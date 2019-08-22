Eddie Lampert Trims 4 Positions in 2nd Quarter

Edward Lampert (Trades, Portfolio), founder, CEO and chairman of ESL Investments, sold shares of the following stocks in the second quarter.

The investor trimmed his Lands' End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) stake by 9.61%. The trade had an impact of -3.63% on the portfolio.

The company, which sells casual apparel and home products, has a market cap of $266.38 million and an enterprise value of $641.22 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 2.39% and return on assets of 0.68% are underperforming 92% of companies in the Retail - Apparel and Specialty industry. Its financial strength is rated 4.6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.10 is below the industry median of 0.56.

Lampert is the company's largest guru shareholder with 15.76% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.40% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36%.

The guru reduced his AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) position by 2.4%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.25%.

The automotive dealer has a market cap of $4.22 billion and an enterprise value of $6.60 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. While the return on equity of 14.72% is outperforming the sector, the return on assets of 3.77% is underperforming 57% of companies in the Autos industry. Its financial strength is rated 4.7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.02 is below the industry median of 0.49.

Another notable guru shareholder of the company is Gabelli with 0.86% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.29% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.15%.

Lampert curbed his Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) holding by 19.01%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.16%.

The real estate investment trust has a market cap of $2.22 billion and an enterprise value of $3.74 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -11.52% and return on assets of -3.24% are underperforming 100% of companies in the REIT industry. Its financial strength was rated 3.3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.28 is below the industry median of 0.06.

Hotchkis & Wiley is the company's largest guru shareholder with 6.97% of outstanding shares, followed by Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56%.

The guru curbed his Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) holding by 2.4%, impacting the portfolio by -0.10%.

The company, which sells home appliances as well as lawn and garden equipment, has a market cap of $57.77 million and an enterprise value of $292.01 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10 with a return on equity of -40.43% and return on assets of -14.27%. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.07.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Lampert with 20.51% of outstanding shares, followed by Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.71%, Simons' firm with 2.92% and Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.77%

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

