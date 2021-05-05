Eddie Gallagher says he and other Navy SEALs used a dying enemy fighter for medical practice with no intention of saving him

Ryan Pickrell
·5 min read
eddie gallagher
Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher after being acquitted of premeditated murder at Naval Base San Diego July 2, 2019. Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

  • Eddie Gallagher says he and other SEALs practiced medical procedures on a prisoner of war.

  • "We killed that guy. Our intention was to kill him. Everybody was on board," he said during a recent interview.

  • He said that apparent life-saving actions were really just live practice.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was found not guilty of murder in a high-profile war crimes trial nearly two years ago, said in a podcast that aired Tuesday that he and his team of SEALs practiced various medical procedures on a live enemy combatant until he died, doing so with no intention of saving him.

Gallagher was charged with killing the wounded ISIS fighter in Iraq in 2017 by stabbing him to death, but he was acquitted in 2019. He was, however, convicted of posing for a photo with the enemy fighter's corpse and demoted.

After the trial, then-President Donald Trump restored Gallagher's rank and personally intervened when the Navy attempted to take away Gallagher's SEAL trident.

Speaking with Dan Taberski, host of "The Line," recently, Gallagher said that "the grain of truth in the whole thing is that that ISIS fighter was killed by us, and that nobody at that time had a problem with it."

"We killed that guy. Our intention was to kill him. Everybody was on board," he claimed.

"He was going to die regardless. We weren't taking any prisoners," Gallagher said, alleging that "everyone was, like, let's just do medical treatments on him until he's gone."

Edward Gallagher
Gallagher in an undated photo released on May 24, 2019. Andrea Gallagher via Reuters

The former chief petty officer, who served as the senior enlisted leader of his SEAL platoon and a medic, argued that he did not stab the enemy fighter to death, as has been alleged by some former members of his team.

Instead, he explained, "that dude died from all the medical treatments that were done, and there's plenty of medical treatments that were done to him."

Navy Times, citing records, reported in 2019 that after 20 minutes of treatment, the prisoner's body "ended up inexplicably spangled with medical devices," including a trachea tube, multiple chest tubes, and a sternal intraosseous infusion.

During the recent "The Line" interview, Gallagher said that he cut an emergency airway in the ISIS fighter's throat and inserted a breathing tube "just for practice." He explained that he "was practicing to see how fast I could do one."

"Everybody knew what was going on," Gallagher claimed. "That is the only truthful thing to this whole process," he continued. "And then the rest of it, just is like, a bunch of contorted lies to, like, pin that whole scenario on me."

Although his defense team did not openly argue this particular narrative during Gallagher's trial, it did appear in a motion filed by the defense.

A defense motion obtained by Navy Times stated that when the 17-year-old ISIS fighter was brought in, "he was at or near death."

The defense argued that Gallagher "initially attempted to save his life," but once it was clear he could not be saved, the platoon's medic started "using the newly dead or nearly dead ISIS fighter as a training aid to practice performing medical procedures."

Gallagher's statements during his recent interview with Taberski undermine arguments that he tried to save the teenage ISIS fighter's life but potentially fill some gaps about what might have happened during his final moments.

Gallagher's defense attorney, Tim Parlatore, told Insider that what the former Navy SEAL described in the podcast, which he accused of some "selective editing" for the purpose of sensationalism, is "what truly happened."

He said that assertions that Gallagher tried to save the life of the enemy fighter, who had been critically wounded in an airstrike, refer to the initial medical assessment Gallagher conducted. Once it was determined that saving his life was impossible, the decision was made to use the fighter as a training aid.

Parlatore also argued that such practices are not uncommon.

edward gallagher
Gallagher walks out of military court in San Diego, July 2, 2019. Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

While the American Medical Association says that "medical training sometimes involves practicing procedures on newly deceased patients," a 2002 article in the Journal of General Internal Medicine argued that "current ethical norms do not support the practice of using newly and nearly dead patients for training in invasive medical procedures absent prior consent."

Parlatore said that while such actions may be ethically questionable, practicing medical procedures on a dying person is not murder. He argued that the cause of death was the airstrike, telling Insider that the medical procedures practiced on him did not hasten his demise.

Gallagher's own comments in the recent interview appear somewhat contradictory.

During the trial, Parlatore argued that the "case isn't about murder," stating instead that "it's about mutiny." The defense argued that disgruntled members of Gallagher's platoon seized the opportunity and made up a story about what happened to get rid of him.

Some of Gallagher's former platoon members described him as "toxic" and "freaking evil," with Petty Officer 1st Class Corey Scott saying "you could tell he was perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving."

Scott testified under immunity that although Gallagher stabbed the young ISIS fighter, he was the one that actually killed him by covering his breathing tube and asphyxiating him as a kind of mercy killing.

The US Navy has not responded to Insider's request for comment on Gallagher's latest remarks.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Is herd immunity a realistic concept? Fauci calls it ‘elusive’ and ‘mystical’

    Of all the moving goal posts in the COVID-19 pandemic, herd immunity may be the most difficult to pin down — and it may even be the wrong metric to track.

  • JFK’s secret letters to Swedish mistress put up for auction: ‘You are wonderful and I miss you’

    Former president wrote intimate notes Gunilla von Post weeks before marriage in 1953

  • Heeding complaints, Biden lifts refugee cap to 62,500

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he has resurrected a plan to raise refugee admissions this year to 62,500 after drawing a wave of criticism from supporters for initially keeping the refugee cap at a historically low level. A Democrat, Biden formally reversed himself just two weeks after his administration announced it would keep the cap at the 15,000 level set by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, an immigration hawk. In a statement, Biden said his action "erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees."

  • Biden rescinds Trump-era rule on gig workers

    The Labor Department under the Biden administration blocked a Trump-era rule Wednesday that would’ve made it easier for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees under federal law. The move comes one week after Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told Reuters that many gig workers should be classified as “employees” who deserve company benefits. His boss, President Biden, is a big supporter of labor unions. Gig workers are independent contractors who perform on-demand services, such as childcare providers and drivers working for companies like Uber and DoorDash. The rule under the Trump administration would have made it harder for workers to earn a minimum wage and get paid overtime. That rule was supposed to take effect last month but did not because the Biden Administration was reviewing it. The withdrawal takes effect Thursday. On Wall Street Wednesday, shares of Uber, Lyft and DoorDash fell more than 2% in early trading.

  • Lauren Boebert deletes incorrect tweet threatening Facebook after Trump ban upheld

    Facebook has called for a review of Mr Trump’s indefinite suspension

  • German Defence Ministry dismisses French offer of pre-loved submarine hunters

    France's proposed four Atlantique 2 planes don't fit the bill in Germany's quest for an interim maritime-patrol and submarine-hunting capability.

  • From Free Beer to $100 Payments, States Are Incentivizing COVID-19 Vaccination. Will It Work?

    The internet had a field day when Krispy Kreme in March offered free donuts to anyone who could prove they’d been vaccinated against COVID-19. West Virginia is offering $100 savings bonds to 16- to 35-year-olds who get vaccinated.

  • After years, court hands tax win to Michael Jackson heirs

    A U.S. tax court has handed a major victory to the estate of Michael Jackson in a years-long battle, finding that the IRS wildly inflated the value at the time of his death of Jackson's assets and image, leading to an estate tax bill for his heirs that was far too high. In his decision issued Monday, Judge Mark Holmes put that figure at $111 million, far closer to the estate's own estimates.

  • UPDATE 3-Biden administration blocks Trump-era rule affecting gig workers

    The Biden administration on Wednesday blocked a Trump-era rule that would have made it easier to classify gig workers who work for companies like Uber and Lyft as independent contractors instead of employees, signaling a potential policy shift toward greater worker protections. "By withdrawing the independent contractor rule, we will help preserve essential worker rights and stop the erosion of worker protections that would have occurred had the rule gone into effect," Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a statement. "Too often, workers lose important wage and related protections when employers misclassify them as independent contractors," he said.

  • Mad Max Buick GNX Is Ready For Thunderdome

    Would you rumble with this Buick?

  • Kevin McCarthy sounds increasingly likely to punish Liz Cheney

    On Monday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) kept up her fight against former President Donald Trump's false election claims, which apparently didn't help her case to remain in her House leadership position. A day later, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — in what CNN's Manu Raju described as the "biggest signal yet" Cheney could soon be ousted as GOP conference chair — said he has heard from House GOP lawmakers who are "concerned about [Cheney's] ability to carry out the job ... to carry out the message." It’s out in the open now. A dramatic change from where @GOPLeader was on @Liz_Cheney a couple months ago https://t.co/6iYoFR7qJc — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) May 4, 2021 McCarthy claims Cheney being on the hot seat has nothing to do with her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot this year. Instead, he suggested it was about the need for unity within the party. "We need to be working as one, if we're able to win the majority," McCarthy said. Regardless of the reasons, it's becoming increasingly clear Cheney's leadership position is in greater jeopardy now than when she easily survived a vote to remove her from the chair role in February. More stories from theweek.comTucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' actBiden on GOP's Cheney saga: 'I don't understand the Republicans'The GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket

  • Florida Teen Accused Of Rigging Homecoming Election To Be Tried As Adult

    Prosecutors said Emily Rose Grover and her mother, Laura Rose Carroll, could each face a maximum 16-year sentence.

  • Top U.S. general warns of 'potential international instability'

    The world may be entering an era of "potential international instability" with the rise of China and the advent of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics that could prove decisive to warfare, the top U.S. general warned on Wednesday. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, compared the current era to other major geopolitical shifts in world history, including the fall of Rome and the collapse of the Soviet Union. "We are entering a period of potential international instability," Milley said in an address at Howard University.

  • Rory McIlroy’s familiar assets help craft a new strategy: ‘I’ve neglected my strengths a little’

    McIlroy, who turned 32 Tuesday, hasn’t been himself since golf returned last June after a 13-week break due to COVID-19.

  • Nancy Pelosi Posts Sarcastic Help-Wanted Ad To Skewer GOP Pressure On Liz Cheney

    The House speaker made a bold point with a cheeky dig.

  • Peloton recalls treadmill following death of a child despite weeks of denial relating to safety concerns

    Peloton will recall 125,000 treadmills in the United States following reports linking the machines to the death of a child and at least 70 other incidents. Customers who purchased the Tread or $4,300 Tread+ will receive a full refund after a deal struck between the company and federal safety regulators on Wednesday, despite weeks of denial by Peloton relating to safety concerns. A three-year-old boy was killed in March, while another became trapped head first under a moving treadmill, a video released by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed. The CPSC warned the public about safety concerns relating to the product in April, but Peloton did not respond. CEO John Foley, who said last month that he had “no intention” of recalling the treadmills, apologised for the company’s initial reluctance to address safety concerns. “Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+,” he said in a statement. “We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset.” Reports from a public database reveal that another child was found trapped under a machine with no pulse by his father in February. The child survived with significant brain injuries, but Peloton said he is expected to fully recover, according to the report. The CPSC's investigation uncovered dozens of other incidents, often resulting in serious injuries. The agreement took “weeks of intense negotiation and effort” with Peloton, Robert S. Adler, Acting Chairman of the CPSC, said. “The agreement, which the Commission voted this morning to accept, requires Peloton to immediately stop selling and distributing both the Tread+ and Tread products in the United States and refund the full purchase price to consumers who wish to return their treadmills," a statement said. “The agreement between CPSC and Peloton is the result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers.” Peloton also recalled pedals on around 27,000 bikes in the US last year, following reports of the clip-on pedals breaking unexpectedly during use. Shares fell 15 per cent in New York after the recall was announced.

  • Trump's pick to replace Liz Cheney repeatedly spread 2020 election lies

    Trump dubbed Stefanik "a new Republican star" after she aggressively defended him during his first impeachment trial.

  • Rep. Charlie Crist announces he's running again for Florida governor

    Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) wants to give being governor of Florida another shot. When he served as governor from 2007 to 2011, Crist was a Republican, and after a brief stint as an independent, he became a Democrat in 2012. He is the first prominent Democrat to announce that they will challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump who pushed back against mask mandates and locking down the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. During an event Tuesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Crist said DeSantis is "a governor who doesn't listen, who doesn't care, and doesn't think about you — unless of course you can write a campaign check. Really, he sees our state's wonderful diversity as a threat, not a strength we all celebrate. He's failed to lead during the greatest health and economic crisis of our lifetime." Crist — who ran for governor in 2014 but was narrowly defeated by the incumbent, Republican Rick Scott — likely won't be the only well-known Democrat in the race for long. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) are both expected to soon announce that they will be running for governor, Politico reports. Florida last elected a Democratic governor in 1994. More stories from theweek.comTucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' actBiden on GOP's Cheney saga: 'I don't understand the Republicans'The GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket

  • Loblaw earnings: Q1 profit, revenue increase as online sales surge 113%

    Pandemic momentum continued to fuel sales growth at Canada's largest grocery retailer.

  • Comedian Lilly Singh accuses US of ‘failing to live up to status as world leader’ over Covid crisis

    US is ‘barely being a World sidekick right now’ says Singh