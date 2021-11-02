Eden Prairie police: Woman found dead, man with 'significant injuries' in hotel

Police called Tuesday to an Eden Prairie hotel room discovered a woman who was dead and a badly injured man.

Officers asked to do a welfare check made the discovery shortly before 11 a.m. at the Residence Inn in the 7700 block of Flying Cloud Drive, said city spokeswoman Joyce Lorenz.

No arrests have been made, but Lorenz said in a statement that "police believe this incident was not random and that there is no threat to the public stemming from this case."

Lorenz said the man suffered "significant injuries" and was taken by emergency responders to HCMC.

Police are releasing no further details about the circumstances of their discovery the hotel, which is located just east of the Interstate 494-Hwy. 212 interchange.

The cause and manner of the woman's death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, Lorenz said.

Identities of the man and woman have yet to be disclosed.

