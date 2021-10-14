Daligas: Another energy supplier folds over soaring prices

·3 min read
Woman paying bill
Woman paying bill

Another UK energy supplier has ceased trading, regulator Ofgem announced on Thursday, making it the third provider to collapse this week.

Daligas supplies gas to 9,000 domestic and non-domestic customers. Ofgem said it would find a new supplier.

On Wednesday, Pure Planet and Colorado Energy folded, following a sharp rise in wholesale gas prices this year.

It comes as big supplier EDF said it was not ready to take on new customers from more failed firms.

Since September, 12 energy firms have collapsed which has affected nearly two million customers.

Ofgem said it would protect customers and advised them to do nothing until a transfer to a new provider takes place in the coming weeks.

Ofgem appoints companies as a "supplier of last resort" for people whose energy company has ceased trading.

So far, EDF has taken on 220,000 customers from Utility Point, which went bust a month ago. In January, it was appointed by Ofgem to take over 360,000 households from Green Network Energy.

EDF's managing director for customers Philippe Commaret told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday the company was already working on moving customers from failed company Utility Point.

Mr Commaret said it was now a "big question" whether the regulator can force firms to take these customers on.

EDF has taken on 220,000 customers from Utility Point, which went bust a month ago. In January, it was appointed by Ofgem to take over 360,000 households from Green Network Energy.

Mr Commaret said the issue of whether Ofgem can force larger energy firms to step into that role is "the big question at the moment across the industry".

"What we are seeing is that the supplier of last resort [process] has worked really well until now and we can be very proud that industry has stepped in in order to help the customers who were in distress," he told the BBC's Today programme.

"The question is whether or not we will be able to take that any further and I think that for ourselves our top priority is obviously to maintain the quality of service for customers, not to create any detriment to customers."

A spokesman for Ofgem said that it can "direct" a company to take on customers from a collapsed supplier but that discussions always take place between the regulator and the new firm.

Energy firms collapsed graphic
Energy firms collapsed graphic

Energy firms have blamed the price cap on customers' energy bills for the recent spate of collapses.

Wholesale gas prices have risen by as much as 250% since January and spiked in August. Domestic customers in England, Wales and Scotland on a standard - or default - tariff are protected from sharp rises in energy costs by the price cap.

Mr Commaret said that "all the suppliers are suffering at the moment".

Commenting on whether EDF will take on customers from Pure Planet or Colorado, Mr Commaret said: "As you can imagine, on-boarding tens of thousands of customers is a challenge for the operations.

"I won't apply to be supplier of last resort for any further customers before we have ended with the on-boarding of the Utility Point customers."

EDF&#39;s managing director for customers, Philippe Commaret
EDF's managing director for customers, Philippe Commaret

Some of the UK's largest energy companies have been appointed as supplier of last resort to failed firms.

British Gas has taken on a combined 441,000 customers from MoneyPlus Energy, PFP Energy and People's Energy. Octopus Energy has stepped in to help Avro Energy's 580,000 customers.

E.On is supplier of last resort to a total of 233,000 domestic customers from Igloo, Symbio and Enstroga. Shell Energy is looking after 255,000 customers from Green Supplier Ltd.

The government has the power to appoint a special administrator - a quasi-temporary nationalisation - to ensure there are uninterrupted energy supplies to domestic customers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gas crisis: 250,000 customers hit as two more suppliers collapse

    Pure Planet, which is backed by oil giant BP, and Colorado Energy have both ceased trading amid rising wholesale energy prices.

  • What can I do if my energy supplier goes bust?

    Around 2 million customers have seen their energy firm collapse amid soaring gas prices.

  • Spotify opens its Car Thing waitlist to all US users

    You'll need a Spotify Premium subscription to actually use the music and podcast player though.

  • Putin Says American Reporter Is Too ‘Beautiful’ to Understand His Very Clever Point

    ROSCONGRESSPresident Vladimir Putin appeared to be channeling the stereotype of Russia’s uneducated working classes this week when he mocked and patronized an experienced American business journalist. Unleashing his inner gopnik during an on-stage interview, he claimed she must be too “beautiful” to understand his complex argument.The exchange took place Wednesday at a Russian Energy Week panel in Moscow moderated by CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble. The reporter had pressed Putin on reports of Rus

  • A luxury car dealership is accused of firing an employee who warned others about a COVID-19 outbreak, telling him 'his only job was to fix cars'

    The Department of Labor accuses Hi Tech Motorcars in Austin, Texas, of retaliating against an employee who warned others there was a COVID-19 case.

  • United unpaid leave plans for staff exempted from vaccine temporarily blocked by Texas judge

    A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked United Airlines on Tuesday night from placing on unpaid leave any employee granted an exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.Details: The temporary restraining order also states that the airline cannot deny any late requests "for religious or medical accommodations."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The order is in place until Oct. 26 ahead of the court considering a preliminary injunction case.T

  • Dutch warn against global decoupling in European Chips Act

    The European Union should not decouple from the global semiconductor supply chain in its efforts to create a European chipmaking ecosystem and be self-sufficient, the Netherlands warned this week. Global supply chains, a business model that has proven popular for the past 30 years, have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading governments around the world to consider bringing manufacturing operations closer to home. The European Commission, the EU executive, in September proposed a European Chips Act covering research and production capacity, prompted by the chip shortage that has disrupted the auto industry, medical devices makers and telecoms providers.

  • San Francisco Leaders Question Reasons Behind Walgreens Store Closures

    Ken Bastida reports on San Francisco leaders disputing retail theft being the driving reason behind Walgreens store closures (10-13-2021)

  • Why Literally Millions of Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

    "Workers are burned out. They're fed up. They're fried."

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.

  • Deere Workers Just Went on Strike. Here’s What They Want.

    Employees earlier this week rejected a new, six-year collective bargaining agreement, which included immediate pay raises of 5% to 6%.

  • Distance runner Mary Cain files $20M lawsuit against Nike, her former coach

    Nike let Alberto Salazar "weight-shame women, objectify their bodies, and ignore their health and wellbeing as part of its culture," Cain’s attorney said.

  • New CMO, new strategy for Red Hat: How newest C-level exec wants to shake things up

    As Red Hat works to bring hybrid cloud computing to the masses, it’s promoting one of its own to lead the battle strategy when it comes to branding.

  • Woman sues Dunkin' store owner over alleged humiliating coffee spill

    The suit says the "scalding" hot coffee spilled onto her in a car in the drive-thru of a Brockton, Massachusetts location – and that what happened next made matters worse.

  • When will supply chains be back to normal? And how did things get so bad?

    COVID-19 led to logjams at ports and borders that continue to ripple through many parts of our economy and everyday life. When will it get better?

  • Trump campaign, others want Dominion worker's suit dismissed

    Attorneys for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, its onetime attorney Rudy Giuliani and conservative media figures asked a judge Wednesday to dismiss a defamation lawsuit by a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems who argues he lost his job after being named in false charges as trying to rig the 2020 election. Eric Coomer, a former security director at Colorado-based Dominion, says in the lawsuit he was driven into hiding by death threats after the Trump campaign and others publicized an unverified report that Coomer told activists of the Antifa movement in a pre-election telephone call that the vote could be fixed for Joe Biden. Despite repeated claims and lawsuits, there has been no evidence that the 2020 election was rigged or of widespread fraud.

  • Chinese tech workers disclose working hours in criticism of '996'

    A campaign calling on workers at Chinese tech companies and other high-profile firms to log their working hours on a public internet page has gone viral, in the latest backlash against a culture of overtime. Organised by four anonymous creators who described themselves as recent graduates, the "Worker Lives Matter" campaign calls on employees at tech firms to enter their company name, position, and working hours in a spreadsheet posted on GitHub. As of Thursday morning, more than 4,000 people who said they worked at tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings Ltd and ByteDance had registered their data.

  • Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries

    Major carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and Stellantis have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe, but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric - finding enough battery raw materials. Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins. "There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.

  • Crude Oil Rally, OPEC Fails To Meet Quota

    With OPEC+ sticking to its existing pact for gradual production growth and a handful of member countries failing to meet their quota, supplies are expected to remain tight until the next OPEC+ summit

  • Boynton Beach agrees to settle mural lawsuit

    Boynton Beach leaders have agreed to settle a lawsuit about a controversial mural.