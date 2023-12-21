Eden Prairie High School’s solution for students in need: The Eagle Nation Station

From the outside, the "Eagle Nation Station" at Eden Prairie High School looks much like a classroom. Though the space is no longer used as one, it's still where students are learning valuable lessons — about the power of community and how a simple idea can grow to fill a big need.

The project began about a year ago after students submitted a concept for an in-school free pantry where students in need could discreetly get items for themselves or their families. For the last several years, the high school — one of the largest in the state — has invited students to pitch such ideas through a crowd-sourced tool, where their peers can "upvote" plans to improve school academics and culture.

"Students wanted to increase access to basics in school," said Marissa Brandt, the high school's assistant director of student activities. "So we just decided to dive right in."

The Eagle Nation Station now has a row of shelves full of donated school supplies, personal hygiene items, household items, clothing, canned goods and snacks for students to use for themselves or take home to their families. The grab-and-go snacks are the most popular, Brandt said, but she's noticed that items like laundry detergent and toilet paper also disappear quickly.

Lately, the room's clothing racks have been stuffed with winter coats thanks to a recent community coat drive.

Once a week, students from the high school's service occupation class — a course offered through the special education department — come by to help sort the donations and tidy up the space. Community volunteers also help staff the space, though students often just slip in, grab what they need and head back to class. That's by design, Brandt said. Though students can be referred to the pantry by a social worker or teacher, the door is open throughout the day so any of the school's 2,800 students can access it discreetly.

"We offer things that many students take for granted," Brandt said. Many students might not realize that hair ties or feminine care products may be tough for some students to afford. While Eden Prairie is often viewed as an affluent suburb, about 17% of the high school's students qualified for free and reduced lunch before the state began free lunches for all students this year.

"To have a place where students can come for those things they need or their families need is just amazing," Brant said.

Though the school doesn't keep track of how many students access the Eagle Nation Station, staff say it happens every day.

Tyler Magnuson volunteers in the room and said he often sees students come back to show a friend what they can take home to their families.

"This all started with a student idea," Magnuson said. "It feels really meaningful to have this here."