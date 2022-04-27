ST. CLOUD — An Eden Valley man is suspected of sexually assaulting a teen last month, according to a Stearns County Criminal Complaint.

Jessee Lee Kuhns, 34, faces one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A Stearns County Sheriff's Office sergeant was assigned to follow up on an alleged sexual assault, according to the complaint. The sergeant met with the teen who told them about the assault.

According to Kuhns's criminal history, he is a registered predatory offender, according to the complaint.

In a statement, Kuhns admitted to knowing the child was a minor and to assaulting them.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Eden Valley man suspected of sexually assaulting child