Eden Rhea: A year in review

Dec. 31—Previous

Participants in the Ohio River Challenge in 2023

Riverdays queen and Court

New home of Scioto County Children's Services

Doc Spartan co-founders Dale King and Renee Wallace

Lucasville rallying behind GLO at a recent parade

The Marting's building, which is now under new ownership.

The new zoning codes divides Portsmouth into nine districts

Currently, the boxes have naloxone and Fentanyl test strips.

The Old Portsmouth Monastery

Ohio Backyard Ultra photo from 2022

Participants in the Ohio River Challenge in 2023

Riverdays queen and Court

New home of Scioto County Children's Services

Doc Spartan co-founders Dale King and Renee Wallace

Lucasville rallying behind GLO at a recent parade

The Marting's building, which is now under new ownership.

The new zoning codes divides Portsmouth into nine districts

Currently, the boxes have naloxone and Fentanyl test strips.

The Old Portsmouth Monastery

Ohio Backyard Ultra photo from 2022

Participants in the Ohio River Challenge in 2023

Next

* 1

* 2

* 3

* 4

* 5

* 6

* 7

* 8

* 9

* 10

1. Ohio River Way seeking major designation

PORTSMOUTH—After years of pushing for recreational water activities on the Ohio River, a body of water known more for industrial use, the Ohio River Way organization is activating its volunteers, employees, and members to enroll the stretch of Ohio from Portsmouth to West Point, a 270-mile path, as a National Water Trail.

Recently, the Ohio River Way hired its first executive director, was granted two staff members from the National Parks Service, printed 40,000 brochures to deliver along the trail's path, has continued its Ohio River Challenge and more in order to spread the meaning of their mission.

"We're working through the coming year to compile all the documentation required to submit the application a year from now, in order to have that 270-mile stretch of Ohio as a National Water Trail," Chairman Brewster Rhoades claimed. "There are only about 35 in the country. We would be the largest stretch of river to have that kind of designation."

Rhoads explained that most of the trails are in the country with more wilderness and not developed bodies of water with barges actively using the trail.

2. Doc Spartan grows with assist from Ohio SE Economic Development and JobsOhio

PORTSMOUTH — In 2021, Doc Spartan and Spartan Solutions Group announced plans to expand their businesses in Scioto County. With an investment of more than $120,000, the company modernized its manufacturing process. The purchase of new equipment and machinery was supported by a JobsOhio Inclusion Grant of $50,000.

Doc Spartan is a veteran-owned business that manufactures small-batch and handcrafted essentials, such as soaps, scrubs, deodorant, oils, skincare, and more, using natural ingredients. Doc Spartan HQ is located in Portsmouth Ohio, where founders Dale King and Renee Wallace were born and raised. The company has experienced steady growth since its launch in 2015, from Renee making natural products in her kitchen for members of King's gym, to a company that was featured on Shark Tank.

Spartan Solutions Group is a packaging, small parts machining, and warehouse operations business.

With all of their products being handmade, the process was very labor-intensive and expensive. The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant allowed Doc Spartan to purchase the equipment needed to increase production efficiency and train additional employees.

"The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant was instrumental in helping us expand our business lines by allowing us to procure the necessary equipment," said co-founder Dale King. "We used the grant during our start-up phase to procure the machinery, which in turn allowed us to offset rent and train our employees."

The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant assisted the company during a crucial phase of their development during expansion. Since receiving the grant, both companies have added two new, full-time employees and additional lines of revenue. The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state. King believes this grant is a valuable tool for businesses in Southeast Ohio.

3. Naloxone stations to save lives

PORTSMOUTH- A group of community members backed by organizations who care, recently stepped up and tackled the problem of naloxone accessibility in a way that also provides room for test strips and educational resources in a creative and unique approach. The former payphone booths with a weatherproof box now serves as a safe space for people facing addiction to receive supplies and information that could save their lives.

The idea sprouted from conversations community organizer and leader Abby Spears had.

"I initially spoke with the folks at OASIS about putting up some kind of external naloxone box and they offered the two payphone housings that were there on the lot," Spears said.

Friend of Spears, Tom Yeager, then took the project a step further, developing the boxes into safe spaces for those facing addiction. Yeager provided the materials and labor to retrofit the one old payphone surroundings and then purchased additional boxes to insert into the other payphone housings. He also purchased the decals for each.

Spears gives much credit to Yeager.

"It's amazing how ideas can blossom into full-fledged awesome things. Tom Yeager took a conversation and turned it into reality in different locations around Portsmouth helping make naloxone and other harm reduction supplies available to folks."

According to Spears, this was an effort with the Southern Ohio Peoples Union and Scioto Connect, Yeager and Spears, and AppalAction.

"We are all very excited to see these up around the community helping to ensure that folks have access to life saving naloxone," Spears said.

4.Cram crowned Queen

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth River Days was held over the weekend, with a slew of entertainment, the state's oldest continuing parade route, fair food and games, theme rides, and more. The embodiment of all this spirit and community-focused celebration is the Miss River Days Pageant, which was held Saturday, September 2 at Shawnee State University.

Perhaps no one is prepared harder than the Miss River Days contestants, who were all tying up platforms, getting their dresses perfect, working on floats, and polishing interview questions.

Of the twelve vying for the crown, they included Haylie Howard, East; Kara Carter, West Portsmouth; Mallory Cassidy, Clay; Madison Howard, East; Kaitie Rolfe, Valley; Jadelyn Lawson, Glenwood; Sabria Breech, Northwest; Savanna Vaughters, Notre Dame; Emily Cram, Minford; Alexis Smith, South Webster; Alyssa Steward, Wheelersburg; and Piper Cunningham, Portsmouth.

Ultimately, Minford's Emily Cram took home the crown as Miss River Days. Portsmouth's Piper Cunningham was named First Runner Up, Valley's Kaitie Rolfe was named Second Runner Up.

Additionally, the following crowns were placed: Baby Queen, Penelope Perkins; Baby Princess, Renleigh Truitt; Wee Queen, Ella Foley; Wee Princess, Josephine Sherman; Toddler Queen, Dani Kay; Toddler Princess, Sophia Horner; Tot Queen, Chloe Fischer; Tot Princess, Evelyn Duncan; Tiny Tot Queen, Emberlee Stiles; Tiny Tot Princess, Rayleigh Travis; Tiny Queen, Lavela Mitilien; Tiny Princess, Izzy Rae; Little Queen, Kennedy Spriggs; Little Princess, Willow Mitchell; Little Princess, Ollie-Belle Darling; Junior Queen, Jasmine Truitt; Junior Princess, Mackenzie Bentley; Young Queen, Khloe Adams; Young Princess, Anneliese Rivera.

"I feel really proud and surprised, honestly. At the start of my journey, I wasn't sure of how this would end, but towards the end I realized I had worked really hard for this, and my crew worked super hard," Cram said. "Mostly, I'm just very proud and feeling super accomplished. I am looking forward to the year coming up. I love the first runner up and second runner up and I'm looking forward to traveling with them across Ohio."

5. The Old Portsmouth Monastery legacy lives

Kara and Trevor Copeland have spent years fine tuning a piece of Portsmouth history like an old violin, warming up for a grand recital, as they open the doors on what has become known as The Old Portsmouth Monastery, making it much more accessible to the public after renovations and many years shut away.

The home, according to the owners, was built in 1930 by businessman Harry Taylor at an estimated cost of $250,000, which would be equivalent in today's currency of over 4 million dollars.

"In 1930, it was absolutely the finest home in Southern Ohio, a majestic three story, 30 plus room mansion sitting on over 5 acres," The Copeland Family website explains. "In the 1930's it was common for a large home to have servant quarters and a separate residence for the chauffeur above the garage, as this one does. Mr. Taylor spared no expense with the first floor living room and the master bedroom directly above it each measuring in at 19 by 37 feet. The dining room is even bigger. Three fireplaces, eight bedrooms, a large butler's pantry, walk-in safe, two second floor porches, two terraces, and a stone gazebo are some of the amenities. There is trim of American walnut throughout, leaded glass bay windows, and carved mahogany walls."

In 1952, the property went on the auction block for the first time. The Catholic Diocese purchased it, and it became a monastery for the nuns who worked at Mercy Hospital in Portsmouth. The Monastery of Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration was located there from 1956 until the late 1980's when its residents relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, and Fred and Charlotte Bennet bought the estate.

The home was put on the auction block again to be sold with the proceeds divided between Shawnee State University, and The Ohio State University. In 2015, the current owners, Trevor and Kara Copeland, purchased the home and for the first time moved in three children and a dog.

6.GLO receives $100k for park, competing for matching funds

LUCASVILLE — Growing Lucasville Opportunities (GLO) has become a household name to many in Scioto County over the past few years, as they've taken a grassroots approach to community development of the Lucasville area, focusing on seasonal events, bringing back the drive-in for limited time engagements, and the development of the first ever community park their home has ever had.

They've now not only attracted the eyes of the community, but the leadership at Kubota.

Not only have they recently been awarded $100,000 from the organization to develop their park, but they are currently in the running for an additional $100,000 that the organization says will ultimately fall on the community to determine if they win.

"For the third consecutive year, Kubota Tractor Corporation has named five winners in its annual Kubota Hometown Proud™ Grant Program," Kubota released in a statement. "This year, the company is especially proud to announce that Lucasville Community Park, submitted by local Growing Lucasville Opportunities (GLO) and supported by local Kubota dealer Ricer Equipment, is one of those winners!"

The money raised will go directly to their park development, which will ultimately see a covered shelter, construction of an amphitheater, playground, and scenic multi-use path through the woods.

7. Downtown Development in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — While the COVID-19 pandemic threw a proverbial wrench into many development plans across the nation, Portsmouth has seemingly rebounded and begun progressing on a number of exciting projects in the downtown.

"I have been so excited watching 2nd Street with the explosions of property rehabilitation and new businesses moving into the Boneyfiddle area," said 3rd Ward Councilman Andy Cole. "Over the last year, I am proud to say that Portsmouth has been actively making moves towards setting the groundwork for our future. At every turn, we have faced challenges and have pulled together to make well thought out changes."

Two major changes soon incoming to the downtown will be the relocation of city hall to the former 5/3 Bank building (located at 500 Chillicothe Street) and the long awaited reopening of the former Marting's Building (located at 515 Chillocthe Street).

"The development of the former Marting's Building and the new city building will keep the momentum going onward. All these things are culminating new life and focusing activities around the downtown and Chillicothe Street," said Cole.

8.Council reacts to Zoning Updates

PORTSMOUTH- Last year, the Portsmouth City Council finally passed a brand new zoning code — the first update in the Peerless City since WWII. The new zoning codes divides Portsmouth into nine districts, setting clear concise regulations for use and development for local property owners.

"Updating the Portsmouth zoning code was important for a few key reasons," explained 3rd Ward Councilman Andy Cole. "Zoning allows the city to manage how our community utilizes its land, including but not limited to where business and residential areas are located. It dictates a structure creating community balance and outlines many requirements for what is acceptable in each of the zones. The new code gives business owners and residents clear information in regard to available use for specific land parcels and sets expectations for our surroundings."

"City Council is very pleased that we passed new and updated zoning for the City," said 2nd Ward Councilwoman Charlotte Gordon. "This is the first significant update since WWII and it was long overdue. We engaged a professional consulting group that made recommendations based on Portsmouth's size, needs, and usage. Everyone on council had input as well as the citizens. While it isn't perfect, it accomplishes so much in defining areas and usage as we move forward into new phases of development."

The new code divides Portsmouth into nine districts: rural, hillside neighborhood, traditional neighborhood, downtown, corridor, university, medical, industrial flex, and parks and open space.

9.Children's Services striving for change

SCIOTO— A levy supporting Scioto County Children's Services passed last November, replacing the former levy with a new one that doubled the budget for the agency.

The ballot read:

"A replacement of 1 mill of an existing levy and an increase of 2 mills to constitute a tax for the benefit of Scioto County Children Services for the purpose of the support of the children services and for the care and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children in Scioto County, Ohio at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.30 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 10 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023."

The levy will play out differently for people, depending on the assessed value of their home.

For a home with an auditor appraisal of $50,000, at an assessment rate of 35 percent, the current gross tax is $16.04 at .92 mill. That would increase to $36.46 at 2.1 mill.

For a home with an auditor appraisal of $100,000, at an assessment rate of 35 percent, the current gross tax is $32.09 at .92 mill. That would increase to $72.91 at 2.1 mill.

For a home with an auditor appraisal of $150,000, at an assessment rate of 35 percent, the current gross tax is $48.13 at .92 mill. That would increase to $109.37 at 2.1 mill.

For a home with an auditor appraisal of $200,000, at an assessment rate of 35 percent, the current gross tax is $64.18 at .92 mill. That would increase to $145.82 at 2.1 mill

According to the group advocating for passage, Committee for the Kids, the previous levy had Children's Services operating budget at $3.2 million, but placement costs for the year are $5.8 million. The levy will now fully cover the placement costs of 363 children in county care.

The agency claimed that caseworkers were unable to give the appropriate attention to each situation, due to the overwhelming volume of cases, and the lack of funding was jeopardizing the safety of children. The group explained that staffing will need to be 3-4 times what it is to handle the children in their protective custody.

Committee members included Scottie Powell, Cathy Coleman, Bryan Davis, Kevin Johnson, Pat Ciraso, Donna Cunningham, Gary Jenkins, Heidi Riepenhoff, Tammy Moore Morton, Ryan Scheisser, and Audrey Schiesser.

CPS has also combined with the Jobs and Family Services office, which has been a productive move that reduced overhead cost of maintaining two buildings and streamlined the the process to get the children into new homes faster.

"Scioto County is experiencing unprecedented numbers in children being placed in protective custody. This is due to children living in unacceptable conditions, mainly due to the incompetence of adults. Our current funding is grossly inadequate," Commissioner Bryan Davis said to the Times prior to the vote. "Our current levy is sufficient for around 115-120 kids. We have over 350 in custody currently. Our costs to house children last year exceeded $5 million."

10. Ohio Backyard Ultra race this weekend

LUCASVILLE-The Ohio's Backyard Ultra will be challenging 110 runners from all over this March 18 at the McChesney Ridge Athletic Club in Lucasville.

The event is heralded as one of the best in its category and is geared towards runners of all types, while also bringing people together as a family, according to organizers.

"Backyard Ultras need to ride the fine line in allowing competitive runners seeking the highest mileage threshold along with those seeking their own personal records, 'rookies,' and general runners alike. At OBU (Ohio Backyard Ultra), we love the mix of experience and ability levels at the event, as we really feel that is part of what makes our event a great experience," OBU stated on its event page "At OBU, we also have the goal of inviting more women into the field, as we feel women often don't have the chances that men do with equal race registration. With that said, we have to design our registration process to give certain preferences for this race. Our aim is to allow the race to thrive in competition and opportunity, and we think that will make for the best event atmosphere for Ohio's Backyard Ultra."

The website highlights previous OBU numbers, stating that the course record of 55 yards, 229.16 miles is held by Harvey Lewis from 2021; 38 runners reached 100 miles in 2021; 27 runners reached 100 miles in 2022; and six runners from OBU have gone on to run Big Dog's Backyard Ultra.