Eddie Gallagher: Navy SEAL reinstated by Trump described as 'freaking evil' by comrades, leaked testimony reveals

Mr Gallagher was cleared of the most serious accusations by a court martial in San Diego, California: Getty

The Navy SEAL commander accused of war crimes and recently hosted at Mar-a-Lago by Donald Trump who intervened on his behalf, was described by fellow fighters as “toxic” and “freaking evil”.

Eddie Gallagher was acquitted after a war crimes prosecution in the murder of a 17-year-old of Isis prisoner, but convicted of posing with his corpse. He was demoted by military authorities until the intervention of Mr Trump, who invited him to his Florida estate.

Now, it has been revealed former colleagues of the man who once led the Team 7 Alpha Platoon, described him in disturbing ways, according to testimony provided to the war crimes investigators and obtained by the New York Times.

Special Operator First Class Craig Miller said of Mr Gallagher: “The guy is freaking evil.”

Another member of the platoon, Special Operator First Class Corey Scott, said Mr Gallagher was “perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving”. Special Operator First Class Joshua Vriens told investigators: “The guy was toxic.”

The prosecution of Mr Gallagher over alleged offences committed in Iraq in 2017, was a painful episode for the Navy SEALs, one of the nation’s most celebrated fighting outfits.

To some, Mr Gallagher, 40, had breached what was acceptable even amid the chaos and violence of warfare. To others he was nothing less than a hero.

Mr Trump, the nation’s commander-in-chief, was very much in the second category. When the navy sought to demote Mr Gallagher and remove his Trident Pin, awarded to all SEALs who qualify, the president publicly intervened.

In a November tweet, Mr Trump wrote: “The navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!”

The New York Times said the material it had obtained included thousands of text messages the SEALs sent to each other about the events and the prosecution. While Mr Gallagher has attacked his superiors in the navy on Fox News, his platoon members have not commented publicly.

Mr Miller said he felt forced to pose with other US fighters as they stood over the dead body of one of the Isis prisoners, as Mr Gallagher grabbed his hair and held up a hunting knife.

The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

“I think Eddie was proud of it, and that was, like, part of it for him,” Mr Miller told investigators.

Over the holidays, Mr Gallagher was hosted by Mr Trump at his Florida property.

Photos posted to the Instagram account Mr Gallagher shares with his wife Andrea, showed the couple smiling alongside Mr Trump and first lady Melania.

“Finally got to thank the President and his amazing wife by giving them a little gift from Eddie’s deployment to Mosul,” said a post.

In November, Mr Gallagher told Fox News of his prosecution: “This is all about ego and retaliation. This is nothing about good order and discipline.”

Mr Trump reversed Mr Gallagher’s punishment and restored his rank on November 15, when he granted clemency to the SEAL and pardoned two Army officers. He later intervened again, when the navy sought to remove his pin. Mr Gallagher retired with his rank on November 30.

The president tweeted: “He was treated very badly but, despite this, was completely exonerated on all major charges.”

Read more

Navy Seal accused of war crimes meets Trump to thank him for support

Trump doesn’t care about Navy SEALs. He cares about 2020

Trump admits defeat over discipline of Navy Seal who posed with corpse

US Navy Seals platoon sent home from Iraq after sexual assault claim