Ed Sheeran Performing At The Rady Shell

Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reins of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Friday the union had received fresh contract offers from GM and Stellantis in the past 24 hours and all three Detroit automakers had converged on a 23% wage hike, but "there is more to be won."
Experts are concerned about pharmacy closures across the U.S. making it harder for people to access important medications.
An international group of law enforcement agencies have disrupted the notorious RagnarLocker ransomware operation. TechCrunch reported Thursday that an international law enforcement operation involving agencies from the U.S., European Union and Japan had seized the RagnarLocker group’s dark web portal. The portal, which the gang used to extort its victims by publishing their stolen data, now reads: “This service has been seized by a part of a coordinated international law enforcement action against the RagnarLocker group.”
Elon Musk today said that X (formerly Twitter) is going to soon launch two new premium tiers, confirming previous reports and code sightings. The owner of the platform said that one tier will cost lower than the current $8 per month plan, but won't reduce ads. The other tier will be a more expensive one, which will remove all ads.
According to the Geneva Conventions, attacks on civilians, like Hamas’s initial attack and Israel’s bombings of targets such as apartment buildings, are war crimes. But Hamas fighters are enmeshed in the Gaza civilian population, complicating the options for an Israeli military response.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.63% from 7.57% the previous week, Freddie Mac reported.
Sales of previously owned homes dropped 2% from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.96 million.
PitchBook’s latest report shows that all-women founding teams have raised 1.9% of all venture capital dollars so far this year, or $2.4 billion out of the total $125.85 billion allocated through Q3. This Q3 specifically, however, all-women founding teams raised 1.6% of the $36.7 billion venture dollars allocated this quarter — a year-over-year decrease from Q32022, which saw them raise around 2.1% of $46.4 billion. “While there is no specific reason for why all-women-led company deal value hovers around 2%, it does indicate that there are no outsized deals going to all-women teams, which is keeping any positive movement of that data point out of the chart,” Kyle Stanford, lead VC analyst at PitchBook, told TechCrunch.
Expense management startup Navan has inked an exclusive deal with Citi that executives say will open its addressable market significantly. Specifically, the fintech and the card giant are announcing today a new, jointly branded travel and expense system designed for Citi Commercial (CCB) cardholders. This is significant for Navan considering that Citi is the third largest bank in the U.S. and supports more than 25,000 global commercial card programs and 7 million cardholders globally.
Big banks with sizable investment banking operations are warning that it may take longer for any sustained gains in dealmaking to materialize.
Tesla has finally set a date for the first deliveries of the Cybertruck. CEO Elon Musk posted on social media Wednesday that the Cybertruck delivery event, which traditionally means a few select customers get to take possession of their vehicles, will be held November 30 at the company's Austin gigafactory. The news of the delivery event comes on the same day that Tesla reported its third-quarter earnings, results that showed a 44% drop in profits from the same period last year.
Experts share how to support kids without shame.
What's behind Birkenstock's lackluster IPO? Blame a reset in valuations, some experts say.
The US tax authority has announced that it will start pilot testing its new Direct File program for the 2024 filing season, though it will initially be available for select taxpayers in 13 states only.
X will now require its volunteer contributors to include sources on every community note they write.
Lucid said Tuesday it delivered 1,457 of its luxury all-electric Air sedans in the third quarter, missing Wall Street expectations by about 500 vehicles. Lucid also reported Tuesday it produced 1,550 Airs in the third quarter with more than 700 additional vehicles in transit to Saudi Arabia for final assembly. The deal with Saudi Arabia may be the lifeline Lucid needs to keep it afloat until it can begin producing and selling the next EV in its portfolio, the Gravity SUV.
Morris, 33, and Hurd, 36, met collaborating on a song in 2013. They separated earlier this month, according to documents.
Kendrick, 23, has started all six of the Rams' games this season.