Eddy Morales on battle for Oregon’s 3rd congressional district

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham City Councilor Eddy Morales is running for Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District.

The Democrat is one of several candidates with sights set on the seat held by retiring Representative Earl Blumenauer since 1996.

There are a number of Democratic candidates already vying for the party’s nomination.

They include candidate and state representative Maxine Dexter as well as former Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal.

Eddy Morales stopped by Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss what sets him apart from the other candidates, his inspiration to run for office, the top issues he’ll fight for should he be elected and whether he sees opportunities for working with colleagues across the aisle.

