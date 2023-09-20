Ed Miliband and the devil’s pact Labour made with Russell Brand

As Sir Keir Starmer ponders his strategy for winning the general election, he will want to avoid any repeat of the sort of stunt that backfired on Ed Miliband when he met Russell Brand eight years ago.

We can probably assume, then, that he will not be beating a path to the door of Lucy Powell, whom he made shadow leader of the Commons earlier this month. According to former members of Miliband’s team, the then 40-year-old MP for Manchester Central was pivotal in arranging the now notorious Brand interview, despite the misgivings of older and wiser advisers.

At this point Brand was already a highly controversial figure, having been charged with indecent exposure early in his career, not to mention being sacked from various jobs for making an offensive prank call to Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs, dressing as Osama bin Laden the day after 9/11, and reading porn live on air. However, he was also a darling of the Left, telling his devotees the Tories had to be “stopped”, and so that put him firmly on Labour’s radar.

Having shot himself in the foot with the laughable “Ed Stone” of election pledges, and after receiving intelligence that postal votes were not going Labour’s way, “Red Ed” was desperate to rescue his fading hopes and naively agreed to a hastily-arranged interview in Brand’s kitchen 10 days before polling day in 2015, to be broadcast on Brand’s YouTube channel.

Voter apathy among the young was identified as a major part of the problem, and so, as one source puts it: “It wasn’t a lunatic idea to get someone who had a big following among young people to persuade them to vote and to vote Labour.”

It was, however, something of a lunatic idea for that person to be Russell Brand.

Brand had a million subscribers to his YouTube show 'The Trews' - YouTube

While he had not at that stage been publicly accused of rape, which he denies, he was an unpredictable former heroin addict whose misogyny was woven throughout his comedy routines. In his autobiographies he had described writing a “victims list” of women he had “wronged as a result of my sexual addiction”, while also claiming that “80 per cent of women are up for threesomes”.

Nevertheless, Brand, who had a million subscribers to his YouTube show The Trews, which featured his take on the media, and 9.5 million Twitter followers, was seen as someone Miliband could do business with. From Brand’s point of view, the devil’s bargain not only guaranteed yet more visitors to his YouTube channel, but also boosted his status as an alternative but influential voice (YouTube has suspended all Brand’s revenues from his channel).

Former Miliband aides say it was Powell, the vice-chairman of the 2015 Labour election campaign, who “brought the idea in” before it was eventually approved by a campaign team chaired by David Axelrod, the American political consultant who previously worked as Barack Obama’s election strategist.

Powell had only been an MP for two and a half years, but was fast-tracked to junior front bench roles by Miliband, who saw a big future for her in the party. Others in Miliband’s inner circle during the election campaign included Prof Marc Stears and Lord Wood, both Left-wing Oxford academics; head of press Bob Roberts, a former tabloid journalist; Spencer (now Lord) Livermore, who had been Gordon Brown’s chief strategist in No 11 and No 10; head of communications Tom Baldwin; chief of staff Tim Livesey, a former monk; policy director Torsten Bell, now chief executive of the Resolution Foundation economic think tank; and Scottish MP Douglas Alexander, who stood in for Axelrod when he was in the US.

Photographs of Miliband visiting Brand’s house were leaked to newspapers the day before the interview was published online - Russell Brand/YouTube

Not all of them were convinced by Powell’s idea. “There were a few people who were saying: ‘Russell Brand – is that really what we want to do?’” says one former aide. “He was a guy who had admitted he was a sex addict, and who was on the edge of things. There was a question in some people’s minds about whether it was a prime ministerial look. But there was a good case for it because of the problem with turnout among the young.”

Some feared that the Brand interview would obliterate coverage of a carefully planned attack on the cost of Tory election pledges by Ed Balls, the shadow chancellor. They were, of course, proved right, particularly when photographs of Miliband visiting Brand’s house were leaked to newspapers the day before the interview was published online, meaning Labour had lost control of the narrative.

“That was a f--- up,” said one source. “We never found out who leaked the pictures, but it became a story about Ed Miliband seeking a celebrity endorsement, rather than a story about young people being told to use their vote.”

Another Labour big beast had previously laid the groundwork for the interview to happen. Alastair Campbell, formerly Tony Blair’s combative director of communications, had been a previous guest on The Trews and had reportedly given Brand some tips on how to get political leaders onto his show. He was also giving advice to Miliband and his team on an ad hoc basis.

He said at the time: “I, for one, was glad when I heard Ed Miliband had said yes … what Russell Brand says and does matters more than what The Sun, the Mail, The Telegraph, the Star and the Express are going to say on election day.”

Plenty of Labour MPs disagreed. “I remember at the time thinking it was just not appropriate,” says one. “I just thought Brand was a nutcase. There was a pattern of behaviour from him which seemed to have been accepted by everyone, a bit like Margaret Thatcher cosying up to Jimmy Savile. I felt uncomfortable about it at the time.”

Ayesha Hazarika, who worked on Miliband’s campaign and now works as a broadcaster and political commentator, said yesterday it was a “terrible decision” to arrange the interview, and blamed the fact that: “There weren’t a lot of women in the room making these decisions.”

While the idea for the interview did come from a woman, it was endorsed by an almost exclusively male team, keen to give Miliband a more macho image as typified by his toe-curling line in an interview with Jeremy Paxman: “Am I tough enough? Hell yes, I’m tough enough.”

Referring to a pink-painted minibus in which then deputy Labour leader Harriet Harman and female MPs conducted a “Woman to Woman” tour of marginal seats, Hazarika told the BBC: “We were on the pink bus which tells you everything you need to know about how valued women were in terms of making the decisions. But it’s a big lesson there, in terms of chasing celebrities for political points.”

Gloria De Piero, Harriet Harman and Yvette Cooper arrive in the pink bus on a campaign event in 2015 - JUSTIN TALLIS

Miliband considered the interview to have been a success, saying at the time: “People criticise Russell Brand, and I don’t agree with his message, but what he’s saying, a number of people are thinking, which is that politics doesn’t feel like it speaks to them.”

Ironically, Brand was famous for telling young people not to bother voting, and boasted about never having voted himself. He suspended his stance temporarily after the interview, saying Miliband had convinced him that people should vote, and vote Labour.

“David Cameron might think I’m a joke,” Brand said. “But I don’t think there’s anything funny about what the Conservative Party has been doing to this country and we have to stop them.”

In the event, Miliband led Labour to its worst result since 1987, and Brand joked that his interviewee should have said in his resignation speech, “Thank you, Russell Brand, for f---ing up the election by getting me to come round your house.”

Shadow climate change secretary Miliband now says, via a spokesman, that the allegations of rape and sexual assault made against Brand are “appalling [and] must be fully investigated” and that Miliband “stands with all victims of sexual violence, and in solidarity with the women who have come forward”. Ms Powell’s spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

Sir Keir, meanwhile, has found himself in the awkward position of having Miliband himself (now the shadow secretary of state for climate change and net zero), and the architect of his meeting with Brand, on his front benches.

For his part, Brand has said he “got caught up in some mad moment” when he endorsed Labour and Ed Miliband. Few Labour MPs would disagree with that description of the now infamous “Milibrand” interview.

