove dangerous material from Beirut port

    A German company is ready to remove hazardous materials stored in dozens of containers at Beirut’s port, Germany’s ambassador to Lebanon said Saturday, following efforts to secure the facility after the Aug. 4 explosion that devastated the port and much of the city. Ambassador Andreas Kindl tweeted that the treatment at Beirut’s port for 52 containers of "hazardous and dangerous chemical material” has been completed. The decision to remove the material followed the Aug. 4 explosion that was triggered by nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates, a highly explosive fertilizer component, that had languished at the port for years.

  • General behind Myanmar's bloodless coup plots future without Aung San Suu Kyi

    In the days after Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in an early morning coup, the wide modern boulevards of the country’s Potemkin capital Naypyitaw remained silent and empty. A few military roadblocks and patrolling armoured vehicles were the only sign of the sudden army takeover that threatened to wipe out the country’s recent democratic progress in one audacious swoop. On Wednesday, carefully orchestrated television footage showed a diminutive figure in military uniform conducting government business from a golden, throne-like armchair. Those searching for motives behind the Monday morning putsch that imprisoned Ms Suu Kyi and plunged Myanmar back towards oppressive junta rule need look no further than the service ribbons on the chest of General Min Aung Hlaing. The authoritarian general who is accused of overseeing an ethnic cleansing operation against the Muslim Rohingya minority is now at the centre of power in the former British colony that, unbtil recnently, projected such hope in its fledgling attempts establish democracy. Experts say the timing of the coup lies in Min Aung Hlaing’s ruthless personal quest for power and the military’s deep paranoia that the popular civilian government could erode the unrivalled political dominance it has enjoyed for decades.

  • Maxwell says U.S. is prosecuting her only because Jeffrey Epstein is dead

    Lawyers for the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have accused the U.S. government of prosecuting her for aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses only because Epstein is dead and they want to hold someone else responsible. The accusation was made in one of several Thursday night court filings seeking to dismiss or narrow the case against Maxwell, who is accused of helping Epstein recruit three teenage girls for sex between 1994 and 1997, and then lying about it. Maxwell, 59, was charged last July, 11 months after Epstein killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

  • A fluke or the future? Boebert shakes up Colorado district

    Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, a stretch of ski resorts, national forest, ranches, coal towns and desert mesas the size of Pennsylvania, has long bred low-key politicians. Its voters have skewed slightly to the right, prized practicality and for years rewarded representatives for accomplishments that fall below the national radar, such as the Hermosa Creek Watershed Act, a crowning achievement of former Republican Rep. Scott Tipton. The district's newest representative, Republican Lauren Boebert, is an unabashed, social media-savvy loyalist of former President Donald Trump who, like her fellow first-term colleague GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, is stoking controversy with her far-right views and defiant actions.

  • Schools must open to all pupils on February 22 to prevent 'huge amount of harm' to the nation’s children

    Boris Johnson is under pressure this weekend to open schools in England earlier than planned after 18 Conservative MPs backed a call to get children back into the classroom straight after next week's half term break. The Prime Minister is insisting that schools cannot open before March 8 despite evidence that the 'R' rate of the coronavirus which determines the pace of its spreading is falling. However Conservative MPs have thrown their weight behind UsforThem - a campaign representing tens of thousands of parents across the UK - which wants them to open on Feb 22. Mr Johnson has said that opening schools in England is a "national priority" however both Scotland and Wales said last week that they would try to reopen on Feb 22. Among the 18 Tories who signed the pledge that "All schools should open full-time to all pupils from 22 February to 8 March" are former Cabinet minister Esther McVey, ex-ministers Steve Baker, Tim Loughton and Harriet Baldwin and chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs Sir Graham Brady. Most state schools in England break next week for half term in the week starting Monday Feb 15, which would mean pupils would back in classrooms straight after the break. Last night Ms Mcvey said: “With the vaccination rollout going so well on the one hand, and the huge amount of harm we’re causing to children by not giving them an education on the other, I really hope that we can open school gates, classrooms and playgrounds on 22nd February. "It’s simply not right to keep children locked up like this, especially once we’ve vaccinated the top four at risk groups.” Another signatory Pauline Latham added: “We need a roadmap out of school closures starting from 22nd February. "My grandchildren are missing their lessons, seeing their friends, developing socially and taking part in extracurricular activities that were so important in all of our development.

  • Blinken presses China on Xinjiang, Hong Kong in call with Beijing's top diplomat

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in a phone call on Friday the United States will stand up for human rights and democratic values in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, the State Department said. Blinken also pressed China to condemn the military coup in Myanmar, and he reaffirmed that Washington will work with allies to hold China accountable for efforts to threaten stability of Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait, the department said in a statement.