Eddie Tipton, Iowa mastermind behind lottery scam, paroled after serving 5 years of 25-year sentence

Iowa's notorious lottery scammer has been paroled after serving five years of a 25-year sentence.

The Iowa Parole Board decided Jan. 20 that Eddie Tipton, 58, could be released 20 years early. Tipton had pleaded guilty to lottery scams in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma.

The Parole Board agreed to allow Tipton to be released to reside in Texas, which has a lottery system but was not one of the states involved in Tipton's scheme.

At his 2017 Iowa sentencing hearing, Tipton told the judge he “wrote software that included code that allowed me to understand or technically predict winning numbers, and I gave those numbers to other individuals, who then won the lottery and shared the winnings with me.”

From 2018: The untold story of how a gaming geek with a checkered past pulled off the biggest lottery scam in U.S. history

Tipton accepted a plea agreement and was ordered to repay $2 million of his winnings. An Iowa jury also convicted him of attempting to take $16.5 million from a rigged Iowa lottery game in December 2010, but the Iowa Supreme Court overruled the decision in 2017, saying the state took too long to prosecute him.

As part of a plea agreement to settle cases in multiple states, he pleaded guilty to theft and computer crime charges in Wisconsin and to ongoing criminal conduct in Iowa.

From 2021: Imprisoned lottery scammer Eddie Tipton seeks to overturn sentence

Lottery crime mastermind continued to fight

In January 2020, Tipton asked to halt all restitution he'd been ordered to pay until a trial is held. He said he would present documents and other evidence to persuade the court to reverse his sentence.

“The sentence is cruel and unusual because it has been applied to an actually innocent person simply to see that he is charged with a crime,” he said in court documents.

Tipton, who had been in prison since August 2017, claimed he was under duress to plead guilty.

Assistant Attorney General William Hill asked a judge to dismiss Tipton's lawsuit on Nov. 4.

Story continues

Hill also said at the time by filing the lawsuit, Tipton had violated the terms of his June 29, 2017 plea agreement involving potential cases in multiple states and that the violation “provides the opportunity for all jurisdictions to re-initiate criminal charges stemming from Tipton’s actions.”

The investigation into Tipton's actions and subsequent guilty plea led to multiple claims alleging that his scams lowered the winnings of subsequent lottery winners. Those claims led to at least two settlements by the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Teresa Kay Albertson covers Des Moines' southern suburbs for the Register and the Indianola Record-Herald. Reach her at talbertson@registermedia.com or 515-419-6098.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Lottery scam mastermind Eddie Tipton paroled to Texas