Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage blames Lujan Grisham for Roswell murder in GOP campaign ad

Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage publicly supported Mark Ronchetti's campaign for New Mexico governor which accused Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of being soft on crime and unfriendly to law enforcement.

Cage appeared in a television ad for GOP nominee Ronchetti, a former meteorologist who made crime a key aspect of his gubernatorial campaign, arguing the governor was to blame for the murder of a Roswell woman in 2021.

The allegations stemmed from the case of Christopher Beltran who Cage said Lujan Grisham “released twice” before Beltran murdered his girlfriend, Dominique Gonzales.

Beltran was initially incarcerated on car theft charges from 2018 but was released in September 2020 in response to a Lujan Grisham-issued executive order in April, parolling hundreds of non-violent prisoners to slow the spread of coronavirus after outbreaks were reported throughout New Mexico prisons.

Beltran absconded from parole and was rearrested in October 2020, records show, and then released again in June 2021 on “good time served,” said Lujan Grisham campaign spokesperson Delaney Corcoran, a New Mexico policy that allows nonviolent parole violators to be released early.

Days later, Beltran shot and killed Gonzales. He later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Lujan Grisham 'lying about murder,' sheriff says

In the ad, Cage accused the governor of “lying about a murder,” referring to comments she made in the last gubernatorial debate with Ronchetti where Lujan Grisham said, “We are not letting out murderers.”

Both times he was released from prison, Beltran was not charged or accused of murder.

“The governor is lying to you about a murder,” Cage said in the ad filmed from an apparent location in southeast New Mexico. “I know the truth, because we slapped the cuffs on that coward right over there.

“The governor released Beltran early twice. Then four days later, he killed Monique.”

Cage also accused Lujan Grisham of cutting the prison population by 26 percent, by letting “hundreds of criminals go free early.”

“Now she’s lying to cover it up,” Cage said in the ad. “It’s time to let her go.”

Cage did not respond to an interview request by the Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Through the ad, conservative Republican Cage was one of the latest county sheriffs from a rural New Mexico community to endorse Ronchetti, endorsements the candidate touted repeatedly on the campaign trail to emphasize his plans to address crime.

Also appearing in previous Ronchetti campaign ads were San Juan County Sherriff Shane Ferrari, Valencia County Sheriff Denise Vigil, Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton and Otero County Sheriff David Black – all Republicans.

The Ronchetti campaign on Wednesday said it was also endorsed by Taos County Sheriff and Democrat Jerry Hogrefe.

The campaign also said it was endorsed by the New Mexico Fraternal Order of Police, and Albuquerque Police Officers Association.

“We are the second most violent state in the nation, and violent criminals are being let out the door as soon as they are arrested, oftentimes by judges this governor has appointed,” Ronchetti said in a statement following the endorsements.

“If they did end up in prison, they were likely to benefit from this governor’s early release order and ultra-liberal parole board.”

Ronchetti campaign 8 percent behind Lujan Grisham, recent poll shows

Ronchetti’s campaign could still face an uphill battle toward the Nov. 8 election, despite support from some law enforcement officials in New Mexico.

Recent polling showed challenger Ronchetti behind incumbent Lujan Grisham by an eight-point margin –50 percent to 42 percent among New Mexico voters, according to an Oct. 29 poll commissioned by the Albuequerque Journal and conducted by Research and Polling Inc.

That recent survey showed Lujan Grisham’s advantage widening from a previous Journal poll which gave Lujan Grisham a 47 percent to 40 percent advantage over her opponent.

Corcoran, Lujan Grisham campaign spokesperson, said the latest ad featuring Cage was part of a pattern of statements by the Ronchetti campaign she called “inaccurate” related to crime in New Mexico.

“New Mexicans cannot trust Mark Ronchetti – and his latest ad is no exception. Multiple news outlets have fact checked the claims made in this ad and found them to be inaccurate,” Corcoran said. “The truth is, Mark Ronchetti is exploiting a tragedy to get himself elected, not to protect us.”

Lujan Grisham’s administration support law enforcement, Corcoran said, by providing 16 percent raises for officers, spending $72 million for law enforcement training and recruitment and devising tougher penalties for violent crime.

As for drumming up support in rural areas like southeast New Mexico where Cage is the top cop, Corcoran said Lujan Grisham during her term supported public safety by allocating up to $300 million to rebuild roads damaged by oilfield traffic.

Corcoran touted a $60 million state-funded project to build a four-lane road between Artesia, along with other loop roads to be built with state funds to allow industrial truck traffic to bypass communities like Carlsbad in the Permian Basin region.

“For Eddy County and southeast New Mexico, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has made good on her pledge to bring tax dollars back home to build safer roads for oil field traffic,” Corcoran said.

