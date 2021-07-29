Eddington man who threatened to kill relative and pets gets 10 months in prison

Jul. 28—If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

An Eddington man who caused an eight-hour standoff with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office 15 months ago was sentenced Wednesday to 10 months in prison on a gun charge, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Amilio Samaroo, 56, pleaded guilty in May to illegally possessing a firearm. He was prohibited from having guns due to a 2003 conviction in Wisconsin for a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

He has been in federal custody since Dec. 9, so has about 2 1/2 months of his sentence left to serve.

In addition to prison time, Samaroo was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to turn over to the government two firearms and more than 400 rounds of ammunition.

Samaroo was arrested at about 4 a.m. April 9, 2020, following the standoff with police who responded to a domestic violence call at Samaroo's home on Clewleyville Road. During the standoff, Samaroo allegedly threatened to kill a relative and their dogs, but the person was able to escape with the pets.

He has been in jail unable to post bail since then.

Samaroo was charged in federal court in August. In September, he was indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury on one count each of domestic violence threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence criminal threatening and creating a standoff.

Samaroo is expected to plead guilty to some or all of the state charges at the Penobscot Judicial Center, but a date for that has not been set.