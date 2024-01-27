What is EDC? Here is a look at some daily carry items

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — People often ask me, “What is EDC?”.

Well, EDC is short for everyday carry. Everyone has an everyday carry, whether you call it that or not. For most people, it usually means wallet, keys and cell phone.

But for EDC enthusiasts, it is a way of engaging the world in a more meaningful level, whether you work in an office, a construction site, are running errands in town or are off on an adventure, like hiking, biking, camping or hunting.

For me, my EDC is a pocket knife, small flashlight, minimalist wallet, keys that are organized in a coherent manner and pocket notebook with usually a mechanical pencil and/or a pen.

Sometimes, I carry a utility blade for cutting open boxes or a small multitool.

Here is a quick look at what I do for my EDC.

An assortment of EDC gear that web producer/digital reporter Dave Burge likes. Photo by Dave Burge/KTSM

Pocket knives

When I’m at work, I try to capture a gentleman’s carry vibe — nothing threatening, just something that you can use to open a letter or a package in a pinch.

I usually carry a Victorinox Bantam Alox. Victorinox is the maker of Swiss Army Knives. The Bantam Alox comes in at about 1 ounce in weight and has just one layer and two tools — a razor sharp blade (like all Swiss Army Knives from the factory) and a combo tool (bottle opener, can opener, flathead screwdriver and wire stripper all in one).

Away from the office, I tend to carry my Cold Steel Double-Safe Hunter or a Vosteed Raccoon with a cleaver-style blade. Both are great “working” knives for around the house, yard, going to the dump, etc.

The Victorinox Bantam Alox is thinner than a Ritz cracker. We know: We measured them before eating the cracker. Photo by Dave Burge/KTSM

Cold Steel and Victorinox are part of my Holy Trinity of knives, along with Buck. Cold Steel makes excellent camping, hunting and tactical knives that have a reputation for coming razor sharp out of the box.

Vosteed knives feel way more pricey than they really are. My Raccoon cost $59 (including shipping) and feels like a knife that could cost twice or even three times that price.

Here are some links:

Victorinox

Cold Steel

Vosteed

Vosteed Raccoon Photo by Dave Burge/KTSM

Keys and flashlights

Like many people, I hate keys jangling in my pocket. I also find myself spending more time than I care about searching for lost keys.

Here is a quick story on how I came up with my key organization method. Last spring, our KTSM weekend sports man-of-all-trades Sam Guzman lost his keys. We tore the studio apart looking for them, with no luck. I mean we spent a good hour after our late show looking high and low for his lost keys.

Who knows where they went? Maybe to the land of lost socks that disappear out of the dryer?

Anyway, I discovered Orbitkey through that ordeal. I ordered one of the company’s signature key organizers from its “Active” line.

It uses a couple of large easy-to-use screws to hold two to seven keys in place without any of that annoying jingling. The screws are hooked up to a vinyl-type material that the website lists as polymer TPU. It also has a D-shaped ring that I use to carry my car key and a pocket flashlight.

The vinyl piece comes in a handful of colors. I picked orange so it stands out and I don’t have to go back to reliving that night of holy terrors trying to find Sam’s keys. Haha.

Editor’s note: We never found Sam’s keys!

The pocket flashlight I attach to my key organizer is the Olight iTHX.

It comes in a matching orange, so it comes off as a nicely coordinated set. The nice thing about attaching a rechargeable flashlight to my keys is I always have a light with me.

The naysayers out there will say, “Why do you need a flashlight, Burge? Don’t you have a cell phone, boomer?”

Well, I have become a big believer in having a separate flashlight. That way if I ever get in a pinch, I don’t drain my phone down by using it as a light. I save my phone for being a phone.

I also usually carry another light. I have one of Olight’s tactical flashlights, the Warrior Mini 3. It’s a great light, but I find myself carrying my Olight i5T EOS flashlight, which is powered by a AA battery. The advantage of the latter is how small it is and the fact it is powered by regular AA batteries that you can pick up at any convenience store.

Here are some links:

Orbitkey

Olight

Pocket notebooks, pens and pencils

As a working (insert joke here) journalist, carrying a pocket notebook and a something to write with is essential.

I am partial to Log + Jotter and Field Notes notebooks. They come in a handy 3.5-inch-by-5-inch size. Log + Jotter is available on a subscription basis only. Both brands feature creative and thematic covers.

They can add a bit of character and color to your workday.

Galen Leather notebook cover with Rite in the Rain pocket pen and Log + Jotter notebook. Photo by Dave Burge/KTSM

As for writing instruments, I bought a $40 Grafton Mini from Everyman last year. It is a great pen, but I am afraid of losing it. Of course, lots of people buy much more expensive pens, but that’s just me. Forty dollars is a lot and the couple of times when I thought I had lost it, I went through some hair-pulling, frantic moments trying to find it.

So I have that pen safely tucked away for use in my home office.

Instead, I use the iconic Parker Jotter pen, which comes in at around $18 to $20 depending on where you buy it. The Parker Jotter is one of the most famous pens in the world, having been featured in numerous movies. The scene most people are familiar with is Pierce Brosnan as James Bond using his Parker Jotter as a pen grenade in “Goldeneye.”

Of course, it writes well and adds a touch of class and style to your daily activities. One big advantage: You can find refills (the ubiquitous Parker refill) at office supply stores or on Amazon.

Perhaps, my favorite, FAVORITE piece of EDC gear is my Rite in the Rain No. 15 Work-Ready mechanical pencil. I have always liked mechanical pencils but got frustrated because I would always seem to break the lead, maybe because I press so hard while writing.

This pencil, you have to TRY to break the lead. The pencil itself is made of tough plastic and aluminum and gives you a nice sturdy feel while writing. The price is currently $16.95 if ordering directly from this American company.

I also usually carry an all-weather pocket pen, also from Rite in the Rain. They come in packs of two for about $16. They are about half the size of a regular pen until you pop off the cap, and viola, it turns into a regular-size pen when you add the cap to the rest of the pen’s body.

It uses Rite in the Rain’s proprietary ink and delivery system. You can write in the rain (yes, that’s where the company gets its name) and in temperatures ranging from minus-30 degrees Fahrenheit to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also write under water and upside.

My inner secret agent loves those capabilities!

Rounding out the set is a leather notebook cover from Galen Leather out of Turkey.

Oh, you might say: Sounds pricey. It was actually quite reasonable, considering the materials and how well made it is (under $40 including shipping).

I got mine in a brown leather. It includes a loop where you can carry a pen or pencil and two slots for business cards or credit cards.

Here are some links

Parker Jotter

Rite in the Rain

Log +Jotter

Field Notes

Galen Leather

Wallet

If you are a regular reader of this space, you know I have spent the past few months, exploring the world of minimalist wallets.

Wayfinder Flux wallet. Photo by Dave Burge – KTSM

I have several that I have bought and used, but my absolute favorite is the Wayfinder Flux, from a small Portland, Oregon-based company.

The company’s website says it can hold up to 11 cards. I find it fits eight pretty easily plus several folded-up dollar bills or receipts.

It is made out of a polymer-coated high-tenacity nylon fabric that has an indestructible feel to it. It is billed as being waterproof, resists stretching over time and is vegan and PVC-free, if that is important to you.

I bought mine for $44 and was worth every penny. It is currently listed as $35.88 on the Wayfinder Carry website.

Here is the link.

Wayfinder Carry

Multitools and utility blades

Rounding out my EDC, I usually have some sort of small multitool and/or a utility blade.

My regular multitool is the keychain-sized Leatherman Micra, which is a scissor-based multitool instead of being centered around a pair of pliers. It also has a handy little blade and some other tools. I have been carrying a Micra with me for almost 20 years, mostly from my former life as an avid fisherman and camper. My latest one I picked up about a year ago.

Prices have really gone up. It is currently listed as $49.95 on the Leatherman website. I paid about $30 last year for mine. So I am not sure if I would recommend it at that higher price.

Another multitool I really like and enjoy is the Gerber Armbar Cork. It is has a handy fold-out knife. In fact, it is kind of my “beater” knife. This tool’s main feature is its cork screw with lever, making it great for opening up a bottle of wine while entertaining. It also has a bottle opener, can opener and a pretty decent pair of fold-out scissors.

When I grill outdoors, the Armbar Cork is my tool of choice.

The Armbar Cork is currently listed at $45 on the Gerber Gear website, but the company is known for having regular sales and if keep your eye out, you can find it for half that.

If I don’t carry this with me, I know where it is at all times — my Otacle EDC Utility Tool from Olight. It is a handy box cutter that includes a mini pry bar, slotted screwdriver, quarter-inch hex wrench and a ruler. Of course, like so many EDC items, it also has a bottle opener.

It comes in at a very nice $16.99 when ordered directly from Olight. I use it to open boxes and other items that I don’t want to “dull” my regular knife on.

One final piece is more sentimental than anything else. It is the one-piece Viva multitool from CRKT (Columbia River Knife and Tool). It is no longer available from CRKT, so I got mine from eBay.

It was designed by legendary knife designer Liong Mah and it has a really modern vibe to it. It can serve as a bottle opener (of course), flathead screwdriver, pry bar, hex wrench and an integrated clip to attach your keys to.

It was my first piece of EDC gear when I went down this rabbit hole, so it has a special place in my heart.

Here are some more links.

Leatherman

Gerber Gear

Editor’s Note: Dave Burge is a web producer and digital reporter for KTSM.com with 40 years of experience working for newspapers and TV stations in California, New Mexico and Texas. All gear he mentions or reviews he has paid for out of his own pocket.

