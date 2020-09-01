Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcome baby girl

Ed Sheeran took to social media Tuesday to share some big news: He's now a dad.

The "Perfect" singer announced that he and wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their daughter, posting an image of a tiny pair of booties to Instagram.

"Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter," he wrote, revealing she is named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

This is the first child for Sheeran and Seaborn.

"We are completely in love with her," he added. "Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here."

"We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time," Sheeran concluded. "Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back."

The "Shape of You" singer and Seaborn are childhood friends. In January 2018, Sheeran revealed they had gotten engaged "just before new year" and, in July 2019, he confirmed they had gotten married, though the date is unknown.

