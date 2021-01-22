Eddie Doh sentenced to at least 30 years for 2019 deadly shooting at Steak ‘n Shake in Charlotte

Eddie Doh, the gunman in the 2019 deadly shooting at a Charlotte Steak ‘n Shake, has been sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.

According to court officials, Doh pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer.

He was sentenced to 360-444 months, or 30-37 years, in prison.

The shooting happened July 9, 2019 at the Steak ‘n Shake on South Boulevard by Westinghouse Boulevard. Police said multiple people called 911 to report an armed robbery. Both Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Pineville police responded to the scene.

Doh was accused of entering the restaurant and fatally shooting 48-year-old Darnell Harris, an employee.

A customer, 53-year-old Robert Carpenter Jr., was reportedly inside the restaurant and trying to eat when he was shot.

“Evidence gathered during the investigation revealed that the suspect was responsible for shooting both victims,” police said of Doh.

Police sources say Harris fought back with Doh before he was fatally shot.

“As you continue to talk about this tragedy please feel free to let people know that Darnell was loved by many. He was an uncle, son, cousin, brother and dear friend. He was quiet. He was a hard worker. We are not shocked to learn that he would step in to defend his coworkers and even strangers, because that’s just who he was. He was a great man and a protector and we will miss him,” cousin Tylar Johnson said in a statement.

Police arrived at the restaurant and heard shots fired. The officers then encountered an armed man and, according to police, “perceived an imminent, lethal threat and discharged a firearm.”

Doh was injured in that shooting. No officers were injured.

CMPD says 26-year-old Kiara Murphy was also charged in the case and accused of dropping Doh off at the Steak ‘n Shake. In addition to murder, Murphy was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Detectives announced that they connected Doh and Murphy to a July 3 robbery at East Coast Wings.

Doh was previously charged and convicted for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in connection with the October 2011 murder of a 17-year-old girl. He was initially sentenced to 87-114 months in prison.

He was released from prison in Jan. 2019, two years before his maximum sentence release date of February 2021. Court records show Eddie Doh served 89 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the murder of 17-year-old Aerial Patterson.