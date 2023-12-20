Eddy County law officers recognized for efforts to stop DWI in 2023

Law officers from five agencies in Eddy County were thanked and awarded for efforts to curb and stop drunk driving during the Eddy County DWI Program Law Enforcement Tribute Dec. 12.

Eddy County DWI Program Director Debra Hampton said the ceremony started in 2008 to coincide with National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.

She said the awards ceremony was a way of thanking officers from the Carlsbad Police Department, Artesia Police Department, Loving Police Department, New Mexico State Police and Eddy County Sheriff’s Office for keeping drivers and citizens safe from drunk and impaired drivers.

Eddy County DWI Program Director Debra Hampton speaks during the Eddy County DWI Program Law Enforcement Tribute on Dec. 12, 2023 in Carlsbad.

“You are on the front line each and everyone of you are important in this battle,” she said before awards were handed out at the Stevens Inn in Carlsbad.

Carlsbad Police Capt. Jesse Rodriguez and Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage presented the awards.

Carlsbad Police officer Edgar Jaramillo (left) receives the Outstanding DWI Law Enforcement Officer for the City of Carlsbad during the Eddy County DWI Program Law Enforcement Tribute from Carlsbad Police Department Capt. Jesse Rodriguez on Dec. 12, 2023 in Carlsbad.

From left-Carlsbad Police Department Capt. Jesse Rodriguez, Loving Police Department officer Cody Stone and Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage during the Eddy County DWI Program Law Enforcement Tribute on Dec. 12, 2023.

“The Eddy County DWI Program has a strong, long-standing partnership with Eddy County law enforcement,” Cage said.

“It felt really good to recognize the folks who have gone above beyond to get intoxicated drivers off the streets and help keep our citizens safe."

From left-Carlsbad Police Department Capt. Jesse Rodriguez, Eddy County Sheriff's Deputy Tyler Baker and Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage during the Eddy County DWI Program Law Enforcement Tribute on Dec. 12, 2023 in Carlsbad.

From left-Carlsbad Police Department Capt. Jesse Rodriguez, Eddy County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Jones and Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage during the Eddy County DWI Program Law Enforcement Tribute on Dec. 12. 2023.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Eddy County law officers recognized with ceremony for stopping DWI