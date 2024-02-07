EDC focus on child care helps alleviate the child care crisis

Feb. 7—WILLMAR

— With

Kandiyohi County

facing a child care crisis, lacking 935 child care slots, the

Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission

in 2023 focused its efforts on alleviating the crisis.

The EDC applied for and received grant funding through the

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development

and received financial support from Kandiyohi County, the city of Willmar and other municipalities throughout the county to launch its

Child Care Economic Development Program.

The program was successful in supporting current child care providers, assisting new child care providers in starting a business and creating more child care slots throughout the county.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development on Tuesday

announced another round of child care grant funding

in which it is giving out $6.2 million. Grants will be available for up to $600,000.

The EDC plans to apply for a grant in the amount of $600,000 in order to continue its successful efforts in alleviating the child care crisis that Kandiyohi County faces, according to Child Care Community Coordinator Tanna Stucky. She was hired in the fall of 2023 in a shared position between the EDC and

United Community Action Partnership,

a nonprofit provider of various anti-poverty programs.

"We will strive to continue to create child care spaces as well as support current providers," Stucky said in an email Wednessday when asked about the new grant opportunity.

Any grant funds received will assist the EDC and United Community Action in continuing the mentorship program and an employee assistance program for providers, as well as support any needs the county daycare licensor has in their position.

"Our main goal is to create child care slots in Kandiyohi County," Stucky said.

A report from the nonprofit

First Children's Finance

in June of 2021 showed that there was a need for 651 additional child care slots in Kandiyohi County. A new report in October of 2022 showed the number of child care slots needed had risen to 935 — a 44.3% increase in demand.

The October 2022 report also showed that there were 84 family child care providers in Kandiyohi County in 2021, and that dropped to 78 in 2022.

The EDC in November of 2022 was successful in becoming one of 17 recipients of a child care grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, receiving $200,000 to go toward the efforts of solving the problem.

Kandiyohi County and the city of Willmar contributed $150,000 and $100,000, respectively, toward the efforts, and other municipalities throughout the county also contributed.

When the EDC launched its Child Care Economic Development Program in April of 2023, it had a total of $600,000 to assist local child care providers in the form of forgivable loans and fee reimbursements, a mentorship program, an employee assistance program, transportation support and training and language accommodation.

By December of 2023, an estimated $1.15 million had been invested in the program — the $600,000 the EDC had invested and the projected private investments of more than $600,000 by the individual in-home providers and child care centers, according to Aaron Backman, executive director of the EDC.

The EDC provided $396,000 in forgivable loans for in-home providers and child care centers to make upgrades and renovations, according to former EDC Business Development Manager Sarah Swedburg, who gave an update regarding the program at the Dec. 14, 2023, joint operations board meeting. Other areas of expenditure included the mentorship program, technology and staff time.

"We spent all of the funds. We could have spent more, of course," Swedburg commented.

The funds also helped to support the new Child Care Community Coordinator position for which Stucky was hired.

"She's been doing the really awesome work building out the mentorship program much more comprehensively than I think we would have been able to do without her," Swedburg commented during a child care grant update at the Nov. 9, 2023, joint operations board meeting.

The forgivable loans supported 34 in-home family child care providers, eight of which were new providers, seven child care centers, and one specialized child care provider who will be operating as an in-home provider outside of their home setting.

The assistance helped to create an estimated 263 child care slots, which is a considerable amount but is nowhere near the more than 900 slots needed in the county, Swedburg noted.

"We haven't looked at the geographic spread of things, but I will say there was consistently a good mix of providers in Willmar and those throughout the county. I'll be surprised if we don't hit just about every corner," she added.

"It seems to me that it's actually a bargain for our city and county taxpayers to have put that money towards child care, because now how many more people can go back out into the workforce, support our local and area businesses," said joint operations board member and Kandiyohi County Commissioner Steve Gardner. "I think this was money well-spent and well-invested in this."

Along with announcing the new round of child care grants, DEED last week announced it has also created a new

Office of Child Care Community Partnerships

that will provide leadership, leverage existing community relationships and coordinate small business assistance, economic development grants, labor data and other DEED resources to increase access to child care.

The office will serve as a front door for communities, businesses and other organizations that provide child care by communicating about existing child care programs at DEED, planning for future opportunities to address the child care shortage and coordinating with other state agencies and offices that oversee or fund child care and early education, including the Department of Human Services and the Department of Education.

"Many of our partners in Kandiyohi County are part of the Child Care Community Partnership office," Stucky said. "They will promote entities to increase the quantity and quality of child care. They will also assist to improve the accessibility to child care for underserved communities."