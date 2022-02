Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An uncontrolled fire at a fertilizer plant in North Carolina forced thousands of people to evacuate as firefighters stood back Tuesday because of the danger of a large explosion. Authorities drove through neighborhoods and knocked on doors urging residents to leave within a one-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius of the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant on the north side of Winston-Salem, where the fire began Monday night. The city's fire chief said the fire had been “relatively static” overnight, but with 600 tons of combustible ammonium nitrate stored at the site, the risk of an explosion would remain through Wednesday.