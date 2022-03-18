A top CEO today 'is dramatically different' than in the past, Edelman U.S. CEO explains

Top brass in corporate America are walking away from their jobs after two years in the pandemic era, adding to the dynamic known as “The Great Resignation” seen among low-wage workers in service industries.

In December, 106 CEOs left their posts, according to a report by executive outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. That report also found that 142 CEOs departed in October of 2021, which was the second-highest month on record. In total, the number of departing CEOs in the fourth quarter was up 16% on a year-over-year basis.

“I think some of it is also CEOs may realize this is not the right job for me. It could be... lifetime changes, lifestyle changes, and so forth,” Edelman U.S. CEO Lisa Osborne Ross, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “But what is required of the CEO today is dramatically different from the profile of the CEO certainly 10 years ago, five years, years ago, I dare say two and a half years ago, with the onslaught of everything that we learned about the pandemic and also the murder of George Floyd and others.”

Kevin Johnson, who recently announced he would step down as the Starbucks CEO, speaks during the company's annual shareholders meeting at WAMU Theater, on March 20, 2019, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Ross, pointing to the fact that leaders were placed in choppy waters as they tried to navigate the pandemic, noted that “the CEO of yesterday was somebody who was really good at an individual sport."

In comparison, "the CEO of today is somebody who has to be able to work with stakeholders, constituents, colleagues, clients and you're gathering all of that information because we are prided on our ability to make a quick decision,” she added. "But now that quick decision has to be informed by the opinions of so many, including your own, but with a lot of others."

While the U.S. unemployment rate has fallen from a peak of 14.7% in April 2020 to 3.5% in February 2022, approaching the pre-pandemic low of 3.8% in February 2022, the underlying data paints a less rosy picture for the corporate suite.

For some CEOs, the grim economic disruption caused by the pandemic became taxing — leaving them to take another role, while others dropped out of the workforce altogether.

“People talk about it as a ‘Great Resignation.’ I see it as the great opportunity," Ross said. "I had to leave someplace to come to Edelman. And, you know, that's just the time of change. And one of the things that we've all had to get much more comfortable with is change. Things move, they evolve, and you have to be able to go with it."

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, speaks during the opening ceremony for Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, CA, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

CEOs 'expected to say something'

Recently, corporate America has come under pressure to become more vocal on controversial social issues. A recent example has been the backlash Disney has been facing due to its initial response to Florida's so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

On Friday, Disney’s (DIS) CEO Bob Chapek said that the company would be ceasing its political donations in Florida and would boost efforts to fight similar legislation in other parts of the country.

“Thank you to all who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration and sadness over the company’s response to the Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill,” Chapek wrote in a memo. “Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was. It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.”

A recent poll from the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer shows that a majority of people expect CEOs to speak out on controversial issues and topics.

Nearly 80% of respondents believe that CEOs should be personally visible when discussing public policy with external stakeholders on the work their company has done to benefit society, the survey found. And 60% said that when considering a job, they expect the CEOs to speak publicly about social and political issues that the prospective employee cares about.

“The ability for people to be themselves and to be their authentic selves is absolutely critical for business to not just succeed, but to thrive. And so businesses have to pay attention,” Ross said.

“There's been this thing like, ‘Oh my God, do I say something? Do I not say something?'" Ross added. "It is clear from our research: Not only should you say something, you are expected to say something. You're expected to talk about job laws. You're supposed to talk about productivity, supposed to talk about systemic racism all forms of inequity, where you are not supposed to stop or to talk is don't tell me who to vote for.”

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @daniromerotv

