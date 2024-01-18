Ecuadorian prosecutor investigating the on-air television assault has been shot and killed in daylight

Soldiers enter the prison in Cotopaxi, Ecuador, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Soldiers and police intervened on Sunday in several prisons in Ecuador in search of weapons, ammunition and explosives and to restore order. | Dolores Ochoa, Associated Press

A prosecutor who was investigating the on-air attack of a public television channel in Ecuador has been shot and killed.

Prosecutor César Suárez, who has been involved in other high profile transnational crime cases, was shot while driving a vehicle in Guayaquil, “the most dangerous city in Ecuador,” The Associated Press reported.

“Organized crime groups, criminals, terrorists will not stop our commitment to society,” Attorney General Diana Salazar said during a video broadcast, per AP.

What we know about César Suárez’s killing

Two men were arrested by Ecuadorian police “for their alleged participation in the assassination of Suarez,” according to CNN.

“It is impossible not to be broken by the death of a colleague in the fight against organised crime,” Salazar said, per BBC. “We will remain firm in his name: for him, for the country, for justice.”

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency in the country that will last 60 days, following “a recent burst of violence,” which includes the gunmen who interrupted the TV broadcast, “explosions in several cities” and “the hostage-taking of more than 200 prison staff,” Reuters reported.

What happened during the armed on-air attack in Ecuador?

On Jan. 9, armed men wearing hoodies stormed a broadcast on TC Television. Thirteen men were arrested following the attack. One cameraman was shot in the leg and another cameraman’s arm was broken, according to BBC.