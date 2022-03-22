Ed Sheeran awaits verdict over copyright court battle

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ed Sheeran
    Ed Sheeran
    English singer-songwriter

An 11-day trial over the copyright of Ed Sheeran's hit song “Shape of You" concluded in London on Tuesday, with the judge saying he would take some time to consider his ruling.

The British pop star and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, deny accusations that the 2017 song copies part of a 2015 song called “Oh Why” by Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch.

Lawyer Andrew Sutcliffe, representing the “Oh Why” co-writers, argued there was an “indisputable similarity between the works” and suggested the chances of two songs that “correlate” appearing within months of each other was “minutely small."

The lawyer claimed that Sheeran had “Oh Why” “consciously or unconsciously in his head" when “Shape of You” was written in 2016. He also alleged that Sheeran, who attended the hearing throughout, was dishonest and evasive in giving evidence to the trial.

Sheeran and his co-writers say they have disclosed material to the trial and do not remember hearing “Oh Why” before the court case.

Justice Antony Zacaroli said Tuesday he would deliver his judgment “as soon as I can.”

“Shape of You” was the biggest selling song in the U.K. in 2017.

Recommended Stories

  • Abandoned lobster traps in Long Island Sound to be removed

    Two decades after Connecticut's lobster industry collapsed, federal funding has been approved to begin removing some of the hundreds of thousands of derelict lobster traps left on the floor of the Long Island Sound, a “ghost fishery" that continues to trap and kill marine life to this day. The $569,000 included in the new federal budget bill will finance a coalition, led by The Maritime Aquarium of Norwalk, which will oversee retrieval of the traps.

  • FBI sees growing Russian hacker interest in US energy firms

    The FBI is warning that it has seen increased interest by Russian hackers in energy companies since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine, though it is offering no indication that a specific cyberattack is planned. An FBI advisory obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday says Russian hackers have scanned at least five energy companies for vulnerabilities and at least 18 other companies in sectors including the defense industrial base and financial services.

  • Tom Hanks surprises bride, bridesmaids on wedding day

    A Pittsburgh-area bride unexpectedly had "something celebrity" with her on her wedding day, along with her something borrowed and something blue. The bride, Grace Gwaltney, was about to head to her wedding ceremony Saturday when Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks surprised her and her bridal party outside of their hotel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Hanks is filming a movie. "We went to the limo and all of a sudden this man kind of jogged up behind them," Gwaltney's wedding photographer, Rachel Rowland, told "Good Morning America." "He said, ‘Hey, my name is Tom Hanks.

  • 'Bridgerton' star Charithra Chandran said it 'hurts' when friends told her she only got the role because she's 'brown'

    Chandran told The Telegraph that people have even assumed her success "is due to a diversity quota."

  • Elizabeth Holmes looms over trial of former lover, partner

    Although she wasn't in the courtroom, Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes loomed over the opening day of a trial that will determine whether her jilted lover and former business partner Ramesh “Sunny" Balwani was also her partner in crime. In opening statements Tuesday, a federal prosecutor depicted Balwani as an instrumental accomplice who helped Holmes pull off a huge scam tied to Theranos' blood-testing technology. Balwani's lawyer countered by casting Balwani as a savvy and well-meaning executive who poured millions of his own dollars into Theranos because he so fervently believed the Silicon Valley company would revolutionize health care.

  • East Africa's hunger crisis needs global action, says Oxfam

    Widespread hunger across East Africa could become “a catastrophe” without an injection of funds to the region's most vulnerable communities, the international aid group Oxfam warned Tuesday. An estimated 13 million people are facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa as a result of persistent drought conditions, according to the United Nations. Only 3% of the needed $6 billion has been raised for food assistance amid “competing priorities,” as the world's attention has focused on the humanitarian crisis in the war in Ukraine, Oxfam International Executive Director Gabriela Bucher said in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why Michael Franken deserves to be heard

    Former President Donald Trump was said to be a good friend of Vladimir Putin; in fact it was “Joe” Biden who claimed to be a BFF of Putin and not Trump.

  • Police: 4 Israelis killed in stabbing attack, suspect shot

    Police said the attacker careened his car into a cyclist and stabbed five people across a swath of the city center. Amateur video footage posted online appeared to show armed bystanders shooting and killing the attacker at the scene. Israel police chief Kobi Shabtai told reporters at a press briefing at the scene that the incident was “an abominable killing spree by a terrorist known to security services” who had previously served prison time.

  • Royal fans are loving Kate Middleton and Prince William's dance moves on Belize tour

    Royal fans are loving the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's dance moves, which they showed off on day two of their royal tour in Belize.

  • Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Nina Agdal poses completely nude on Instagram: ‘When you got it… flaunt it!’

    The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram and posted a completely nude mirror selfie.

  • Windfall viewers all have the same complaint about new Netflix film

    Netflix's Windfall is the latest film to drop on the streaming platform, and viewers have the same complaint about new film.

  • Queen and Prince Charles could be opening up palace doors for Ukrainian refugees

    The Queen and Prince Charles are reportedly thinking of ways they can support Ukrainian refugees, with the idea of possibly opening up palace doors.

  • Sasha and Malia Obama Go Viral After Hiking Pictures Land On The Internet

    The Obama girls were spotted showing off their curvaceously toned assets during a hike about the Hollywood Hills on Mar. 16.

  • Female Fugitive Nabbed After Fatal Shove of Famed NYC Singing Coach

    NYPDThe woman who shoved a beloved singing coach to her death earlier this month has been arrested, the New York Police Department announced Tuesday.Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself in at an NYPD precinct in the Chelsea neighborhood with her attorney Tuesday morning, according to the New York Post. She was charged with manslaughter after allegedly shoving Barbara Maier Gustern, 87, while running down a New York City street on March 10.Gustern fell, hit her head on the pavement, and was transp

  • Trump news – live: Cowboys support group founder guilty in Capitol riot trial as Pence Jan 6 location revealed

    Follow live updates here

  • Julianne Hough's Sculpted Legs And Butt Shine As She Shimmies In The Studio On IG

    Julianne Hough, 33, just revealed her toned butt and legs in a brand new Instagram video. Spin classes, strength training, and green juices are her must-haves.

  • Jane Campion's Casual Racism is a Symptom of the World's Problem With Black Women

    It’s been a week since Jane Campion received backlash for her now infamous Critics’ Choice Awards speech. As she accepted the accolade for Best Director for her film The Power of The Dog last Sunday, Campion started out by acknowledging the “incredible women” in the room. She playfully declared that Halle Berry “had already done [her speech] and really killed it.” Then she set her sights on Venus and Serena Williams (King Richard, the film about how their father shaped their career, was nominate

  • Megan Thee Stallion Wore A Teeny Bikini On IG, And I Can't Stop Staring At Her Abs

    Meg Thee Stallion lounged around in a teeny string bikini on IG, and I can't stop staring at her abs and butt. Circuit training and cardio keep her super fit.

  • Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Sharpens Shirtdress With Slouch Boots for Bezos Earth Fund Visit

    Sanchez wore a belted beige shirtdress with brown leather boots to visit Bioversity International & CIAT's offices with the Bezos Earth Fund team.

  • Kremlin TV Just Declared War on… Arnold Schwarzenegger

    YoutubeArnold Schwarzenegger’s video appeal to the Russian people has been remarkably effective. The famed film star and former California governor posted it not only on Twitter, but also on Telegram, which is used almost exclusively by Russians. For days, Russian state media tried to ignore it altogether—but millions of views across multiple platforms forced them to address Schwarzenegger’s powerful message.“That face is the cover page of American imperialism and colonialism,” TV host Vadim Gig