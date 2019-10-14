Ecuador's Moreno to repeal fuel subsidy cuts in deal to end protests

LIMA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The government of Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno agreed to repeal a decree that ended fuel subsidies and will form a commission with indigenous leaders to pass a new law they can agree on, a mediator said late on Sunday.

Arnaud Peral, the representative of the United Nations in Ecuador, said that indigenous leaders agreed to call off protests against the decree.

The announcement was a major breakthrough in a dispute that has unleashed 12 days of unrest in the capital Quito.

