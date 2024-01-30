Ed Sheeran and Liam Gallagher sign open letter demanding politicians address poverty in the UK

Ed Sheeran, Jodie Whitaker, and Liam Gallagher are among dozens of celebrities who have signed an open letter, demanding politicians address the increasing number of people facing poverty in the UK. Co-written by anti-poverty charities the Trussell Trust and Joseph Rowntree Foundation, the letter calls for political leaders to make sure the basic rate of Universal Credit at least covers the cost of life’s essentials. There’s currently a £35 weekly gap between the basic rate of Universal Credit and the cost of common essentials, with around five in six low-income households receiving it, many of whom are in work, going without at least one key requirement such as food, a warm home or toiletries. This is forcing hundreds of thousands of people to turn to food banks, with a Trussell Trust food parcel now being distributed every eight seconds.

