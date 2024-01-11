Eddy County home prices rose 3.6% in December, with houses listed at a median of $310,850

The median home in Eddy County listed for $310,850 in December, up 3.6% from the previous month's $300,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to December 2022, the median home list price increased 17.3% from $265,000.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Eddy County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.currentargus.com.

Eddy County's median home was 1,897 square feet, listed at $161 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 11.5% from December 2022.

Listings in Eddy County moved slowly, at a median 72 days listed compared to the December national median of 61 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 62 days on the market. Around 28 homes were newly listed on the market in December, the same number of new listings from December 2022.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

In New Mexico, median home prices were $387,388, a slight increase from November. The median New Mexico home listed for sale had 1,981 square feet, with a price of $197 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $410,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,838 square feet, with a price of $220 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

