Ed Buck, Former Democratic Donor, Sentenced To 30 Years For Overdose Deaths Of Two Black Men

Ed Buck, the former Democratic donor who was found guilty of injecting young Black men with methamphetamine, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. The 67-year-old is convicted of targeting Black men who were experiencing homelessness, addiction and poverty, ABC 7 reports. Prosecutors said he would take them to his apartment for sexually charged sessions to inject them with methamphetamine and drug them with sedatives, with or without their consent.

Two of the victims, Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean, died from an overdose in 2017 and 2019 after Buck drugged them with methamphetamine in his West Hollywood apartment, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

“Buck’s insatiable appetite for injecting people turned lethal twice,” the memo stated.

Dean’s sisters expressed relief after hearing the verdict against Buck.

“I knew then that Tim didn’t die in vain,” Joyce Jackson told reporters.

The former donor, who gave more than $500,000 to mostly Democratic causes, used social media platforms, as well as dating and escort websites, to solicit the victims, prosecutors said. Additionally, prosecutors said he relied on referrals from previous victims.

Buck, who was convicted of two counts of distribution of controlled substances resulting in death, was found guilty of luring Moore and another man to travel to Los Angeles to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors said he knowingly and intentionally distributed methamphetamine, using his home for the purpose of providing narcotics.

The former California Electoral College member injected the victims with increasing doses of methamphetamine until they became comatose, prosecutors said. Defense attorneys said the victims died as a result of serious medical conditions they were experiencing prior to meeting Buck.

More than 20 witnesses testified during the two-week trial. Four men said Buck pressured them to allow him to inject them with methamphetamine.

“I’m so happy that he will never see the light of day again,” Dean’s sister, Joann Campbell, said after hearing the verdict. “This man did terrible things to human beings.”