Eddy County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting west of Artesia Monday

An alleged shooting west of Artesia remained under investigation Monday afternoon by the Eddy County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency units from the Artesia Fire Department, Eddy County Fire and Rescue (ECFR) and Eddy County Sheriff's Office responded at about11 a.m. to the alleged crime scene on Sundown Trail nearly 10 miles west of Artesia off U.S. Highway 82, said Armando Lopez, battalion chief of the Artesia Fire Department and Bambi Kern, executive director of the Regional Emergency Dispatch Authority (REDA).

An Eddy County Sheriff's unit blocks off traffic for an alleged crime scene on March 21, 2022 west of Artesia.

Eddy County Sheriff's spokesperson Capt. Matt Hutchinson confirmed the shooting investigation, but did not release names of any alleged victims or suspects or motive for the alleged incident.

This is a developing story and more information will be released when it becomes available.

