Ecusta Trail construction bids fail Lt. Gov. Robinson speaks, Deputy Hendrix honored

HENDERSONVILLE - Design work has been completed for six miles of the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County’s jurisdiction, but an attempt to attract bids for construction failed after only two firms submitted proposals.

State law requires the county to receive at least three proposals or republish its request for bids. The bidding process will be re-advertised, Christopher Todd, Business and Community Development director, said in a presentation to the Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 7 meeting.

If the second call for bids also fails to attract at least three bids, the county can choose the lowest bid from the submissions. The first call for bids was published in July.

The six-mile stretch runs from the Gateway Park area near Fresh Market to the intersection of U.S. 64 and Battle Creek Road in Horse Shoe. Todd said he won’t have a timeline for construction until after the next bid opening.

The path will be 14 feet wide through White Pine Drive in Laurel Park to accommodate an expected larger number of users, Todd said, then decrease to 12 feet wide to the Battle Creek Road intersection.

It will be signalized with traffic lights at crossings on Kanuga Road and at the Battle Creek/64 intersection.

The county, along with NCDOT and the city of Brevard, is negotiating two grants with the federal government totaling $46 million as part of the project’s funding.

“I’m extremely happy to say that this project has been designed, and will be constructed, with no taxpayer dollars,” Todd said.

Commissioners also discussed incorporating a counting or tracking system into the design to record use.

Project and design details can be found at hendersoncountync.gov/greenway-network.

Company chosen to build EMS station next to Fletcher Elementary

Commissioners unanimously agreed to contract with G.W. Liles Construction Co. of Concord to build the Fletcher EMS No. 6 station. The facility will be built next to Fletcher Elementary near the intersection of the school’s driveway and Howard Gap Road.

Although architects had given the county a cost estimate of $3.25 million for the project, Liles Construction submitted the lowest bid of five firms at $1,954,600, Facility Services Director Andrew Griffin told the board.

Liles Construction gave a timeline of 224 days, or roughly seven-and-a-half months, for the project, which should be completed in March, Griffin said. Commissioner Michael Edney said that timeline was substantially lower than other bidders, and Griffin said standard penalties would apply if the company did not make the deadline.

Design costs for the project were $91,000, and traffic signal pre-emption, which will give EMS control of the signal when the station receives a call, will cost $101,000. Overall, the project is set to come in under budget by $1,103,400, Griffin said.

The county already owned the land, Chairwoman Rebecca McCall said, and the school system is supportive of the project.

Commissioner Daniel Andreotta said the EMS station project was “a long time coming” and noted that the northern portion of the county is the fastest-growing area. He added that Fletcher does not have a 24-hour, in-area ambulance.

Bridge to be named in honor of Hendrix

A bridge on U.S. 64 over I-26 is now a step closer to being named in honor of fallen Henderson County Deputy Ryan P. Hendrix.

Commissioners approved a resolution in support of the naming, as suggested by Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin and the Sheriff’s Office. The request now heads to the NCDOT for approval.

Hendrix, a Marine who served in Iraq in 2006 and joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2012, was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 10, 2020.

Deputy Ryan Hendrix

“We have learned to deal with the pain,” Sheriff Griffin said, adding that nothing can come close to replacing Hendrix, who will be forever missed.

“I think it’s important, not only for those who are here now but those that are here for generations to come, to remember Deputy Hendrix, the sacrifice that he made, and the sacrifice that his family made,” Sheriff Griffin added.

Lt. Gov Robinson praises county

Controversial gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson also spoke to the board at the 5:30 p.m. meeting after spending the day in the county visiting apple farms. He was followed by two residents who spoke out against the Republican lieutenant governor during public comment.

Robinson said Raleigh is moving slowly but deliberately and doing good work.

“We expect to have a budget pretty soon. And we hope to see some great things come out of that budget,” he said, citing raises for state personnel such as teachers and law enforcement.

“We’re also making some significant investments in places that we desperately need to. That’s something that’s near and dear to my heart,” he said, adding that as he travels the state, he sees great opportunities and talented people. “It’s time for us to start taking advantage of that.”

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

Robinson said the state currently has a $3 billion surplus, in stark contrast to the $3.4 billion the state owed the federal government in 2010.

“We’re doing quite well in this state,” he said, adding that he wants to see money invested into the people and talent in the western and eastern parts of North Carolina to grow the economy.

He also said he’s proud of the commissioners’ work and wants to encourage and partner with them to serve the community.

Two residents who spoke after Robinson, however, said the lieutenant governor should not have been recognized by the county to speak. They mentioned Robinson’s stances opposing climate change, abortion and the LGBTQ community.

Speaker Joe Elliott said any recognition of Robinson was an insult to residents, and the candidate’s “cancerous, hate-filled resume” does not “align in any good way with the people of Henderson County.”

The meeting can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/event/3361431.

