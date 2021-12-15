Ed Judie was indicted in his wife’s cocaine poisoning death. Now, he faces new charges

Bench warrants were issued Monday for the arrests of Edward Judie Jr. and a Macon woman in the wake of their indictment last week in the alleged cocaine-poisoning death of Judie’s wife at the Judies’ Barrington Hall home in November 2019.

Judie, 67, was arrested in July and charged with murder in the death of his wife, Joyce Fox Judie. He has been out of jail on $220,000 bond since September.

Because new charges of felony murder and cocaine possession were added to the case against him in an indictment last week, Ed Judie will likely again be booked at the Bibb County jail and released.

The indictment also named publicly for the first time a co-defendant in the case, Aliyah Danielle Walker, a 25-year-old Bibb County woman. Walker also faces charges of felony murder and cocaine possession.

The new charges in the pair’s indictment sheds more light on what prosecutors contend Walker and Ed Judie did to allegedly cause the death of Joyce Judie in the early morning hours of Nov. 29, 2019.

The indictment states that Walker and Ed Judie “dispense(d) and administer(ed) cocaine” to Joyce Judie in the form of “a lethal dose.”

Joyce Judie, who was 60, was said to have suffered from dementia. Investigators have said she died of “cocaine toxicity,” having had five times the lethal amount of cocaine in her system at the time of her death.

The bench warrants ordered by a judge for the arrests of Walker and Ed Judie, a former deputy superintendent of Bibb County public schools, are not necessarily uncommon in cases where suspects who are indicted while not in custody.

As of Wednesday morning, the two had not been jailed.