Eddy County Courthouse was built in 1914. County officials say its time to build a new one

Eddy County supported a request for $20 million in state funds by New Mexico Counties (NMC) to construct courthouses statewide.

Eddy County’s Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Nov. 7 affirming NMC's legislative priorities for the 30-day 2024 legislative session, which included the funding request, hoping some of the money would find its way to the County to replace an ageing and cramped Eddy County District Courthouse in Carlsbad.

Barry Massey, spokesperson for the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts, said the judiciary sought money for courthouse projects during the 2023 legislative session, though Eddy County didn't receive any of those funds.

“Of the $23 million provided by the Legislature (in 2023), $15 million was allocated for a new courthouse in Otero County. The remaining $8 million was provided for improvements and upgrades to courts in Mora, Colfax, Curry, San Juan, Valencia, Socorro, Santa Fe and Bernalillo counties."

Massey said counties needed to commit to fund at least 50% of the total cost of a project. Rising costs of construction, security and technology necessitate a shared revenue stream, according to NMC.

“State district courthouse construction can reach well over $50 million and the addition of a single judge can cost a county $2 to $3 million for renovation and increased operational support,” according to New Mexico Counties.

A new courthouse is needed in Eddy County

Built in 1914, the Eddy County Courthouse has been remodeled numerous times over the decades, according to the County website.

Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage, who is also the New Mexico Counties board president, said the organization worked for years to create a fund to assist counties in meeting the ask for matching funds.

“We are in dire need of a modern courthouse and an efficient county jail that does not reside in the middle of town. Our current district courthouse, as historical and beautiful as it may be, is literally falling apart,” Cage said.

A study conducted for Eddy County by inspection company Bureau Veritas in 2019, reported that the courthouse would reach the end of its usable life by 2029.

Replacing the courthouse could cost Eddy County $8.4 million, according to the study.

Upgrades to the courthouse were discussed during the tenure of former District 2 county commissioner Royce Pearson who served from 2013 through 2017.

“Time has come to figure out a new courthouse for Eddy County. As a taxpaying constituent that’s my opinion. You can only do so much fixing up,” he said.

Cage said building a new judicial facility south of Carlsbad near the Sheriff’s Office located at 1502 Corrales Drive and Eddy County Fire and Rescue at 1400 Commerce Drive is a possible solution.

“In my opinion (the south location is) the answer to the problem and will allow us to work in a more efficient, safe manner for the citizens of Eddy County,” Cage said.

Cage pointed to the surplus revenue available to New Mexico, largely fueled by oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin, as a good sign that the courthouse project might find some funding to move forward.

