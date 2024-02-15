EDD pays phony jobless claim, takes $4K from identity theft victim
Neither of the North Bay couple had even filed for unemployment -- but the EDD sent the scammer $30,000 in benefits.
Neither of the North Bay couple had even filed for unemployment -- but the EDD sent the scammer $30,000 in benefits.
Unemployment benefits are taxable at the federal level, and many states also tax jobless compensation. Learn about your options for paying taxes on unemployment.
The parents of a teenager who was killed in Florida’s Parkland school shooting in 2018 have started a bold new project called The Shotline to lobby for stricter gun laws in the country. The Shotline uses AI to recreate the voices of children killed by gun violence and send recordings through automated calls to lawmakers.
When a star enters a slump it offers the perfect time to try to trade for him in fantasy hockey. Check out our suggestions.
Bye-bye, frizz and breakage; hello shiny, bouncy locks.
More than 33,000 Amazon shoppers are aglow over this retinol product: 'I finally got my confidence back.'
Loved01's moisturizers, cleansers and other go-tos are designed to be more affordable and accessible than other celeb-backed products.
A typo in an earnings report made Lyft’s stock price rise by up to 70 percent, before settling down to within the normal range. The company’s CEO has taken the blame for the incident.
Electricity is the only component within the energy index that is still seeing a year-over-year increase in inflation.
International Education Corporation aimed to maximize enrollment and profits by manipulating test outcomes to benefit from the federal student aid program, according to an investigation.
There are some widely available players in fantasy coming off the NBA trade deadline — so it's time to make room by making some tough cuts.
Curry and Ionescu will participate in a one-on-one 3-point shootout during NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday.
Consumer Reports' new research found that the cars that last the longest, the most problem-free vehicles able to reach 200,000 miles and beyond, come from Toyota and Honda.
When insuring your car, you need to know what your deductible is, and how it affects what you'll pay after an accident.
According to The Wall Street Journal, retail giant Walmart is in talks to acquire budget TV maker Vizio. This would make them a direct competitor against Amazon’s Fire TV line and Roku devices.
The U.S. Department of Defense is notifying tens of thousands of individuals that their personal information was exposed in an email data spill last year. According to the breach notification letter sent out to affected individuals on February 1, the Defense Intelligence Agency — the DOD's military intelligence agency — said, "numerous email messages were inadvertently exposed to the Internet by a service provider," between February 3 and February 20, 2023. TechCrunch has learned that the breach disclosure letters relate to an unsecured U.S. government cloud email server that was spilling sensitive emails to the open internet.
As an enterprise communications platform, Slack has become a de facto storage repository for institutional knowledge, but getting at that information has been challenging with conventional search tools. Today Slack introduced a couple of new features designed to make that information more accessible, including a new AI-fueled search tool and the ability to summarize information inside channels. Noah Weiss, the chief product officer at Slack, says the platform naturally gathers corporate information in an informal and unstructured way.
Microsoft and OpenAI say state-sponsored hackers are leaning on AI to improve their chances of hacking victims.
Elon Musk wants to get away from Delaware as fast as he can. It will take some convincing to get others in the corporate world to follow.
Learn more about how to get an extension on your federal taxes, what a tax extension does and doesn’t do, and how to file a tax extension before the deadline.
Waymo is voluntarily recalling the software that powers its robotaxi fleet after two vehicles crashed into the same towed pickup truck in Phoenix, Arizona, in December. Waymo chief safety officer Mauricio Peña described the crashes as "minor" in a blog post, and said neither vehicle was carrying passengers at the time. The company declined to share video of the crashes with TechCrunch.