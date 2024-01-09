Ed Davey faces growing calls to quit over role in Post Office scandal

Sir Ed Davey has been condemned over his role in the Horizon scandal

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey faced growing calls to quit on Tuesday over his role in the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Richard Tice, the leader of the Reform Party, joined a growing number of Tory MPs who have condemned Sir Ed for failing to act.

More than 700 branch managers were convicted after faulty accounting software made it look like money was missing from their shops.

Sir Ed has faced intense criticism since it emerged he turned down a request to meet campaigning sub postmaster Alan Bates in 2010.

The Lib Dem leader has insisted he did raise concerns about Horizon with the Post Office but was repeatedly lied to by senior bosses.

Allies say he is being made a scapegoat and have pointed out Labour and Tory ministers were also in post during the long-running scandal.

Mr Tice said that Sir Ed had been too “complacent” in trusting the word of Post Office executives, and called on him to stand down.

“I think he should go,” he told The Telegraph, adding that he had failed to “ask the right questions that voters would expect a minister of the crown to do”.

He said: “The Post Office bosses should have been saying something’s not right, and MPs should have asked questions.

“Ed Davey applied what I would call the lazy, complacent ‘trust the executives’ approach, as opposed to being a diligent, conscientious minister, who challenged the establishment and the status quo and didn’t accept what he was being told.

“He didn’t apply the common sense test.”

Tory MPs have also criticised Sir Ed for actions whilst he was the Post Office minister, a role in which he served from May 2010 to February 2012.

The Liberal Democrat leader provoked further ire on Monday evening when he failed to turn up to a Parliamentary debate on the Horizon scandal.

Sir John Redwood, a former Cabinet minister and the Tory MP for Wokingham, said: “Ed Davey blames Post Office management.

“When he was the responsible Minister he could have listened to those who knew things were wrong. It was his job to supervise or change the management.”

Lee Anderson, the Tory deputy chair, said Sir Ed had “chosen to believe the bosses not the workers” and had “hardly paid any attention” to the sub-postmasters.

He added: “This whole debacle shows us the mettle of a man who appears not fit for purpose.

“If he had an ounce of dignity he would stand down at the next election. Perhaps a stint in a Post Office would do him good.”

Steve Brine, a former health minister, said that Sir Ed was “in a terrible place” over the allegations that he had failed to do his job properly.

The MP for Winchester added: “Being a Minister is hard. You’re faced with a machine gun fire of questions and decisions every day.

“But the skill is to push back on officials, to stress test advice and have the backbone to trust your instincts.”

Sir Ed has insisted he did meet sub-postmasters after his initial rebuff to Mr Bates and that he raised their concerns with the Post Office.

He told The Guardian: “We were reassured time and again that the Horizon system was working. We were told there weren’t that many postmasters affected. We were just told so many lies.

“We absolutely have to have these people completely exonerated – their convictions must be overturned. The Post Office lied to judges and the courts.”

A Lib Dem source said focussing on Sir Ed’s role was a “red herring” and that the sub-postmasters themselves have said no single minister was to blame.

They added: “It’s becoming Alan Bates and James Artbuthnot versus Lee Anderson and John Redwood, and it’s clear who has more credibility on this scandal.”