Ed Balls kicks Susanna Reid in the head live on GMB

Ed Balls kicked Susanna Reid in the head live on Good Morning Britain when a demonstration went wrong. The Good Morning Britain presenter said she was "seeing stars" after her co-host caught her in the back of the head with the heel of his shoe during a debate about whether it is acceptable to put your feet up on the seat in front while travelling on public transport. Reid joked she might be "unable to go on doing the programme" as an apologetic Balls looked mortified.

The ITV breakfast show were discussing a picture of an aeroplane passenger with her feet on the back of the headrest of the seat in front of them that went viral after being shared on online discussion board Reddit. Four replica plane seats were set up in the studio and GMB presenters Reid and Balls were joined by regular commentators Daily Mail columnist Andrew Pierce and the Mirror's Kevin Maguire.

Balls sat behind Reid and demonstrated putting his feet up, only to catch her in the back of the head with the heel of his shoe.

Reid, 53, began asking: "Is it okay for Ed and Andrew then..." before gasping and leaning forward, clasping her head. Balls, 56, shrieked "Ooh, I'm sorry! I'm so sorry." And leapt from his seat to check she was alright. He then asked: "Are you okay?" as he rubbed her back. Giggles could be heard from Pierce and Maguire.

Reid sat up, still clutching her head and declared: "I think we've decided it's not okay. There we go... I don't know if I can carry on doing the programme. I'm seeing stars!"

The TV presenter later returned to her desk and said: "I don't think we've ever settled a debate so fast." Balls continued to appear wracked with guilt and apologise for the duration of the show,

The debate about whether it was acceptable to put your feet up on public transport continued all morning. At the close of the show Reid disclosed: "The worst thing that ever happened to me on public transport was, I was on the tube and there was a woman next to me who was somewhat the worse for wear. She looked like she was going to be sick. I thought, 'She can't be sick on the tube.' So I looked in my handbag... and I had a carrier bag in there. So I gave it to her and she was sick into that. I told her to keep it."

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV from 6am to 9am from Monday to Friday.

