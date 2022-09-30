Ed Sheeran must face trial over Marvin Gaye copyright claim, judge rules

Ed Sheeran must argue his case in front of a jury, a judge has ruled, after being accused of lifting elements of his song “Thinking Out Loud” from Marvin Gaye‘s iconic 1973 track, “Let’s Get It On”.

Sheeran’s lawyers had previously sought to have the claim thrown out of court, saying the allegedly stolen parts of the song were “commonplace”.

In a ruling on Thursday (29 September), Judge Louis Stanton said there was “no bright-line rule” for deciding such questions, per Billboard’s initial report.

